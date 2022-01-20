NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jewish Spiritual Leaders' Institute - JSLI - ordains 21st class of Rabbis. The class of eight hail from all over North America including from California, Hawaii, Maryland, Florida, New York, and Canada. JSLI prides itself on making study for Jewish clergy relevant and accessible to Jewish professionals who bring a wealth of knowledge and skills to their studies..
JSLI focuses on training Rabbis in the practical issues that face the Rabbinate. The intention is to serve the unaffiliated, interfaith and disenfranchised Jews of today. Each student brings their own unique perspective and life experience to the school which adds to the richness of the program and students remain connected to each other and others in the school long after graduation.
Rabbi Steve Blane developed the school to train people who wanted to be Jewish clergy but unable to attend a 5 year program. The school has always been online, even before COVID, which has allowed more accessible opportunities for learning.
ABOUT JSLI AND SIM SHALOM
Sim Shalom is an interactive online Jewish Universalist synagogue which is liberal in thought and traditional in liturgy. Created in 2009 by Rabbi Steven Blane on Manhattan's Upper West Side, Sim Shalom offers a means of connecting the unconnected. Rabbi Blane leads accessible and short Shabbat services every Friday night using a virtual interface and additionally Sim Shalom provides online education programs, Jazz concerts, conversion and life-cycle ceremonies along with weeknight services at 7:00PM EST led by Rabbis and students of this online community.
Rabbi Blane is also the founder and director of the Jewish Spiritual Leaders' Institute, http://www.jsli.net, the online professional rabbinical program and of the Union of Jewish Universalist Communities, http://www.ujuc.org.
Sim Shalom, a non profit 501 © (3) tax-exempt organization, nurtures a Jewish connection through its mission of innovative services, creative education and dynamic outreach to the global community. For more information visit https://simshalom.com or call 201-338-0165.
