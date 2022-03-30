(PRNewsfoto/JCET Group)

Q4 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was RMB 8.59 billion, an increase of 11.5% year on year. A record high fourth quarter in the company's history.
  • Generated RMB 2.64 billion cash from operations, an increase of 46.2% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 1.34 billion, free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 1.30 billion.
  • Net profit was RMB 0.84 billion, a record high fourth quarter in the company's history.
  • Earnings per share was RMB 0.49, as compared to RMB 0.34 in Q4 2020.

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was RMB 30.50 billion, an increase of 15.3% year on year. A record high in the company's history.
  • Generated RMB 7.43 billion cash from operations, an increase of 36.7% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 4.09 billion, free cash flow was RMB 3.34 billion.
  • Net profit was RMB 2.96 billion, a record high in the company's history.
  • Earnings per share was RMB 1.72, as compared to RMB 0.81 in 2020.

SHANGHAI, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, today announced its full year financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021. According to the financial report, in 2021 JCET achieved robust growth and historical profitability, with revenue of RMB 30.5 billion and net profit of RMB 2.96 billion.

In 2021, JCET further enhanced its international operations and management, integrated and improved the efficiency of its global resources, and strengthened the synergy among its global manufacturing operations. JCET's 6 factories are moving forward in tandem, and through lean production and continuous improvements in cost control, JCET's sustainable profitability has been further enhanced. At the same time, through diversified optimization and integration, JCET's supply chain is more robust and resilient. These all enable JCET to provide timely, sustainable, stable and high-quality products and services to its global customers.

Over the past three years, JCET's revenue and profit have improved significantly, and the company's operations and production have entered a steady cycle, with a long-term mechanism for stable growth gradually taking shape. The investment in fixed assets and forward-looking R&D is becoming stronger and more strategic. With last year's completion of the RMB 5 billion private placement, acquisition of ADI's Singapore test facility and mass production of the new plant in Suqian, JCET has built up its capability to serve a diversified customer base, operating from a position of strength.

"In 2021, JCET continued to strengthen its level of professional and international management, and production efficiency was further improved." said Mr. Li Zheng, JCET's Chief Executive Officer. "At the same time, the company's advantages in technological innovation and our global production structure have been further optimized, thereby positioning us to achieve solid growth in our performance throughout the semiconductor supply and demand cycle. With the evolution from 'packaging and testing' to 'chipset backend manufacturing', the value of packaging and testing in the industry will be re-perceived and will promote the multi-party synergistic development of IC ecology, bringing new development opportunities for the company. In 2022, the JCET management team is confident that we will be able to continue our upward momentum and create value for our customers by providing the best products and services," continued Mr. Zheng.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Audited)                                                                















RMB in millions



































Dec 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020

ASSETS



















Current assets



















  Currency funds













2,761



2,235

  Trading financial assets













2,670



5

  Derivative financial assets













5



8

  Accounts receivable













4,271



3,846

  Receivables financing













28



41

  Prepayments













183



158

  Other receivables













77



41

  Inventories













3,193



2,946

  Assets classified as held for sale













99



0

  Other current assets













130



149

Total current assets













13,417



9,429

Non-current assets



















  Long-term receivables













38



42

  Long-term equity investments













770



949

  Other equity investments













418



430

  Investment properties













93



96

  Fixed assets













18,424



17,790

  Construction in progress













661



866

  Right-of-use assets













622



0

  Intangible assets













447



526

  Goodwill













2,023



2,071

  Deferred tax assets













185



128

  Other non-current assets













1



1

Total non-current assets













23,682



22,899

Total assets













37,099



32,328





















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY  













Dec 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020

Current liabilities



















  Short-term borrowings













2,193



5,288

  Derivative financial liabilities













2



0

  Notes payable













579



513

  Accounts payable













5,298



4,499

  Contract liabilities













458



173

  Employee benefits payable













1,062



858

  Taxes and surcharges payable













235



109

  Other payables













414



254

  Liabilities classified as held for sale













45



0

  Current portion of long-term liabilities













1,052



2,131

  Other current liabilities













3



21

Total current liabilities













11,341



13,846

Non-current liabilities



















  Long-term borrowings













3,751



2,978

  Bonds payable













0



999

  Lease liabilities













568



0

  Long-term payables













0



592

  Long-term employee benefits payable













20



4

  Deferred income













337



375

  Deferred tax liabilities













82



124

Total non-current liabilities













4,758



5,072

Total liabilities













16,099



18,918

Equity



















  Paid-in capital













1,780



1,603

  Capital reserves













14,984



10,242

  Accumulated other comprehensive income













(281)



(83)

  Surplus reserves













174



120

  Unappropriated profit













4,334



1,518

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent













20,991



13,400

Minority shareholders













9



10

Total equity













21,000



13,410

Total liabilities and equity













37,099



32,328









































CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Audited)                                                                                                     

RMB in millions, except share data



























Three months ended



 Year ended







Dec 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020

Revenue





8,585



7,701



30,502



26,464

Less: Cost of sales





6,882



6,512



24,887



22,374

          Taxes and surcharges





19



20



77



48

          Selling expenses





49



50



194



225

          Administrative expenses





299



350



1,042



1,037

          Research and development expenses





326



252



1,186



1,020

          Finance expenses





29



152



206



634

            Including: Interest expenses





43



136



313



569

                     Interest income





4



11



37



42

Add: Other income





35



88



170



185

         Investment income / (loss)





16



6



315



(2)

            Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures





(4)



(3)



281



(11)

         Gain / (loss) on the net position hedging





11



(5)



0



(4)

         Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities 





(12)



39



(12)



67

         Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")





9



1



23



(7)

          Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")





(216)



(62)



(268)



(87)

         Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets 





2



126



32



168

Operating profit / (loss)





826



558



3,170



1,446

Add: Non-operating income





12



3



18



6

Less: Non-operating expenses





7



3



18



21

Profit / (loss) before income taxes





831



558



3,170



1,431

Less: Income tax expenses





(13)



17



210



125

Net profit / (loss) 





844



541



2,960



1,306

Classified by continuity of operations



















  Profit / (loss) from continuing operations





844



541



2,960



1,306

Classified by ownership



















  Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent





843



540



2,958



1,304

  Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders





1



1



2



2

Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period





3,544



994



1,518



231

Less: Extract statutory surplus accumulation





53



0



53



0

         Cash dividends payable





0



0



89



0

Less: Other reductions





0



16



0



17

Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent）





4,334



1,518



4,334



1,518

Other comprehensive income, net of tax





(120)



(308)



(197)



(505)

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent





(120)



(308)



(197)



(505)

Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss





(14)



(40)



(13)



(50)

  Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan





(2)



(2)



(1)



(2)

  Change in the fair value of other equity investments





(12)



(38)



(12)



(48)

Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss





(106)



(268)



(184)



(455)

  Comprehensive income using the equity method that may be reclassified to profit or loss





0



0



(21)



0

  Cash flow hedge reserve





10



(3)



2



(1)

  Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements





(116)



(265)



(165)



(454)

Total comprehensive income





724



233



2,763



801

  Including:



















     Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent





723



232



2,761



799

     Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders





1



1



2



2

Earnings per share



















  Basic earnings per share





0.49



0.34



1.72



0.81

  Diluted earnings per share





0.49



0.34



1.72



0.81









































CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Audited)                                                                                                                                                          

RMB in millions



























Three months ended



 Year ended







Dec 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES



















Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services





9,611



7,989



32,445



27,350

Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds





49



(42)



389



486

Other cash receipts relating to operating activities





30



139



237



905

Total cash inflows from operating activities





9,690



8,086



33,071



28,741

Cash payments for goods and services





6,031



4,891



20,445



18,475

Cash payments to and on behalf of employees





937



1,143



4,265



3,787

Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges





19



186



608



499

Other cash payments relating to operating activities





68



63



324



545

Total cash outflows from operating activities





7,055



6,283



25,642



23,306

Net cash flows from operating activities





2,635



1,803



7,429



5,435

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES



















Cash receipts from returns of investments





3,281



6



6,133



12

Cash receipts from investment income





20



9



33



9

Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets





10



253



271



318

Net cash receipts from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units





0



56



0



56

Other cash receipts relating to investing activities





10



81



10



81

Total cash inflows from investing activities





3,321



405



6,447



476

Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets





1,345



1,268



4,358



3,330

Cash payments for investments





4,029



5



8,405



5

Total cash outflows from investing activities





5,374



1,273



12,763



3,335

Net cash flows from investing activities





(2,053)



(868)



(6,316)



(2,859)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES



















Cash proceeds from investments by others





0



0



4,965



0

Cash receipts from borrowings





2,524



5,775



7,153



15,725

Other cash receipts relating to financing activities





(347)



0



0



0

Total cash inflows from financing activities





2,177



5,775



12,118



15,725

Cash repayments for debts





3,099



5,738



11,613



16,190

Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses





26



189



392



614

  Including: Dividends or profit paid to non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries





3



3



3



3

Other cash payments relating to financing activities





(166)



676



605



1,167

Total cash outflows from financing activities





2,959



6,603



12,610



17,971

Net cash flows from financing activities





(782)



(828)



(492)



(2,246)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS





(17)



4



(25)



(29)

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS





(217)



111



596



301

Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period





2,980



2,056



2,167



1,866

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD





2,763



2,167



2,763



2,167

 

