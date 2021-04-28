(PRNewsfoto/长电科技)

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results:

  • Fourth-quarter revenue was RMB 7.70 billion. On a comparable basis, taking into account the accounting change in revenue recognition, it was an increase of 17.6% year on year (see note 1).
  • Full-year revenue was RMB 26.46 billion. On a comparable basis, taking into account the accounting change in revenue recognition, it was an increase of 28.2% year on year (see note 2).
  • Fourth-quarter cash from operations was RMB 1.80 billion. With net capex investments of RMB 1.01 billion, free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.79 billion.
  • Full-year cash from operations was RMB 5.43 billion, up 71.1% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 3.01 billion, free cash flow for the year was RMB 2.42 billion.
  • Fourth-quarter net profit was RMB 0.54 billion. Full-year net profit was RMB 1.30 billion, a record high in the company's history.
  • Earnings per share was RMB 0.34 in the fourth quarter and RMB 0.81 for the full year, as compared to RMB 0.17 in Q4 2019 and RMB 0.06 in 2019 respectively.

Note 1: During the reporting period, we optimized the business model for the purchase and sale of certain packaged products, of which JCET Group no longer bears the general inventory risk on the main raw materials. In accordance with PRC GAAP, both revenue and costs of goods sold were recorded on the net basis and decreased by RMB 0.92 billion respectively. This change had no impact on the company's net profit. Assuming that revenue was still recognized by the gross method (should be recorded on the net basis according to PRC GAAP), it would be RMB 8.62 billion, an increase of 17.6% over the same period last year.

Note 2: During the reporting period, we optimized the business model for the purchase and sale of certain packaged products, of which JCET Group no longer bears the general inventory risk on the main raw materials. In accordance with PRC GAAP, both revenue and costs of goods sold were recorded on the net basis and decreased by RMB 3.70 billion respectively. This change had no impact on the company's net profit. Assuming that revenue was still recognized by the gross method (should be recorded on the net basis according to PRC GAAP), it would be RMB 30.16 billion, an increase of 28.2% over the same period last year.

 

SHANGHAI, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, today announced its full year financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. According to the financial report, in 2020, JCET achieved solid and rapid growth with strong profitability, with revenue of RMB 26.46 billion and net profit of RMB 1.30 billion.

The demand for semiconductor products was historically strong in 2020, driven by the rapid development and integration of 5G and AI. JCET was poised and ready for this opportunity, delivering a record level performance for FY2020 by successfully optimizing and integrating the technology, management and production capacity resources of its domestic and international manufacturing hubs and R&D centers. JCET also leveraged its years of accumulated industry know-how and continued expanding its investment in both R&D and talent development, resulting in a year-on-year increase of 5.2% in R&D expenditure and 154 new patents.  JCET's core technologies include advanced packaging technologies such as System-in-Package (SiP), high-density flip-chip and wafer-level-packaging (WLP), providing innovative solutions for 5G communication, automotive, high-performance computing, storage and other demanding applications. During FY2020, the cumulative number of JCET patents grew to 3,238. The expansion of intellectual property has created a solid foundation for future innovations that will be needed to meet the unique and complex demands of the market.

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET said, "With over 50 years of OSAT industry experiences, JCET is now firmly positioned as a tier-1 global IC manufacturing and service provider.  With the support and guidance from our new board of directors, the company has successfully optimized and integrated our technology, talent and production recourses throughout our operations around the world. We have made significant investments to continue developing innovative packaging technologies as well as assembly and test manufacturing processes. These strategic initiatives led to our record breaking performance in 2020 and have also positioned us well for the opportunities that lie ahead of us in 2021!"

Ms. Janet Chou, CFO of JCET said, "We delivered record level annual revenue, profit and free cash flows in 2020. The net profit for the year was approximately twice the sum of the net profits for the 17 years since the public listing of JCET. We strengthened our balance sheet with significant improvements in our key financial metrics. We announced a common stock dividend of RMB 0.05 per share. Our focus on advanced packaging technologies is paying off."

In the post-Moore era, technical collaboration across the IC industry chain is becoming more and more important. As a leading supplier in the IC industry, JCET continues operating by its core value of "win-win cooperation" and is committed to promoting the collaborative development of the supply chain to enable the semiconductor industry to successfully overcome the challenges created by the growing demands of the market.

For more information, please refer to JCET FY2020 report.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Audited)





RMB in millions







As of

ASSETS





Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019

Current assets











  Currency funds





2,235



2,569

  Trading financial assets





5



0

  Derivative financial assets





8



4

  Accounts receivable





3,846



3,350

  Receivables financing





41



68

  Prepayments





158



188

  Other receivables





41



11

  Inventories





2,946



2,731

  Current portion of non-current assets





0



137

  Other current assets





149



501

Total current assets





9,429



9,559

Non-current assets











  Long-term receivables





42



40

  Long-term equity investments





949



972

  Other equity investments





430



517

  Investment properties





96



100

  Fixed assets





17,790



17,799

  Construction in progress





866



1,664

  Intangible assets





526



587

  Goodwill





2,071



2,214

  Long-term prepaid expenses





0



1

  Deferred tax assets





128



128

  Other non-current assets





1



1

Total non-current assets





22,899



24,023

Total assets





32,328



33,582

 

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (CONTINUED) (Audited)





RMB in millions







As of

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 





Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019

Current liabilities











  Short-term borrowings





5,288



9,098

  Derivative financial liabilities





0



161

  Notes payable





513



958

  Accounts payable





4,499



4,618

  Receipts in advance





0



113

  Contract liabilities





173



0

  Employee benefits payable





858



586

  Taxes and surcharges payable





109



53

  Other payables





254



235

  Current portion of long-term liabilities





2,131



1,827

  Other current liabilities





21



0

Total current liabilities





13,846



17,649

Non-current liabilities











  Long-term borrowings





2,978



1,585

  Bonds payable





999



0

  Long-term payables





592



1,216

  Long-term employee benefits payable





4



1

  Deferred income





375



337

  Deferred tax liabilities





124



156

Total non-current liabilities





5,072



3,295

Total liabilities





18,918



20,944

Equity











  Paid-in capital





1,603



1,603

  Surplus reserves





10,242



10,242

  Accumulated other comprehensive income





(83)



429

  Specialized reserves





120



122

  Unappropriated profit





1,518



231

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent





13,400



12,627

Minority shareholders





10



11

Total equity





13,410



12,638

Total liabilities and equity





32,328



33,582

 

 

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Audited)



RMB in millions, except share data





Three months ended



 Year ended





Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019

Revenue



7,701



7,330



26,464



23,526

Less: Cost of sales



6,512



6,388



22,374



20,895

          Taxes and surcharges



20



10



48



37

          Selling expenses



50



67



225



265

          Administrative expenses



350



230



1,037



1,044

          Research and development expenses



252



393



1,020



969

          Finance expenses



152



213



634



870

            Including: Interest expenses



136



153



569



742

                     Interest income



11



7



42



27

Add: Other income



88



79



185



296

          Investment income / (loss)



6



6



(2)



7

            Including: Income / (loss) from investments

in associates and joint ventures



(3)



3



(11)



4

          Gain / (loss) on the net position hedging



(5)



(14)



(4)



(13)

          Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial

assets/liabilities



39



(86)



67



(86)

          Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



1



(29)



(7)



(35)

          Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



(62)



(219)



(87)



(234)

          Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets



126



730



168



744

Operating profit / (loss)



558



496



1,446



125

Add: Non-operating income



3



6



6



6

Less: Non-operating expenses



3



47



21



51

Profit / (loss) before income taxes



558



455



1,431



80

Less: Income tax expenses



17



178



125



(17)

Net profit / (loss)



541



277



1,306



97

Classified by continuity of operations

















  Profit / (loss) from continuing operations



541



277



1,306



97

Classified by ownership

















  Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent



540



271



1,304



89

  Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders



1



6



2



8

Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period



994



(40)



231



142

Less: Other reductions



16



0



17



0

Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to

owners of the parent



1,518



231



1,518



231

 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (CONTINUED) (Audited) 



RMB in millions, except share data





Three months ended



 Year ended





Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019

Other comprehensive income, net of tax



(308)



(42)



(505)



156

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the

parent



(308)



(42)



(505)



156

Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss



(40)



10



(50)



10

  Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan



(2)



(1)



(2)



(1)

  Change in the fair value of other equity investments



(38)



11



(48)



11

Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss



(268)



(52)



(455)



146

  Cash flow hedge reserve



(3)



(1)



(1)



3

  Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements



(265)



(51)



(454)



143

Total comprehensive income



233



235



801



253

  Including:

















     Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of

the parent



232



229



799



245

     Total comprehensive income attributable to minority

shareholders



1



6



2



8

Earnings per share

















  Basic earnings per share



0.34



0.17



0.81



0.06

  Diluted earnings per share



0.34



0.17



0.81



0.06

 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Audited)



RMB in millions, except share data





Three months ended



 Year ended





Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

















Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of

services



7,989



7,548



27,350



24,199

Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds



(42)



354



486



651

Other cash receipts relating to operating activities



139



120



905



396

Total cash inflows from operating activities



8,086



8,022



28,741



25,246

Cash payments for goods and services



4,891



5,009



18,475



17,385

Cash payments to and on behalf of employees



1,143



1,067



3,787



3,766

Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges



186



(158)



499



253

Other cash payments relating to operating activities



63



290



545



666

Total cash outflows from operating activities



6,283



6,208



23,306



22,070

Net cash flows from operating activities



1,803



1,814



5,435



3,176

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

















Cash receipts from returns of investments



6



(30)



12



73

Cash receipts from investment income



9



31



9



32

Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible

assets and other long-term assets



253



23



318



68

Net cash receipts from disposal of subsidiaries and other

business units



56



0



56



0

Other cash receipts relating to investing activities



81



0



81



20

Total cash inflows from investing activities



405



24



476



193

Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and

other long-term assets



1,268



647



3,330



2,803

Cash payments for investments



5



0



5



0

Total cash outflows from investing activities



1,273



647



3,335



2,803

Net cash flows from investing activities



(868)



(623)



(2,859)



(2,610)

 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (CONTINUED) (Audited)



RMB in millions, except share data





Three months ended



 Year ended





Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















Cash receipts from borrowings



5,775



3,437



15,725



14,280

Other cash receipts relating to financing activities



0



238



0



2,118

Total cash inflows from financing activities



5,775



3,675



15,725



16,398

Cash repayments for debts



5,738



4,687



16,190



17,300

Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and

interest expenses



189



57



614



726

  Including: Dividends or profit paid to non-controlling

shareholders of subsidiaries



3



0



3



0

Other cash payments relating to financing activities



676



545



1,167



1,311

Total cash outflows from financing activities



6,603



5,289



17,971



19,337

Net cash flows from financing activities



(828)



(1,614)



(2,246)



(2,939)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND

CASH EQUIVALENTS



4



(10)



(29)



33

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



111



(433)



301



(2,340)

Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



2,056



2,299



1,866



4,206

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD



2,167



1,866



2,167



1,866

 

