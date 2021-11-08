TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SpyderWorks and Say Hi to the Future! announced that Jim Blasingame will be the closing keynote speaker at their premiere conference taking place in Columbus, Ohio to celebrate human ingenuity. President of Small Business Network, Inc., Blasingame is one of the world's leading experts on business and entrepreneurship and an important thought-leader on ethics in the Digital Age.
Blasingame's topic is "The Increasing Challenge of Reconciling Humanity and Digital." The day-long conference, named Say Hi Columbus!, will take place Friday, November 12 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Columbus College of Art & Design.
"We're very excited to have someone with Jim Blasingame's thought-leadership credentials speak at our event," said Ken Tencer, curator of Say Hi to the Future! and CEO of SpyderWorks. "Jim has the unique ability to take macro trends – like our current and unprecedented transition from analog to digital – and explain the implications in plain English."
SpyderWorks is a leading business consultancy for mid-market organizations and intrapreneurs, globally. Say Hi to the Future! is an inclusive platform aimed at highlighting the human side of human ingenuity: clever, inventive, and original thinking. Its mandate is to explore how non-conventional thinkers are taking on our most pressing contemporary challenges.
"It's a great honor to be invited to participate in the premiere "Say Hi to the Future!" conference in Columbus, and join such an important gathering of marketplace leaders," Blasingame said. "It's important that we discuss why the awesome power of digital leverage comes with an even greater requirement for analog responsibility. The kind of responsibility only a human can deliver."
Internationally recognized as "The Voice of Small Business," Blasingame is the award-winning author of "The 3rd Ingredient: The Journey of Analog Ethics into the World of Digital Fear and Greed" and "The Age of the Customer: Prepare for the Moment of Relevance." For over 23 years he was the creator and host of the nationally syndicated radio program, The Small Business Advocate® Show. For over two decades, Blasingame's syndicated column has appeared weekly in newspapers and magazines in the U.S. and Canada, as well as digital publications such as BizJournals.com, Forbes.com, Open.com, and Nasdaq.com.
Blasingame is founder and president of Small Business Network, Inc., which produces and distributes more multimedia small business content than any other organization in the world, including almost a quarter-century of podcasting. Connect with Jim on LinkedIn.
