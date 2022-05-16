Dr. Jay Harris Levy of the Retina Macular Specialists of Miami has been reviewed and approved by FL Top Docs for 2022.
SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Jay Harris Levy is one of the most widely known and respected retina surgeons and vitreous specialists in South Florida. A native of Miami, Dr. Levy received his medical degree from the University of Miami and completed his internship at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He served as Chief Resident during his Ophthalmology Residency at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, in association with the Johns Hopkins Hospital. As a Fellow in Vitreoretinal Disease and Surgery, Dr. Levy received additional subspecialty training at White Memorial Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Dr. Levy is a Diplomate of the National Board of Medical Examiners, a Board-Certified Ophthalmologist and a Fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and American College of Surgeons. He is also a member of the American Society of Retina Specialists. He has been published in medical journals, has served as a speaker at national ophthalmologic meetings and was awarded a Travel Fellowship from the Association for Research and Vision in Ophthalmology.
Dr. Levy is certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology, have completed advanced subspecialty training in diseases and surgery of retina, macula, and vitreous, and is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and American Society of Retina Specialists. He is an associate faculty member for the Larkin Hospital Ophthalmology Residency Program and NOVA Southeastern School of Optometry. In addition to providing the highest quality of care with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic technology, he and his staff offer a compassionate, friendly, and personalized environment to ensure that your visit with us is as pleasant as it is informative.
Retina Macula Specialists of Miami participates in state-of-the-art research studies involving new medications and offers diagnostic testing and a multidisciplinary team approach to patient care. Their offices are conveniently located in North Miami Beach, South Miami, and LeJeune.
Services provided include:
- Age-related macular degeneration
- Diabetic Retinopathy
- Retinal Vein Occlusion
- Macular Hole
- Macular Pucker
- Retinal Detachment
- Vitreous Hemorrhage
To learn more about Dr. Jay Harris Levy and Retina Macula Specialists of Miami, please visit: https://fltopdocs.com/doctors/drjayharrislevy/
You can also visit their website: retinamaculamiami.com
