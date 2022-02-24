SEATTLE, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JD Merit & Company, a middle-market investment bank and M&A advisory firm is pleased to announce the promotion of Jeff Sasakura and Chris Barnes to Managing Director. Jeff Sasakura joined JD Merit as an intern in 2007 and became a shareholder in 2019. As Managing Director of Execution, Jeff leads the firm's deal completion team to ensure that all clients receive personalized and effective representation. Jeff's technical expertise, business acumen, and entrepreneurial instincts ensure that JD Merit's clients consistently receive above-market outcomes.
Chris Barnes, who joined JD Merit in 2020 as a Director in the Denver office, has also been promoted to Managing Director. During his tenure with the firm, Chris has successfully managed M&A assignments in technology, transportation, aviation, and consumer products. Prior to joining JD Merit, Chris held senior executive positions in corporate development, family office management, a boutique investment bank he founded, and at a Wall Street global investment bank.
Craig Dickens, CEO of JD Merit, shared his excitement regarding the promotions, saying in an announcement that Sasakura and Barnes are "invaluable contributors...each personifying the attributes that make JD Merit a great place to work". Both have successfully closed numerous M&A and capital raising transactions, with Barnes having completed over $1 billion in aggregate transaction value and Sasakura closing over 30 business sale transactions."
Dickens continued, "promotions came after a year of tremendous growth and recognition for JD Merit, which [Barnes and Sasakura] helped drive". In 2021, JD Merit was awarded Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year by M&A Advisor, as well as Information Technology Deal of the Year $100M-$250M and Strategic Acquisition of the Year over 50MM.
Along with the promotions of Barnes and Sasakura to Managing Director positions, JD Merit promoted Sean Ostrander to Vice President and Keagan Dunn to Investment Banking Associate. Sean has been an integral member of our team for six years and contributes both operationally and in client-facing roles. Keagan joined the firm in 2021 as an analyst to enhance our technology transaction team and has quickly become a key contributor to the firm.
JD Merit is a leading Boutique Investment Bank focused on serving middle-market technology-forward companies. JD Merit executes sell-side M&A, buy-side M&A, and capital advisory services with specific emphasis on the technology, software, consumer, telecom/ wireless, and manufacturing / Industry 4.0 sectors. In addition, JD Merit offers other Investment banking services such as debt and equity capital raises, restructuring advisory services, business valuations, and project financing through its subsidiary, JD Merit Securities, member FINRA / SIPC, a full-service Broker-Dealer licensed in 50 states.
