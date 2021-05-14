AUGUSTA, Ga., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Despite all of the advancements in nutrition today, the average consumer is often unaware of what they actually need to optimize their performance, health and well-being. More often than not, they do a little bit of research online, walk into a health and nutrition store, and buy what they think is right for them.
The fact is that, when it comes to supplements, it's important to make an precisely informed purchase. To address this need, Augusta, Ga.-based biomarker tester Jinfiniti Precision Medicine and Portland-based supplement provider Takezo have come together to offer consumers a curated shopping experience based on their biomarker data.
Through this newfound partnership, consumers can take a biomarker test provided by Jinfiniti. By assessing certain biomarkers, the test is intended to show consumers where their bodies need attention the most. The results are then sent (with consumer consent) to Takezo, which will curate a bundle of products that address the consumers' biomarker weaknesses. As a result, this personalized selection of nutrition helps consumers make educated health decisions and streamlines the shopping process at the same time. The partnership also takes aim at a growing issue among consumers who are frequently armed with test results but are left on their own to work on their strengths and weaknesses.
Currently, Takezo and Jinfiniti are working with established athletes, including ultrarunner Greg Nance. With previous assistance from Takezo, Nance has set 11 fastest known-time records and recently finished second in the HURT 100 Mile Endurance race. Now on a journey to run 3,000 miles from New York to Seattle in an effort to promote mental health awareness, the ultrarunner has partnered with both Takezo and Jinfiniti to take his performance to the next level. The purpose is "to leverage new insights on my biochemistry for smarter training, faster recovery, and stronger race results," he said in a statement.
Founded in 2016 and located on the Medical College of Georgia's campus, Jinfiniti Precision Medicine develops and tests innovative biomarkers based on molecular and functional assays. The biomarkers are actionable and can be altered by lifestyle interventions or supplementation. Currently, Jinfiniti offers three main products: a NAD at-home filter paper test, an AgingSOS test, and an aging clock.
Takezo was founded in 2018 and offers personalized supplements in a variety of formats, including supplements that are infused into single-serve and ready-to-eat fruit purees. Through this, the company has built a comprehensive human performance ecosystem for athletes in disciplines that require strength, skill, and endurance. Takezo also provides body care products, off-the-shelf supplements, and gear that are backed by strong, real-world evidence.
McChin Health Solutions based in the Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, provided advisory services.
