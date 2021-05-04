ATLANTA, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JAS Worldwide, the global freight forwarding services provider headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Tigers Limited, a freight forwarding and supply chain management company headquartered in Hong Kong.
Marco Rebuffi CEO of JAS Worldwide says, "We are pleased to have completed the acquisition of Tigers and welcome these new clients and talented colleagues to JAS Worldwide. We look forward to the new opportunities which have been created by the combined resources of our larger organization."
The transaction allows JAS Worldwide to further reinforce its freight forwarding activities, and to broaden its service offering to omni-channel supply chain logistics.
About JAS
JAS was founded in 1978 in Milan, Italy. Over the last four decades, JAS has grown from regional roots to a global force in freight forwarding. Today, JAS covers 90+ countries with 335 offices and official agents and has over 4,000 employees globally.
About Tigers
Tigers has developed a suite of tech-enabled integrated logistics services, from freight forwarding to omni-channel supply chain management, for corporate clients around the globe. Tigers operates through 70 offices in 10 countries, including 32 state-of-the-art omni-channel distribution hubs, and has 935 employees.
