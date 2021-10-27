FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC today announced that veteran marketing strategist Jenna R. Wagner has been named to the firm's newly created position of Chief Practice Officer.
Wagner brings more than a decade of experience in law firm marketing and business development, including a variety of leadership roles.
"Jenna has a proven track record of steering law firm innovation, growth and success," McNees Chair Brian Jackson said. "She is a seasoned leader in business development, talent acquisition and marketing. And, as a trusted adviser to our attorneys and our entire team, she will add tremendous value to our firm and our clients."
Wagner previously served in business development and marketing leadership roles for a number of regional law firms, a national independent financial and investment advisory firm and a global technology company. She was most recently vice president of marketing and business development at the Lancaster-based law firm of Saxton & Stump.
Wagner was a member of the McNees marketing team early in her career. She earned her bachelor's degree in public relations from York College of Pennsylvania.
In her new role, Wagner will help drive strategic growth initiatives for McNees, including in the areas of client development and retention, talent acquisition, practice diversification and the continued growth of the firm's burgeoning ancillary companies.
"I'm thrilled to rejoin the McNees team and I look forward to building upon the firm's well-deserved reputation as one of the region's premier firms," Wagner said. "McNees doesn't stand still, doesn't rest on its laurels and doesn't stop innovating. It maintains the kind of culture that attracts talent and breeds success."
The addition of Wagner to the new position of Chief Practice Officer is the latest in a series of significant additions and expansions announced by McNees in 2021.
To date, McNees has added 25 attorneys from diverse backgrounds; expanded into the Philadelphia market with its new office in Devon, Chester County; and launched three new subsidiary companies — in public relations and strategic communications, municipal consulting and auto dealership transaction services — all aimed at enhancing the firm's broad range of client services.
"At McNees, we are relentless in our pursuit of exceptional client service," Jackson said. "That means always thinking about our clients' needs first, because their success drives ours."
McNees is a full-service law firm based in central Pennsylvania with more than 130 attorneys representing corporations, associations, institutions and individuals. The firm serves clients worldwide from offices in Harrisburg, Devon, Lancaster, York, State College and Scranton, Pa.; Columbus, Ohio; Frederick, Md.; and Washington, D.C. McNees is also a member of the ALFA International Global Legal Network.
