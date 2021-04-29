UTICA, N.Y., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JETNET, the leading provider of corporate aviation information, has announced their 2021 JETNET iQ Global Business Aviation Summit. The 10th summit sees the return of business aviation's leaders meeting together in person for the first time since the onset of COVID-19, and will be held September 15-16th, 2021 at TWA Hotel at JFK Airport.
"We're excited to be back and to reconnect face-to-face with colleagues and old friends," stated Rolland Vincent, JETNET iQ Creator and Director, "and have industry leaders take the podium before live crowds again."
The 10th Summit promises to be an intimate gathering of business aviation's top leaders. Confirmed speakers at this year's event include Thierry Betbeze, CEO, Dassault Falcon Jet, Michael Amalfitano, President and CEO, Embraer Executive Jets, Mark Burns, President, Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., and Ron Draper, President and CEO, Textron Aviation, among many others.
Paul Cardarelli, JETNET's Vice President of Sales conveyed how important it was for Summit participants to get together and share their input. "Never has it been so important for those who utilize, and rely on, business aircraft," said Cardarelli, "to come together and convey their needs and expectations for the future of our industry."
JETNET iQ Summits feature a virtual Who's Who of business aviation discussing the present and future of the industry, with predictions, industry revelations, and insights from global leaders. The fast-paced summit will also allow attendees time to meet their contemporaries, network, and develop topics outside of scheduled sessions.
Registration to attend opens Monday, May 3rd, 12:00 PM. Two-tiered pricing begins with a discounted Early Bird Registration rate for the JETNET iQ Summit, a $200 savings, and is available through May 31st, 2021. Beginning June 1st, 2021, through September 1st, 2021, pricing for attending the event will be $1,295 USD. Registration can be found at jetnet.com/summit.
The TWA Hotel at JFK Airport is a new and stylish, neo-retro location that honors the elegance of air travel while inspiring new life and new ideas with its captivating use of space and light. JETNET iQ's summit theme is "We're back in time…and in person." Vincent continued, "We have an exciting new space, at TWA Hotel, that really serves as the perfect metaphor for looking back on what we've done in the past as an industry, and for envisioning where we are headed."
Cancellation Policy
Refunds will be 50% for cancellation notices received prior to August 1st, 2021, and 0% thereafter.
COVID-19 Policy
Please note: All attendees will be required to comply with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and New York State COVID guidelines. This may include showing proof of vaccination and/or a negative COVID test, on-site testing and temperature checks, and wearing face coverings in public areas. JETNET is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as they develop.
About JETNET iQ
Summits are part of JETNET iQ, an aviation market research, strategy, and forecasting service for the business aviation industry. JETNET iQ also provides independent, Quarterly intelligence, including consulting, economic and industry analyses, business aircraft owner/operator survey results, and new aircraft delivery and fleet forecasts. JETNET iQ is a collaboration between JETNET LLC and Rolland Vincent Associates LLC of Plano, Texas, an aviation market research consultancy.
As the leading provider of aviation market information, JETNET delivers the most comprehensive and reliable business aircraft research to its exclusive clientele of aviation professionals worldwide. JETNET is the ultimate source for information and intelligence on the worldwide business, commercial, and helicopter aircraft fleet and marketplace, comprising more than 110,000 airframes. Headquartered in its state-of-the-art facility in Utica, NY, JETNET offers comprehensive, user-friendly aircraft data via real-time internet access or regular updates.
