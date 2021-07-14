Revealed at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show, the new-for-2021 Jeep Wrangler Xtreme Recon Package, with 35-inch tires standard from the factory, elevates Wrangler Rubicon’s off-road capabilities to new heights, including best-in-class approach angle, departure angle, ground clearance and water fording capability. The package U.S. MSRP is $3,995.