MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT COMING MAY 9 (USA) / MAY 10 (JAPAN)

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Japanese rock star YOSHIKI and multinational beverage brand Coca-Cola have teased a secret new project to be revealed next week.

This announcement comes shortly after YOSHIKI announced a partnership with Japan's largest television network, Nippon TV, on a groundbreaking music competition series, YOSHIKI SUPERSTAR PROJECT X. NTV also announced another music competition show in partnership with HYBE, the entertainment company behind international phenomenon BTS.

Coca-Cola and YOSHIKI released a teaser video on YouTube hinting at the project which will be revealed at a press conference scheduled for May 9 (USA) / May 10 (Japan).

"I can't wait to finally share the details about this exciting new project next week," said YOSHIKI, "I think it's going to be revolutionary."

Watch the teaser video here.

