The Jewish Spiritual Leaders' Institute began it's 23rd cohort of students in early January 2022. JSLI's program has always been online even before COVID. These students join over 180 JSLI ordained Rabbis and Cantors from around the world who are working to repair the world..
Rabbi Steven Blane developed JSLI in response to the need of many of today's Jews who are unaffiliated or in interfaith families. Blane's expression of acceptance evolved into a new movement called Jewish Universalism where many of the alumni and his colleagues find an approach to Judaism that resonates with the people they serve.
Coming from an Orthodox background, Blane teaches students about practical Judaism and about the current issues facing modern Jewry. In the program students are taught traditional liturgy and responsa through a pragmatic lens.
ABOUT JSLI AND SIM SHALOM
Sim Shalom is an interactive online Jewish Universalist synagogue which is liberal in thought and traditional in liturgy. Created in 2009 by Rabbi Steven Blane on Manhattan's Upper West Side, Sim Shalom offers a means of connecting the unconnected. Rabbi Blane leads accessible and short Shabbat services every Friday night using a virtual interface and additionally Sim Shalom provides online education programs, Jazz concerts, conversion and life-cycle ceremonies along with weeknight services at 7:00PM EST.
Rabbi Blane is also the founder and director of the Jewish Spiritual Leaders' Institute, http://www.jsli.net, the online professional rabbinical program and of the Union of Jewish Universalist Communities, http://www.ujuc.org.
Sim Shalom, a non profit 501 © (3) tax-exempt organization, nurtures a Jewish connection through its mission of innovative services, creative education and dynamic outreach to the global community. For more information visit https://simshalom.com or call 201-338-0165.
Carole Blane, Jewish Spiritual Leaders' Institute, 201-338-0165, spiritualleaders@gmail.com
