SAN DIEGO, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- January Therapeutics today announced the appointment of Terence Williams, MD, PhD as a Scientific Advisory Board Member. Dr. Williams will provide guidance for key aspects to January's solid tumor initiatives (Pancreatic, Lung and Colorectal), and help on the Company's better understanding of the metabolic pathways in cancer. Dr. Williams will help our proprietary programs allowing January to solve undruggable issues.
Dr. Williams is the Professor and Chair, Department of Radiation Oncology at the City of Hope National Medical Center. Dr. Williams received both his PhD & MD from Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He completed post-doctoral and residency training at the University of Michigan. He has authored over 120 publications in the field of Oncology and presents regularly.
"We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Terry Williams to January," said Ellis. "His deep therapeutic knowledge combined with industry experience and advocacy for translational medicine in biotech will bring world class expertise to January."
January Therapeutics is targeting cell-essential drivers of cancer which cannot be successfully drugged by chemistry alone. January's technology exploits the dysregulated metabolic pathways in cancer and uses albumin to preferentially deliver drug to tumors while sparing healthy cells.
To learn more, visit https://januarytx.com
Media Contact
samuel ellis, January Therapeutics Inc., 1 8582457184, sam.ellis@januarytx.com
SOURCE January Therapeutics Inc.