SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JAMIS Software will be a major sponsor of Dixon Hughes Goodman's 2022 GovCon Conference, being held on April 28th in Tysons Corner, Virginia. The DHG GovCon Conference is a great opportunity for government contracting executives and leading advisors to meet with their peers and discuss issues facing the government contracting industry. At the conference, DHG will provide an annual update with in-depth commentary and insights on current topics.
"We have an excellent relationship with Dixon Hughes Goodman and we are proud to be a sponsor for their annual conference again," stated Jeff Noolas, CEO of JAMIS Software. "The conference is a great event for government contractors to get more insight and advice on topics like DCAA and DCMA regulations, supply chains, incurred costs and other areas of concern. DHG is an active member of the JAMIS CMMC Readiness Group, and they will be giving updates on new guidelines being established for government contractors through CMMC regulations."
This year's event will be held in-person at the Ritz-Carlton in Tysons Corner, Virginia, for the first time in a couple of years. For government contractors, this is great opportunity to hear what leading advisors in the marketplace have identified as the future risks and impacts companies need to be aware of as they move forward.
More information can be found here: https://www.dhg.com/industries/government-contracting/government-contracting-conference
About JAMIS Software: JAMIS Software Corporation is the only U.S.-based private ERP solution provider exclusively focused on government contractors. For more than 30 years, JAMIS has helped improve clients' ability to track and manage government contracts while staying compliant with DCAA, FAR, NIST and other industry requirements. The company's JAMIS Prime ERP enterprise-class software solution is designed to support government contractors every step of the way, from RFI, contract award and staffing through accounting, project delivery and reporting. Today, tech-savvy IT services, cybersecurity, engineering and other professional services contractors count on the flexibility and security of JAMIS Prime ERP to reliably serve their federal customers. For more information on JAMIS, visit https://jamis.com/ or call (703) 215-9969.
