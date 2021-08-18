ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JAS Worldwide, the global freight forwarding services provider headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire Greencarrier Freight Services International AB, the freight forwarding, logistics, and supply chain management division of Greencarrier Group, once all regulatory approvals have been obtained from the relevant authorities.
Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Greencarrier Freight Services International operates through offices in 11 countries with 800 employees. Greencarrier offers smart and sustainable logistic solutions and supply chain management services.
Marco Rebuffi, CEO of JAS, said, "Through the acquisition of Greencarrier Freight Services, JAS is making a strategic acquisition to add to its position in the Nordic, Baltic, and Eastern European regions and strengthen existing operations in UK and China. Our respective organizations have enjoyed a longstanding partnership, and we fully expect this to be a continuation of that great atmosphere of cooperation and shared entrepreneurial spirit."
The completion of this acquisition will close an important phase in the history of JAS - a phase that has seen the company make four acquisitions in one year, each in a different region and each designed to enhance JAS' presence and ability to serve its clients. Following the anticipated closing of the deal, the company will focus on bringing all of the acquired companies into the JAS family.
Mikael Forsberg, CEO of Greencarrier Freight Services remarked, "This is a great match of businesses, and we are excited to continue the journey with our long-term partner, JAS Worldwide. The two networks combined will enable us to offer our customers an even higher service level, broader solutions and access to a truly global network."
Stefan Björk, owner of Greencarrier AB said of the transaction, "In an ever-evolving freight market it is my true belief, that scale, resilience and a multi-market approach will be key to more success in the future. That is why I am sincerely happy about handing over the torch to JAS Worldwide and the Greencarrier Freight Services leadership team to continue the good work and take care of our customers and employees."
JAS is advised by BNP Paribas and Gorrissen Federspiel. Greencarrier AB is advised by Pricewaterhouse Coopers and Wistrand Advokatbyrå.
About JAS Worldwide
JAS was founded in 1978 in Milan, Italy. Over the last four decades, JAS has grown from regional roots to a global force in freight forwarding. Today, the company covers 100+ countries between JAS offices and official agents, and has over 5,000 employees globally.
About Greencarrier Freight Services International AB
Greencarrier Freight Services is a freight forwarding company that offers smart and sustainable logistics solutions and supply chain management services. It has offices in 11 countries and with 800 employees. From their offices in the Nordic and Baltic countries, UK, Eastern Europe, and China, they offer global logistics solutions. The company uses all modes of transport including ocean, air, road, and rail. Their employees are the most dedicated professionals in the business, inspired by a genuine love of their work and equipped with a hefty serving of ambition. The company is headquartered in Gothenburg, where it was also founded in 2000.
https://freightservices.greencarrier.com
Media Contact
Dan Snodgrass, JAS Worldwide, +1 (404) 705 7600, dan.snodgrass@jas.com
SOURCE JAS Worldwide