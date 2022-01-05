NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jericho Project, a nationally-acclaimed nonprofit serving homeless and housing insecure New Yorkers, has welcomed Tom Scazzafavo, Senior Manager at EY, and Murray Smith, a Management Consultant at The Berkeley Partnership, to its Board of Directors.
"We are delighted to have Tom Scazzsfavo and Murray Smith join our Board, bringing their individual areas of expertise in strategy and technology. They are also each deeply committed to the mission and goals of our organization and we look forward to their engagement," said Mimi Boublik, Jericho Project Board President.
Jericho Project has been expanding its Board of Directors over the past year to ensure that the 39-year-old nonprofit continues to address the deepening needs of New Yorkers who are housing insecure, especially those impacted by the pandemic. Serving 2,900 New Yorkers annually, its dedicated programs enable veterans, young – largely LGBTQ+ – adults, and families to gain stability and pursue their goals for employment, health and wellness.
"Being a part of the military veteran community, it is important for me to have the backs of those who had my back during times of war," Scazzafavo said. "Not all veterans make a smooth reentry into civilian life, and many struggle years after our service. My goal in serving Jericho Project is to help expand and enhance supportive housing for our homeless veterans, as well as other at-risk groups, to help them regain their dignity. It's the least I could do for all of the sacrifice they have given to this country."
"As a New Yorker for 15 years, I have been struck by the juxtaposition of wealth and poverty in this great city. I feel a civic responsibility to help those who struggle with mental health and financial insecurity, people who had lives that are not dissimilar to our own but have been less fortunate," Smith said. "I am pleased to contribute my professional skills to an organization like Jericho that gets to the root issues of homelessness and tailors its services to the needs of the people it serves,"
Scazzafavo has been a senior manager at EY for nine years, where he has developed governance, process, and technology solutions for clients to meet their compliance responsibilities, regulator expectations, and reduce costs.
Prior to that he was a Surface Warfare Officer in the U.S. Navy for seven years and many ambitious missions, including leading a team that conducted over 130 Maritime Interception Operations in support of the Global War on Terror to counter terrorists, piracy, and smuggling activities in the Middle East.
He advocates for veterans in his professional and personal life. At EY, he is Leader in its Veterans Network, has supported EY's relationship with Jericho Project, has volunteered in-person, and led a holiday gift sponsorship drive. He has represented EY's involvement with the Bob Woodruff Foundation, Veterans on Wall Street, and other veteran support organizations. He actively supports the hiring of veterans into EY, and hosts Q&As for those veterans to share his experience and support their transition to private citizen life. He is a specially-trained Peer Mentor for Wounded Warrior Project.
Scazzafavo earned a Bachelor of Arts in Middle Eastern Studies from George Washington University, a Master of Professional Studies Leadership Education & Developments at the University of Maryland, and a Master of Arts in National Security & Strategic Studies at the U.S. Naval War College. He is a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS).
Smith, in his role at The Berkeley Partnership, has served as a Technical Delivery Lead and Project Manager for a large advertising and media agency since May of 2020. Prior to that he worked at Accenture for 13 years, most recently as a Delivery Lead and Project Manager. While at Accenture, Smith worked on large-scale technical implementation projects for public sector clients both in the US and the UK.
Smith, who is British, graduated from the University of Edinburgh, with a Master of Arts in Politics. He contributes his time as an Executive Coach for non-profit leads in NYC as part of the Robin Hood non-profit management support initiative. He is a supervisor and regular volunteer at the Father's Heart food bank in New York City.
About Jericho Project: Jericho Project empowers individuals and families experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity by providing housing and person-centered services to address social inequities. For 39 years, Jericho has provided supportive housing and counseling services to thousands of individuals experiencing chronic homelessness, mental illness and substance abuse.
Jericho Project employs rigorous fiscal discipline and works with valued public-private partnerships and a foundation of dedicated donors, to advance its mission. Jericho's housing and extended services cost $15,000 per person annually, compared to $32,000 for a single shelter, $50,000 for a family shelter, and $168,000 for a jail cell annually.
For more information: jerichoproject.org | @jerichoproject1983
Contact: Lynthia Romney, romneycom@gmail.com 914-589-2140
Media Contact
Lynthia Romney, Jericho Project, 914-589-2140, romneycom@gmail.com
SOURCE Jericho Project