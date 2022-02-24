CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) announced that on February 24, 2022, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 21, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 7, 2022.

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. JBT designs, produces and services sophisticated products and systems for multi-national and regional customers through its FoodTech segment. JBT also sells critical equipment and services to domestic and international air transportation customers through its AeroTech segment. JBT Corporation employs approximately 6,600 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing, and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.jbtc.com.

Investors & Media:

Kedric Meredith

(312) 861-6034

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jbt-corporation-declares-quarterly-dividend-301490214.html

SOURCE JBT Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.