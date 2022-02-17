DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strategic Wealth Partners Group, LLC, an independent wealth management firm with offices in Chicago and Milwaukee, announced today that Chief Operating Officer Jessica Pickens has been named a Principal of the firm.
Since joining SWP as COO in April 2021, Pickens has drawn on her 20-plus years of experience with staff development, strategy, process improvement, and relationship management to make an immediate impact on the client experience.
Prior to joining SWP, Jessica led client relationships at State Street Global Advisors and held leadership positions at Janus Capital Group and WHV Investment Management. Most recently, Jessica served as Chief of Staff, Delegated Investment Solutions at Willis Towers Watson, where she was instrumental in developing new and innovative ways to better serve clients. "Although Jessica has only been with us for a short while, she has gotten up to speed very quickly and has been a central member of our leadership team as we chart the path forward," says Neal Price, Principal and Co-Founder of Strategic Wealth Partners.
SWP co-founders Neal Price and David Copeland are confident that Pickens will play a significant part in the firm's long-term success. Pickens will be responsible for managing business relationships, as well as helping set the firm's strategic vision for the future. "We have always focused on providing clients with successful wealth strategies, objective advice, and the personalized service they deserve. Jessica's leadership and insight will be critical as we continue to build upon this client experience moving forward," says David Copeland. "Ashley Bebeau, Tom Buhrmann, Andrew Denenberg, Michael Karmin, Neal Price, and I are delighted to welcome Jessica as our newest partner."
Strategic Wealth Partners is a part of Focus Financial Partners, a leading partnership of independently managed wealth management firms. Focus provides strategic support to help its partner firms achieve objectives, including support of growth initiatives and development of strong succession plans.
ABOUT STRATEGIC WEALTH PARTNERS
Strategic Wealth Partners (SWP) is an investment advisory and financial planning firm with $3.6 billion in AUA/AUM as of December 31, 2021. SWP provides wealth strategies and independent, objective advice to ultra-high net worth and high net worth individuals and institutions. Founded in 2008 by Principals David Copeland and Neal Price, the firm provides an integrated wealth management platform by creating a comprehensive strategy including investments, insurance, estate planning and tax counseling. Learn more at http://www.stratwealth.com.
Contact:
Strategic Wealth Partners Group, LLC
Gabrielle Wagor, (414) 359-1001
DISCLOSURE STATEMENT
This article is intended for informational purposes only. The information published in this article is subject to change on a regular basis without notice. Information contained in this news release should not be relied upon as investment advice specific to the reader's investment objectives. Read our Full Disclosure Statement.
Media Contact
Gabrielle Wagor, Strategic Wealth Partners Group, LLC, 1 (414) 359-1001, gwagor@stratwealth.com
SOURCE Strategic Wealth Partners Group, LLC