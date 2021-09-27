NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the Covid-19 global crisis, the priorities and expectations of corporations has changed. From investing in sustainable manufacturing and clean energy to improving diversity and inclusion, revived calls for environmental, social and governance reform have left many boards scrambling to keep up with the times and manage investor, customer and employee expectations. How can CEOs and boards balance ESG concerns while managing the evolving expectations of all stakeholders?
Hosted by CNBC's Jim Cramer, host of "Mad Money with Jim Cramer" and co-anchor of "Squawk on The Street", the Corporate Govenance 2021 conference will be held on Sept. 30 at the InterContinental New York Barclay.
This year's agenda is themed, "Business as a Driving Force for Social Change," and explores how the world's largest companies and institutional investors are placing social initiatives at the forefront of their agendas.
"These days CEOs just can't sit on the sidelines beyond their businesses. Clients won't let them. Workers won't let them. Shareholders won't let them. How far can they go to placate? How far can they push their own agendas? How active and reactive can they be about social injustice?", Jim Cramer said. "This conference will go where no one else is going by creating a template for the future for all stakeholders."
"Building on decades of corporate responsibility and sustainable practices, we're taking bold actions that leverage Target's unique business strengths, our size and scale, purpose and values, to benefit people, the planet and our business. I hope events like the Corporate Governance conference not only illuminate the importance and urgency of these topics, but also allow us — as companies and as members of the global community — to learn from one another and build a better future for all," said Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO of Target Corp.
The full-day program includes high-profile keynote interviews and panel discussions with today's most prominent corporate executives and business leaders including:
- Laura Alber, CEO, President and Director, Williams-Sonoma Inc.
- Adam Aron, CEO, Chairman and President, AMC Entertainment
- Scott Barshay, Partner and Chair of Corporate Department, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
- Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce
- Ana Patricia Botín, Executive Chairman, Banco Santander
- Brian Cornell, Chairman and CEO, Target Corp.
- Amelia DeLuca, Managing Director of Sustainability, Delta Air Lines
- Carmine Di Sibio, Global Chairman and CEO, EY
- Marvin Ellison, Chairman, President and CEO, Lowe's Cos.
- Kara Hurst, Head of Worldwide Sustainability, Amazon
- Virginia Drosos, Chief Executive Officer, Signet Jewelers Ltd.
- Gerald Johnson, Executive Vice President of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability, General Motors Co.
- Sheryl Palmer, Chairman and CEO, Taylor Morrison Home Corp.
- Chris Raymond, Chief Sustainability Officer and Vice President of Global Enterprise Sustainability, Boeing
- And more…
"As we recover from the pandemic, we are determined to help rebuild in a better way, using this opportunity to help address critical global challenges such as inequality and climate change. This is the right and responsible thing to do. If Governments and companies continue working together as we have done in the past year, I am confident that we can and will emerge from this crisis stronger. This is the single most important challenge facing our society, and I hope events like the Corporate Governance conference can help inspire the resolve and urgency that is needed," said Ana Patricia Botín, Executive Chairman of Banco Santander SA.
For more information about the Corporate Governance conference, please visit www.thedeal.com/events/corporate-governance-2021/ and follow the social conversation via @TheDealNewsroom and #CorpGov.
Supporters of the Corporate Governance conference include EY, Paul Weiss, Innisfree, Joele Frank, Okapi Partners, Russell Reynolds Associates and Teneo, and corporate partners include Boeing, Hormel Foods, Nasdaq and ServiceNow.
The conference will be covered by The Deal's senior editors and reporters and is open to outside media.
