GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Janover LLC is pleased to announce the promotion of Lisa Flemen, CPA to principal. The firm also has promoted Aaron Bethmann, Candice Chau, Ryan Glasco, Agnes Li, and Florence Ma to senior manager.
"This talented group of individuals is integral to the future success of the firm, and we look forward to their continued growth and contributions," said Mark Goodman, Janover's managing partner.
Lisa has more than 20 years of experience in public and private accounting. She provides a multitude of services for clients and specializes in industries including retail, professional service firms, entertainment, and real estate. As a former controller for a $500 million retail company, Lisa is able to service clients with a thorough understanding of the day to day accounting functions and offer valuable advice and guidance to clients based on this experience.
Lisa received her bachelor's degree in accounting from the State University of New York, College at Plattsburgh. She is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and the New York State Society of CPAs. Lisa also is an active member of the NYSSCPA-Nassau Chapter and serves on the Seaford School District's audit committee.
"Lisa's strong commitment to deliver value to clients shines through in everything she does," Goodman said. "She played a critical role over the past year and a half as she advised clients on various COVID-19 related relief programs. She is an instrumental member of our leadership team."
ABOUT JANOVER LLC
For more than 80 years, Janover has earned a reputation as being trusted advisors to its domestic and international clients by meeting and exceeding its clients' expectations. A Top 200 full-service accounting, tax, and advisory firm, Janover delivers accounting, tax, and advisory services to clients in real estate, construction, cannabis, manufacturing, wholesale and distribution, retail, professional services, entertainment, and financial services.
Janover regularly is ranked by Accounting Today as a top Mid-Atlantic Accounting Firm, by Forbes as one of America's Top Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms, and a "Top Workplace" in the New York metropolitan area.
Janover also provides related professional services through its affiliates JRF Asset Advisors LLC, which offers financial planning and investment management services to corporate and individual entities. JRS Financial Services LLC provides contracted financial management services to emerging firms and financial service organizations. Janover is a member of INAA, an international association of independent accounting and advisory firms whose prime purpose is to serve businesses with cross-border accounting and tax issues.
