BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caregivers are the lifeblood of a home careT company. In snow or rain. In heat or high winds. Even in a global pandemic, caregivers go in to homes to provide care and compassion to our loved ones.
That's why today, in recognition of National Caregiver Day, Griswold Home Care announces the restructuring of its Jean Griswold Foundation to focus on caregivers.
The Jean Griswold Foundation is transitioning to a public non-profit foundation whose primary goal is to support caregivers and better their lives. It will be a place to turn for caregivers experiencing personal hardship or needing financial assistance for educational purposes.
Since its inception in 2010, the Jean Griswold Foundation's mission was to provide grants to community non-profit organizations that enhance the quality of life for low-income seniors and adults with disabilities who choose to age in place.
A new annual Jean Griswold Caregiver Scholarship will be awarded to a caregiver in November - 2021. Applicants do not have to work for Griswold Home Care, and additional criteria and guidelines will be released in the coming month.
There will also be Caregiver Support Grants made throughout the year, specifically for Griswold Home Care caregivers in need and suffering from hardship. Griswold hopes to awards its first grant in April, around the anniversary of the company's founding.
"With humility and appreciation, we recognize the critical role of our caregivers," said Griswold Home Care CEO Michael Slupecki. "The pandemic was an astonishing reminder of just how important they are to society. The Jean Griswold Foundation is proud to refocus its efforts towards supporting caregivers everywhere, and we look forward to awarding scholarships and grants throughout the coming year."
About The Jean Griswold Foundation
Honoring the founder of Griswold Home Care, Dr. Jean Griswold, The Jean Griswold Foundation is transitioning to a public non-profit whose primary goal is to support caregivers. Funds raised through private donors, corporations, franchisees, and employees will focus on caregiver education through scholarships and grants that support caregivers in times of hardship. The Jean Griswold Foundation believes that everyone deserves to age with dignity, regardless of their financial status or available resources. We want to make it easier for the elderly and differently-abled to have access to the physical and mental health resources they need to remain healthy, happy, and active in the comfort of their home. Caregivers are the lifeblood of the home care industry and it's through supporting them that we will achieve success.
About Griswold Home Care
With 200 locations in 30 states, Griswold Home Care is one of the country's top home care companies, delivering compassionate care 24/7 to its clients. Its purpose is to give people the help they need to live in the place they love. Through this purpose, Griswold Home Care helps adults maintain quality of life despite advanced age or onset of illness through services including companion care, home services, personal care, and respite care. Founded by the late Jean Griswold in 1982, the company has maintained its founder's profound sense of empathy for older and disabled adults and those living with chronic conditions. For more information, visit http://www.griswoldhomecare.com or call 215.402.0200.
Media Contact
Lisa Simon, SPRYTE Communications, 215.545.4715 x22, lsimon@sprytecom.com
SOURCE Jean Griswold Foundation