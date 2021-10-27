(PRNewsfoto/长电科技)

(PRNewsfoto/长电科技)

 By JCET Group

JCET Q3 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was RMB 8.10 billion, an increase of 19.3% year on year. A record high third quarter in the company's history.
  • Generated RMB 1.91 billion cash from operations, an increase of 29.2% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 1.27 billion, free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.64 billion.
  • Net profit was RMB 0.79 billion, a record high third quarter in the company's history.
  • Earnings per share was RMB 0.45, as compared to RMB 0.25 in Q3 2020.

SHANGHAI, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. According to the financial report, JCET achieved revenue of RMB 8.10 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 19.3% year on year, and net profit of RMB 0.79 billion, a record high third quarter in the company's history.

Ms. Janet Chou, CFO of JCET said, "We delivered another quarter of record highs in revenue and profit in Q3. Our balance sheet continues to be strengthened with significant improvements in our key financial metrics. JCET's outstanding performance in 2021 is the result of the successful execution of our focused growth strategy."

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET said, "After delivering record high results in the first half of 2021, JCET continued its positive momentum of steady growth in the third quarter. In the second half of this year, JCET's global manufacturing centers continue to optimize their mass production technologies and operational efficiency. All manufacturing centers continue to enhance their R&D and innovation capabilities for advanced technologies. In particular, the XDFOI™ series of products for 3D packaging was launched in July providing industry-leading ultra-high density heterogeneous integration solutions for a wide range of global customers engaged in high performance computing. The company's development over the past 50 years has built a solid foundation for the more internationalized management strategies implemented by JCET in recent years. With the support of shareholders and the collaborative efforts of all our employees, JCET is growing together with its customers and partners and has entered a new phase of technology leadership and steady growth."

Click to view: JCET 2021 Third Quarter Report

About JCET Group

JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive and industry etc., through advanced wafer level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Packaging, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to customers in China and around the world.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)                                                                







RMB in millions































As of













Sep 30, 2021



Dec 31, 2020

ASSETS

















Current assets

















  Currency funds











2,980



2,235

  Trading financial assets











1,925



5

  Derivative financial assets











2



8

  Accounts receivable











4,218



3,846

  Receivables financing











44



41

  Prepayments











336



158

  Other receivables











31



41

  Inventories











3,674



2,946

  Other current assets











129



149

Total current assets











13,339



9,429

Non-current assets

















  Long-term receivables











38



42

  Long-term equity investments











772



949

  Other equity investments











430



430

  Investment properties











93



96

  Fixed assets











18,219



17,790

  Construction in progress











1,015



866

  Right-of-use assets











661



0

  Intangible assets











444



526

  Goodwill











2,058



2,071

  Deferred tax assets











85



128

  Other non-current assets











1



1

Total non-current assets











23,816



22,899

Total assets











37,155



32,328



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY  

















Current liabilities

















  Short-term borrowings











3,827



5,288

  Derivative financial liabilities











17



0

  Notes payable











422



513

  Accounts payable











6,034



4,499

  Contract liabilities











342



173

  Employee benefits payable











916



858

  Taxes and surcharges payable











139



109

  Other payables











286



254

  Current portion of long-term liabilities











1,357



2,131

  Other current liabilities











12



21

Total current liabilities











13,352



13,846

Non-current liabilities

















  Long-term borrowings











2,415



2,978

  Bonds payable











0



999

  Lease liabilities











638



0

  Long-term payables











0



592

  Long-term employee benefits payable











4



4

  Deferred income











335



375

  Deferred tax liabilities











132



124

Total non-current liabilities











3,524



5,072

Total liabilities











16,876



18,918

Equity

















  Paid-in capital











1,780



1,603

  Capital reserves











14,984



10,242

  Accumulated other comprehensive income











(160)



(83)

  Surplus reserves











120



120

  Unappropriated profit











3,544



1,518

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent











20,268



13,400

Minority shareholders











11



10

Total equity











20,279



13,410

Total liabilities and equity











37,155



32,328





































CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)                                                                                                     

RMB in millions, except share data























Three months ended



Nine months ended





Sep 30, 2021



Sep 30, 2020



Sep 30, 2021



Sep 30, 2020

Revenue



8,099



6,787



21,917



18,763

Less: Cost of sales



6,576



5,631



18,006



15,863

          Taxes and surcharges



16



11



58



28

          Selling expenses



49



59



145



175

          Administrative expenses



276



252



743



687

          Research and development expenses



312



277



860



768

          Finance expenses



20



179



176



482

            Including: Interest expenses



70



131



270



433

                     Interest income



14



12



34



31

Add: Other income



38



17



135



97

          Investment income / (loss)



15



(1)



299



(8)

            Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures



3



(1)



286



(8)

          Gain / (loss) on the net position hedging



(8)



6



(11)



1

          Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities 



0



28



0



28

          Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



14



(1)



14



(7)

          Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



(34)



0



(52)



(25)

          Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets 



16



33



30



42

Operating profit / (loss)



891



460



2,344



888

Add: Non-operating income



0



3



6



3

Less: Non-operating expenses



8



10



11



18

Profit / (loss) before income taxes



883



453



2,339



873

Less: Income tax expenses



89



55



222



108

Net profit / (loss) 



794



398



2,117



765

Classified by continuity of operations

















  Profit / (loss) from continuing operations



794



398



2,117



765

Classified by ownership

















  Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent



793



398



2,116



764

  Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders



1



0



1



1

Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period



2,751



598



1,517



231

Less: Cash dividends payable



0



0



89



0

  Other reductions



0



2



0



2

Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent)



3,544



994



3,544



994

Other comprehensive income, net of tax



24



(354)



(78)



(197)

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent



24



(354)



(78)



(197)

Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss



0



(10)



1



(10)

  Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan



0



0



1



0

  Change in the fair value of other equity investments



0



(10)



0



(10)

Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss



24



(344)



(79)



(187)

  Comprehensive income using the equity method that may be reclassified to profit or loss



0



0



(21)



0

  Cash flow hedge reserve



(4)



(1)



(9)



1

  Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements



28



(343)



(49)



(188)

Total comprehensive income



818



42



2,039



567

  Including:

















     Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent



817



42



2,038



566

     Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders



1



0



1



1

Earnings per share

















  Basic earnings per share



0.45



0.25



1.23



0.48

  Diluted earnings per share



0.45



0.25



1.23



0.48





































CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited)                                                                                                                                                          

RMB in millions























Three months ended



Nine months ended





Sep 30, 2021



Sep 30, 2020



Sep 30, 2021



Sep 30, 2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

















Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services



8,048



6,468



22,834



19,360

Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds



107



105



340



528

Other cash receipts relating to operating activities



94



244



207



767

Total cash inflows from operating activities



8,249



6,817



23,381



20,655

Cash payments for goods and services



4,995



4,241



14,415



13,584

Cash payments to and on behalf of employees



1,057



856



3,327



2,644

Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges



210



81



589



313

Other cash payments relating to operating activities



75



159



257



482

Total cash outflows from operating activities



6,337



5,337



18,588



17,023

Net cash flows from operating activities



1,912



1,480



4,793



3,632

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

















Cash receipts from returns of investments



2,455



6



2,852



6

Cash receipts from investment income



13



0



13



0

Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets



93



38



261



65

Total cash inflows from investing activities



2,561



44



3,126



71

Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets



1,365



726



3,013



2,062

Cash payments for investments



2,420



0



4,376



0

Total cash outflows from investing activities



3,785



726



7,389



2,062

Net cash flows from investing activities



(1,224)



(682)



(4,263)



(1,991)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















Cash proceeds from investments by others



0



0



4,966



0

Cash receipts from borrowings



2,268



1,418



4,629



9,950

Other cash receipts relating to financing activities



0



0



347



0

Total cash inflows from financing activities



2,268



1,418



9,942



9,950

Cash repayments for debts



2,985



2,311



8,515



10,452

Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses



161



120



366



425

Other cash payments relating to financing activities



212



206



771



491

Total cash outflows from financing activities



3,358



2,637



9,652



11,368

Net cash flows from financing activities



(1,090)



(1,219)



290



(1,418)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



1



(48)



(7)



(33)

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(401)



(469)



813



190

Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



3,381



2,525



2,167



1,866

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD



2,980



2,056



2,980



2,056

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jcet-continues-strong-2021-with-another-record-high-performance-in-q3-301409734.html

SOURCE JCET Group

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.