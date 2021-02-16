LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sales performance solution provider Janek Performance Group is proud to announce a key initiative in its global expansion strategy with new Franchise Partner; Amman, Jordan-based consultancy, Case In Point.
Case In Point will market and facilitate Janek Performance Group's award-winning line of sales training programs in the Middle East, including Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Libya, and Egypt, among others.
Training programs offered will include the entire catalog of Janek's sales training curricula, including Critical Selling® Skills, Critical Teleselling® Skills, Selling Virtually™, Critical Prospecting™ Skills, Critical Sales Negotiations™, and Critical Sales Coaching™ Skills.
Case In Point offers a range of training, sales and business consulting services including project management offices (PMO) set-up and maintenance, project management consulting, position contracts and KPI management consulting, talent analytics, predictive analytics, and various online training and certification programs. The organization is led by Founder Ammar Mango and Principals Leen Mango, Waleed Mango, and Hatem Abu Al-Feilat.
The addition of Janek's sales training solutions will provide Case In Point with an even more comprehensive offering for their clients. "As part of our vision for 2021, we are collaborating and building International partnerships with organizations such as Janek to change how people approach sales in the Middle East. Case In Point believes in what Janek has to offer to our clients and to our region. We trust what they have and look forward to sharing it with our clients," said Ammar Mango, CEO & Founder of Case In Point.
"I believe we share a mutual purpose. To create value at a fast pace for our clients and partners. Janek has an amazing methodology and framework for boosting sales, performance, and critical skills in sales. And this is a big pain for many companies in the Middle East. We believe that, together, we can address this through localized training that adapts to the culture and norms of the Middle East. Boosting performance fast is our motto at Case In Point, which is why we also partnered up with Janek, who have shown through studies by third parties that their clients who attend their trainings see a return on investment in less than three months," added Case In Point General Manager & Principal Waleed Mango.
"We're thrilled to grow our global reach and to have forged this partnership with Case In Point, who will bring our award-winning line of sales training products to this expanding and growing market. We believe our sales training programs will provide tremendous value to clients in the Middle East and are pleased to have found a wonderful partner with localized knowledge of the business customs and traditions to make our training programs highly effective for organizations based in the region," said Janek Performance Group Managing Partner Nick Kane.
"Because of the change in business climate the global pandemic has created, we've seen a growing demand for specialized sales training to enable sales professionals with the skills, tools, and knowledge to be successful in this new market," added Janek Performance Group Managing Partner Justin Zappulla. "We are experiencing this growing demand for our sales training services not only from domestic companies but globally, which is part of the thinking behind our franchise partnership with Case In Point--to make our sales training solutions accessible to clients in the Middle East."
About Case in Point
Case In Point's mission is to help organizations boost performance fast using the latest methodologies and technologies for organizational development. We combine our 30+ years of experience in addition to technology drivers to make sure we give our clients bottom line results to help implement their strategy, achieve goals and engage their employees. We want to provide our clients with solutions to help them learn, grow, improve and succeed, fast. To learn more about Case In Point, visit https://www.caseinpointco.com/.
About Janek Performance Group
Janek Performance Group is an award-winning sales performance solutions provider based in Las Vegas, NV. Our training and consulting services are field-tested with proven results in improving the sales skills and results of our clients, backed by ongoing research into the market's needs and best practices. We possess the ability to work with companies ranging from small businesses to Fortune 100 firms and have an established track record across countless industries and verticals. To learn more about Janek Performance Group, visit https://www.janek.com.
Media Contact
Rudy Joggerst, Janek Performance Group, +1 (702) 947-0476, rjoggerst@janek.com
Nick Kane, Janek Performance Group, 702-947-0476, nkane@janek.com
SOURCE Janek Performance Group