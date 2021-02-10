BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ PlatformQ Health, the leading digital provider of medical education, announced that Jeanne Zucker joined the company as Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances, where she will oversee PlatformQ Health's strategic educational partnerships with key healthcare organizations and trusted medical institutional leaders.
"I'm thrilled to join an organization with such a rich history of partnerships and collaborations in healthcare," said Zucker. "PlatformQ Health has such a unique opportunity to support educational goals by working with key organizations to create digital education that is innovative, empowering, cost effective, and able to reach learners where they are."
As a result of COVID-19,healthcare organizations are looking for innovative ways to evolve their digital education and engagement strategies. "Despite their diversity in mission and size, patient advocacy groups, professional medical societies, centers of excellence, health plans, health systems, MSOs, and employers all have the same need: Innovative education that advances their strategic and mission-based objectives," said Robert Rosenbloom, PlatformQ Health CEO.
Zucker will lead PlatformQ Health's newly formed Strategic Alliances team, which will cultivate strategic partnerships with advocacy groups, medical societies, member organizations, health plans, health systems, and centers of excellence. In 2020, the list of organizations PlatformQ Health works with grew to more than 70, including the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), Large Urology Group Practice Association (LUGPA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA), Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC), GBS/CIDP Foundation, and others.
"It is a perfect match," said Zucker. "Our partners bring their mission, a passionate community, subject-matter expertise, and more. PlatformQ Health can provide relevant, impactful education delivered on a state-of-the-art, interactive digital platform to patients and providers. Working together, we can create meaningful collaborations in service of our many missions that ultimately improve people's health."
PlatformQ Health is the leading provider of interactive digital medical education for clinicians, patients, and caregivers. The company's proprietary platform allows participants to engage in real-time discussion with scientific, research, and patient- care experts – and the integrated learning solution enables advocates, administrators, health systems and plans, foundations, societies, member organizations, and associations to measure the impact of their education. http://www.platformqhealth.com.
About Jeanne Zucker
Jeanne Zucker has a proven record of forging new and expanding established relationships across healthcare. Most recently, she served as Advisor and Senior Vice President of Healthcare Partnerships for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). Prior to her role with MDA, she served as the VP, Client Development for Emerging Markets, at athenahealth.
