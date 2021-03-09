ATLANTA, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JAS Worldwide is pleased to announce the appointment of David Bang as Executive Vice-President, Global Pharma & Healthcare. An innovative thought leader with more than 20 years of experience across logistics, supply chain, healthcare, and life sciences industries, David has held various leadership positions throughout his career. In 2005, he co-founded LifeConEx, a joint venture between DHL and Lufthansa Airlines for bio-pharma international logistics. He became the CEO of the company in 2006, substantially expanding the network to more than 100 stations in 65 countries. Under David's leadership, the company became a globally recognized premier provider of end-to-end temperature-sensitive logistics management solutions with more than a half billion-dollar annual sales serving the pharma and healthcare industry.
Most recently, David was Global VP Strategic Development for Hellmann where he spearheaded the global development of their healthcare network. He has also served as a Member of the Board of Rx-360, a patient safety and product integrity advocacy group for two years, and in 2019 was named as a Member of the Board at MaxQ Research, a leader in revolutionary shipping systems for sensitive biologics.
"David's extensive accomplishments and leadership in the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare sectors, along with his vision and passion for developing programs that deliver value to pharma and healthcare manufacturers and distributors, makes him the perfect candidate to build and lead this vertical," said JAS Chief Commercial Officer, Carol Kijac. "We are very excited to have someone with his talents and skills join our team."
"JAS will be making significant investments in resources, infrastructure and product development in this vertical and with David at the helm, we are confident we will have a strong, compliant service offering to support clients in this vertical," added CEO Marco Rebuffi.
About JAS Worldwide
JAS was founded in 1978 in Milan, Italy. Over the last four decades, JAS has grown from regional roots to a global force in freight forwarding. Today, JAS covers 90+ countries with 335+ offices and official agents, and has over 4,000 employees globally.
