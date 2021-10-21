RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Payscale's Annual Compference kicked off this week and is shaping up to be their most successful event yet! With over 5,000 attendees, this virtual event leads current Payscale customers, prospective clients, and others in the HR/Comp space through sessions designed to inform them of top HR issues like pay equity, real-time compensation data, the call for transparency in comp, and more.
JDXpert, the industry leader in job description software, is proud to be a Platinum Sponsor of this year's event and for being a key contributor to the content and thought leadership shared with attendees. Along with Jennifer Peacock from Innovative Consulting Services, Don Berman, Co-founder and VP of Sales and Marketing at JDXpert, presented a pre-show workshop, Designing an Effective Job Description Program. This workshop walks attendees through the steps needed to design an effective job description program and the impact of technology on job descriptions and broader HR issues like diversity, equity & inclusion DE&I), the future of work, business disruption and competition for talent.
JDXpert is also featured in 3 separate sessions, two by Don Berman, Job Descriptions and the Future of Work and Job Analysis, Reimagined, and one by Rachel Seiler, Channel Sales Manager at JDXpert, where she shares a demonstration of MarketPay Jobs Powered by JDXpert. MarketPay Jobs' foundation lies on JDXpert's groundbreaking job description platform but is designed for Payscale MarketPay clients.
A recurring theme throughout Compference is that of Job Architecture and Job Description Management. JDXpert has been sounding the alarm bells for years on the importance of job descriptions and accurate job data, but with the current social climate calling for employers to adapt to changing needs of their employees, the requirement is becoming even more apparent.
"For over a decade, we've helped organizations bring structure and efficiencies to the way they manage their job descriptions," says Don Berman. "But we've seen a big uptick in interest over the last few years, especially as we expand our partnerships with leading HR organizations like Payscale. We know that people understand the value of accurate job data but were frustrated and frankly, discouraged, with the inability for other tools to manage the process effectively. This is why we focus our attention on technology designed specifically around managing job descriptions with ease so that our clients can focus on managing the employee/employer relationship."
At JDXpert, we're working closely with our partners at Payscale and other leaders within the HR space to help HR and business partners harness the power found within their job descriptions. A power, that has been undercut by inefficient and incapable technology that was not designed to manage job descriptions and their data effectively. Job description management software is critical, not only to maintain job descriptions but to also to distribute accurate data about jobs to key HR systems.
To learn more about JDXpert and how we help businesses manage job descriptions that empower effective talent management, amp up compensation, and manage risk, go to our website, JDXpert.com or watch our brief introduction video at https://jdxpert.com/explainer-video.
Media Contact
Ashley Johnston, JDXpert, 9193515627, ajohnston@jdxpert.com
SOURCE JDXpert