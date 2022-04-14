NORTH PLAINS, Ore., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the second quarter and six month periods of fiscal 2022 ended February 28, 2022.

Sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $14.06 million compared to sales of $10.46 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Income from operations was $696,740 compared to a loss of ($63,162) for the quarter ended February 28, 2021. Net income was $269,820, or $0.08 per share, compared to a net loss of ($53,164), or ($0.02) per share, in the year-ago quarter.

For the six months ended February 28, 2022, sales totaled $27.0 million compared to sales of $20.8 million for the six months ended February 28, 2021. Income from operations was $229,559 compared to income of $560,621 for the six months ending in February 28, 2021. Net loss was ($121,322), or ($0.03) per share, compared to net income of $435,363, or $0.12 per share, in the first six months of fiscal 2021

Net income in both the current quarter and six month periods was negatively affected by the accrual of $300,000 to settle a legal claim in California regarding the environmental labeling and marketing of the Company's dog waste bags.

"We are pleased with the sales increases for both the quarter and six months, which continues to reflect the strong demand for our products" said CEO Chad Summers. "We feel well positioned to navigate the rising raw material and shipping costs and continuing worldwide logistic disruptions.   Entering the third quarter, we have more months of inventory on hand of our most strategically important products compared to prior years.  Our decision to optimize our inventory on hand mitigates the risk of not having enough goods to fulfill expected orders during our traditionally busy Spring and Summer seasons."

As of February 28, 2022, the Company's cash position was approximately $0.9 million, and there was $9.5 million borrowed against its $10.0 million line of credit. Based on the timing of accounts receivable, the Company believes it will begin to repay the amounts borrowed on its line of credit in the third quarter, and it has sufficient working capital available for the remainder of fiscal 2022.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog®, for pet products; Adjust-A-Gate™, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, Infinity Euro Fence, and Lifetime Post™ for gates and fencing; and Early Start, Spring Gardner™, Greenline®, and Weatherguard for greenhouses.  Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events.  These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings.  Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)





February 28,

2022



August 31,

2021













ASSETS











Current assets











  Cash and cash equivalents

$

899,055



$

1,184,313

  Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $Nil (August 31, 2021 - $0)



9,137,254





7,086,503

  Inventory, net of allowance of $250,000 (August 31, 2021 -

$250,000)



 

18,630,148





14,391,365

  Prepaid expenses



2,559,893





2,305,820

  Prepaid income taxes



258,205





252,958













  Total current assets



31,484,555





25,220,959













Property, plant and equipment, net



4,638,238





3,886,543













Intangible assets, net



33,894





30,897













Total assets

$

36,156,687



$

29,138,399













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities























  Accounts payable

$

1,660,664



$

1,349,677

  Bank indebtedness



9,500,000





3,000,000

  Accrued liabilities



2,078,436





1,798,088













  Total current liabilities



13,239,100





6,147,765













Deferred tax liability



125,834





116,945













Total liabilities



13,364,934





6,264,710













Stockholders' equity











  Capital stock

    Authorized

      21,567,564 common shares, no par value

      10,000,000 preferred shares, no par value

    Issued

      3,492,842 common shares (August 31, 2021 –3,489,161)



824,039





823,171

  Additional paid-in capital



725,729





687,211

  Retained earnings



21,241,985





21,363,307













  Total stockholders' equity



22,791,753





22,873,689













  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

36,156,687



$

29,138,399

 

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)







Three Month

Periods at the

end of February



Six Month

Periods at the

end of February



2022

2021



2022

2021





















SALES

$

14,060,751

$

10,460,355



$

26,978,475

$

20,776,639





















COST OF SALES



10,636,524



7,848,779





21,089,386



15,202,164





















GROSS PROFIT



3,424,227



2,611,576





5,889,089



5,574,475





















OPERATING EXPENSES



















  Selling, general and administrative expenses



684,116



895,974





1,672,403



1,590,603

  Depreciation and amortization



84,071



55,290





153,709



105,818

  Wages and employee benefits



1,959,300



1,723,474





3,833,418



3,317,433





2,727,487



2,674,738





5,659,530



5,013,854





















Income (loss) from operations



696,740



(63,162)





229,559



560,621





















OTHER ITEMS



















   Other income



2,000



3,000





5,000



6,000

   Interest expense



(30,620)



-





(50,896)



-

   Accrual for legal claim



(300,000)



-





(300,000)









(328,620)



3,000





(345,896)



6,000





















Income (loss) before income taxes



368,120



(60,162)





(116,337)



566,621





















Income tax (expense) recovery



(98,300)



6,998





(4,985)



(131,258)





















Net income (loss)

$

269,820

$

(53,164)



$

(121,322)

$

435,363





















Basic earnings (loss) per common share

$

0.08

$

(0.02)



$

(0.03)

$

0.12





















Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$

0.08

$

(0.02)



$

(0.03)

$

0.12





















Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding:



















  Basic



3,492,842



3,486,495





3,491,969



3,483,814

  Diluted



3,492,842



3,486,495





3,491,969



3,483,814





















 

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)





Six Month Period

at the end of February,



2022



2021













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Net (loss) income

$

(121,322)



$

435,363

Items not involving an outlay of cash:











  Depreciation and amortization



153,709





105,818

  Stock-based compensation expense



39,386





-

  Deferred income taxes



8,889





(84,080)













Changes in non-cash working capital items:











  (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable



(2,050,751)





1,184,865

  (Increase) in inventory



(4,238,783)





(837,400)

  (Increase) in prepaid expenses



(254,073)





(462,085)

  Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and

  accrued liabilities



591,335





 

(424,881)

  (Increase) in prepaid income taxes



(5,247)





(307,433)













Net cash used in operating activities



(5,876,857)





(389,833)













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES











  Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(908,401)





(519,470)













Net cash used in investing activities



(908,401)





(519,470)













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES











  Proceeds from bank indebtedness



6,500,000





-













Net cash provided by financing activities



6,500,000





-













Net decrease in cash



(285,258)





(909,303)













Cash, beginning of period



1,184,313





3,801,037













Cash, end of period

$

899,055



$

2,891,734

 

Contact: Chad Summers, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jewett-cameron-announces-2nd-quarter-financial-results-301526256.html

SOURCE Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

