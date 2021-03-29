NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Janice Roven, a leading attorney in Family Law/Divorce in the New York City area, has joined the exclusive Haute Lawyer Network by Haute Living.

The Haute Lawyer Network, well known for its exclusive and luxurious lifestyle publication Haute Living, is privileged to present Ms. Janice Roven as a member and expert in her field.

Haute Lawyer offers a prominent collective of leading attorneys. The invitation-only network features only two lawyers per market. This partnership allows Haute Lawyer to connect its affluent readers with industry-leading attorneys in their area.

ABOUT JANICE ROVEN

Janice Roven has been practicing law for over 35 years. She became involved in the area of family law because of her own very unfortunate custody battle. As a result, she understands being on both sides of the table. She provides strength, compassion, and the wisdom of personal experience.

Media Contact

Mary Gibson, Haute Lawyer by Haute Living, 863-599-0020, mary@hauteliving.com

 

SOURCE Haute Lawyer by Haute Living

