SEATTLE, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Screencast-O-Matic, the all-in-one screen capture, video editing, and media hosting platform that takes video creation, collaboration and sharing to the next level, today announced Jeremy Titus as the company's VP of Engineering, joining the Executive Leadership Team with overall responsibility for company-wide product development.
The industry leading Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, which empowers anyone to create and share video and images, is in the midst of exponential growth. The company will leverage Titus' experiences and talents to scale the engineering operations and team as it further accelerates the delivery of new features and products addressing the growing worldwide demands and desires of a video-hungry public for innovative, simple and affordable media creation and sharing tools.
Having previously served in engineering and management leadership roles building globally scalable digital media solutions at Crunchyroll (acquired by Sony), Warner Media, Kaltura, QVC and Liverail (acquired by Facebook) as well as founding multiple successful startups, Titus has a proven record for delivering live and asynchronous video solutions to tens of millions of customers while developing admired and innovative product development teams.
"The current climate has only reinforced and accelerated the need and demand for simple, effective and affordable video creation, management, and sharing tools," notes Screencast-O-Matic CEO Matt Champagne. "We are extremely excited by the prospect of our quickly growing customer base reaping the added benefits in the form of new products and features resulting from Jeremy's passion, know-how and drive!"
"Having made it my personal mission to deliver the best tools and services in digital media through combined experiences, data and strategy, I can't wait to work with the Screencast-O-Matic team to address the communication challenges and opportunities facing the world today." exclaimed VP of Engineering, Titus. "With so many great new innovative video communication tools and solutions set to be introduced by Screencast-O-Matic in the coming months, I am beyond excited to join the team in delivering more delight and happiness in the education, business and consumer markets."
Screencast-O-Matic and its free capture, editing, and hosting tools are available on all popular desktop and mobile devices. Screencast-O-Matic, a long-time leader in Education, has users at 98 of the top 100 universities in the US and is used in hundreds of thousands of businesses globally. Since its inception, Screencast-O-Matic has had more than 100 million videos created from more than 190 countries around the world, all while consistently presenting new solutions and features that lead the industry and address evolving and emerging needs and challenges. Designed for everyone as an everyday tool, Screencast-O-Matic makes communicating with video simpler than writing an email, yet maintains the robust features that make videos authentic, personal and engaging.
About Screencast-O-Matic:
Screencast-O-Matic is a screen capture, video editing and sharing platform that takes visual collaboration to the next level. It allows companies, educational institutions, and individuals to create compelling content solutions for learning and sharing information.
