EWING, N.J., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Princeton Mortgage is pleased to announce that Jennifer Burnett has joined the company as a Branch Manager in the greater Pittsburgh area. Burnett will report to Mark Gordon, Chief Revenue Officer of Princeton Mortgage, and will lead sales operations and execution strategies in order to achieve Princeton's mission of originating 50,000 loans per year by 2028.
"Jennifer's reputation in the industry is phenomenal; the experience and passion she brings to our team will absolutely elevate Princeton to the next level," said Mark Gordon, CRO of Princeton Mortgage. "I am excited to watch how she bolsters our brand through her relentless dedication to customer service, which is just one of her many strengths."
Prior to joining Princeton Mortgage, Burnett served as a Senior Loan Officer at Movement Mortgage, where her service-first approach empowered numerous customers to achieve their dreams of owning a home, which resulted in over $45M in annual production. Additionally, she also served as a Senior Mortgage Consultant at Prosperity Home Mortgage.
"I am excited to join the immensely talented team at Princeton," said Burnett. "The company shares my passion about helping people make sound financial decisions when purchasing or refinancing. Princeton's dedication to going above and beyond for every client is something that's aligned with my approach."
Burnett earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Finance from Robert Morris University. She lives in South Fayette Township with her husband, Robert, their two children, Reese and Ryan, and dog, Bruno.
