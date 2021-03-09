FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Mar. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Banyan, an award-winning crisis PR and strategic communications agency, has hired Jenrey D. Jacobs as Senior Executive Assistant. Jenrey will support the company's wide variety of effective communications work and handle logistics for the leadership team.
"We are excited to welcome Jenrey to our growing team at Red Banyan. His enthusiasm, energy and professionalism will provide the kind of support and expertise we need to continue moving forward as our company expands," Nierman said.
Jenrey has experienced several lines of business during his professional years as a human resources assistant and merchandising associate for various business process outsourcing companies. Jenrey received his Bachelor of Science at AMA Computer Learning Center and has also completed a degree in Business Administration.
"I am excited and humbled to be a new member of Red Banyan's team," Jenrey said.
About Red Banyan
Red Banyan is a specialized communications firm focused on solving complex, highly sensitive and mission-critical communications challenges. Specializing in crisis communications, corporate public relations, government relations, and legal pr, Red Banyan provides an integrated approach to communications rooted in strategy. Learn more at http://www.redbanyan.com and follow the firm on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Sallie James, Red Banyan, 954-907-4311, sallie@redbanyan.com
SOURCE Red Banyan