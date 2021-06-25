SHANGRAO, China, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
First Quarter 2021 Business Highlights
- Sharp rise in the price of polysilicon has driven up the price of modules, which has affected the downstream demand in the short term.
- The lower demand has kept the materials' prices from rising further; as the prices of polysilicon stabilize, downstream demand is expected to resume in the second half of the year.
- Our proportion of distributed generation market is gradually increasing, and we enjoy the price premium in this market, especially in regions where we have high brand awareness and reputation.
- We are providing system integration and technical services to energy storage clients in connection with their residential, industrial and commercial projects; we also provide utility-scale PV energy storage systems to these clients.
- We are technologically advanced in the development of N-type cell and has become the industry benchmark in terms of lab efficiency, mass production efficiency and cost control.
- We have entered into a strategic investment agreement with Inner Mongolia Xinte Silicon Materials Co.,Ltd. recently to secure our polysilicon material supply.
- We entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with China COSCO Shipping Corporation, which will help us provide customers with long-term, high-quality transportation solutions.
First Quarter 2021 Operational and Financial Highlights
- Quarterly shipments were 5,354 MW (4,562 MW for solar modules, 792 MW for cells and wafers), solar module shipments up 33.7% year over year.
- Total revenues were RMB7.94 billion (US$1.21 billion), down 6.4% (or up 9.0% excluding the impact from the disposal of solar power plants in Mexico in the first quarter of 2020) year over year.
- Gross profit was RMB1.36 billion (US$207.3 million), down 18.0% year over year.
- Gross margin was 17.1%, compared with 16.0% in Q4 2020 and 19.5% in Q1 2020.
- Net income was RMB221.1 million (US$33.7 million), down 21.7% year over year.
- Non-GAAP net income was RMB49.3 million (US$7.5 million), down 78.3% year over year.
- Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share were RMB1.16 (US$0.18) and RMB (0.90) (US$(0.14)), respectively. Basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB4.64 (US$0.71) and RMB (3.61) (US$ (0.55)), respectively.
- Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share were RMB0.26 (US$0.04) and RMB0.24 (US$0.04), respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB1.04 (US$0.16) and RMB0.96 (US$0.15), respectively.
Mr. Xiande Li, JinkoSolar's Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "In the first quarter of 2021, our strategy was to carefully manage our supply chain as volatility continued to increase prices of raw materials quarter-over-quarter. As macroeconomic conditions continued to raise commodity prices, we remained flexible and focused on manufacturing process improvements to ease pressure on costs. Gross margin for the second quarter is expected to be in the range of 12% to 15%. Full year 2021 shipments (including solar wafers, cells and modules) are expected to be in the range of 25GW to 30GW. Taking into account this year's supply chain and market conditions, we have adjusted our capacity expansion plan. By the end of 2021, we expect our in-house annual production capacity of monocrystalline silicon wafers, high efficiency solar cells and modules to reach 30GW, 24 GW and 32 GW, respectively."
"During the first quarter, the imbalance between polysilicon supply and strong downstream demand as well as many other factors continued to increase module prices on top of many factors, but we believe this the impact on downstream customers is temporary. The lower demand has kept the prices from rising; as the prices of polysilicon stabilize, downstream demand is expected to resume in the second half of the year, with the present polysilicon supply chain sufficient to support 160GW of installations this year and 210GW of installations in 2022."
- "Recently, we have strategically invested in Xinte Energy to secure the stability of polysilicon material supply in anticipation of our future shipments growth. At the same time, we signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China COSCO Shipping Corporation, which will enable us to provide customers with long-term, high-quality transportation solutions."
"As an integrated manufacturer, we have the ability to adjust production volumes and shipment structure according to prevailing market conditions and reduce the impact of price volatility on our profitability. Despite rising material costs, integrated production companies with advanced technologies have first-mover advantages and relatively stable economic benefits as the industry continues to consolidate globally."
"JinkoSolar's long-term commitment to R&D has enabled it to continue to launch industry leading products. We have also completed the construction of a high-efficiency laminated perovskite cell technology platform that is expected to reach a breakthrough cell conversion efficiency of over 30% within the year. We will continue to innovate and develop solar-plus solutions and promote technical and process improvements to further increase our product competitiveness."
"In the near term, we will continue to leverage our production flexibility to optimize orders according to project type and scale, as well as increase resources to meet the needs for distributed generation markets. We remain optimistic about the overall market demand and are confident to increase our market share by continuously delivering clean energy solutions and sophisticated products and services to our clients worldwide."
First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Total Revenues
Total revenues in the first quarter of 2021 were RMB7.94 billion (US$1.21 billion), a decrease of 15.7% from RMB9.42 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 6.4% from RMB 8.48 billion in the first quarter of 2020 (an increase of 9.0% from RMB7.29 billion if excluding the impact from the disposal of two solar power plants in Mexico in the amount of RMB1.20 billion in the first quarter of 2020). The sequential decrease was mainly attributable to a decrease in the shipment of solar modules partially offset by a rise in the average selling price of solar modules. Excluding the impact from the disposal of two solar power plants in Mexico in the first quarter of 2020, the year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to an increase in the shipment of solar modules partially offset by a decrease in the average selling price of solar modules.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit in the first quarter of 2021 was RMB1.36 billion (US$207.3 million), compared with RMB1.51 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 and RMB1.66 billion in the first quarter of 2020.
Gross margin was 17.1% in the first quarter of 2021, compared with 16.0% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 19.5% in the first quarter of 2020. The sequential increase was mainly attributable to a rise in the average selling price of modules partially offset by an increase in the cost of raw materials. The year-over-year decrease was mainly attributable to a decline in the average selling price of solar modules in response to the intensified market competition globally, partially offset by a decrease in the cost of raw materials due to the continued reduction of integrated production costs enabled by the Company's industry-leading integrated cost structure.
Income from Operations and Operating Margin
Income from operations in the first quarter of 2021 was RMB149.1 million (US$22.8 million), compared with RMB71.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and RMB732.7 million in the first quarter of 2020.
Operating margin was 1.9% in the first quarter of 2021, compared with 0.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 8.6% in the first quarter of 2020.
Total operating expenses in the first quarter of 2021 were RMB1.21 billion (US$184.6 million), a decrease of 15.8% from RMB1.44 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 30.9% from RMB924.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. The sequential decrease was mainly attributable to a decrease in disposal and impairment loss on property, plant and equipment. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to (i) an increase of the impairment loss in the first quarter of 2021 on an overseas solar power project to be disposed in the amount of RMB123.4 million based on market quotation as a result of the Company's non-compete commitment to JinkoPower Group to dispose its existing solar power projects, and (ii) reversal of a previous bad debt provision in the first quarter of 2020 upon cash receipt of RMB52.5 million (US$7.4 million) based on final judgement for the lawsuits with Wuxi Zhongcai.
Total operating expenses accounted for 15.2% (or 13.7% excluding impairment loss) of total revenues in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 15.2% (or 14.0% excluding impairment loss) in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 10.9% in the first quarter of 2020.
Interest Expense, Net
Net interest expense in the first quarter of 2021 was RMB156.5 million (US$23.9 million), an increase of 35.9% from RMB115.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 44.1% from RMB108.6 million in the first quarter of 2020. The sequential increase was mainly due to a decrease in interest income. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to an increase in interest expense, as the Company's interest-bearing debts increased.
Subsidy Income
Subsidy income in the first quarter of 2021 was RMB130.3 million (US$19.9 million), compared with RMB109.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and RMB5.1 million in the first quarter of 2020.
Exchange Loss and Change in Fair Value of Foreign Exchange Derivatives
The Company recorded a net exchange loss (including change in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives) of RMB26.6 million (US$4.1 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to a net exchange loss of RMB47.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and a net exchange loss of RMB106.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. The net exchange loss was mainly due to the exchange rate fluctuation of the US dollars against the RMB in the first quarter of 2021.
Change in Fair Value of Convertible Senior Notes and Call Option
The Company issued US$85.0 million of 4.5% convertible senior notes due 2024 (the "Notes") in May 2019 and has elected to measure the Notes at fair value derived by valuation model, i.e. Binomial Model. The Company recognized a gain from a change in fair value of the Notes of RMB414.9 million (US$63.3 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to a loss of RMB685.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and a gain of RMB166.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the Company's stock price in the first quarter of 2021. In the first quarter of 2021, 3,281,244 ordinary shares were converted with the principal amount of USD 15.8 million.
Concurrent with the issuance of the Notes in May 2019, the Company entered into a call option transaction with an affiliate of Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The Company accounted for the call option transaction as freestanding derivative assets in its consolidated balance sheets, which is marked to market during each reporting period. The Company recorded a loss from a change in fair value of the call option of RMB235.8 million (US$36.0 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to a gain of RMB257.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and a loss of RMB100.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the Company's stock price in the first quarter of 2021.
Equity in Earnings/(loss) of Affiliated Companies
The Company indirectly holds a 20% equity interest in Sweihan PV Power Company P.J.S.C, a developer and operator of solar power projects in Dubai, and accounts for its investment using the equity method. The Company also holds a 30% equity interest in Jiangsu Jinko-Tiansheng Co., Ltd, which processes and assembles PV modules as an OEM manufacturer, and accounts for its investments using the equity method. The Company recorded equity in gain of affiliated companies of RMB43.4 million (US$6.6 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared with a gain of RMB19.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and a loss of RMB101.5 million in the first quarter of 2020. The gain primarily arose from interest rate swap recorded by the equity affiliate due to an increase in long-term interest rates in the first quarter of 2021. Hedge accounting was not applied for the derivative.
Income Tax Benefit/(expenses)
The Company recorded an income tax expense of RMB52.2 million (US$8.0 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared with an income tax benefit of RMB23.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an income tax expense of RMB109.5 million in the first quarter of 2020.
Net Income/(loss) and Earnings/(loss) per Share
Net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders was RMB221.1 million (US$33.7 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared with net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders of RMB(377.0) million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and RMB282.4 million in the first quarter of 2020.
Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per ordinary share were RMB1.16 (US$0.18) and RMB(0.90) (US$(0.14)), respectively, during the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB(2.08) and RMB(3.60), respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2020, and RMB1.58 and RMB0.67, respectively, in the first quarter of 2020. As each ADS represents four ordinary shares, this translates into basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per ADS of RMB4.64 (US$0.71) and RMB(3.61) (US$(0.55)), respectively in the first quarter of 2021; RMB(8.32) and RMB(14.40), respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2020; and RMB6.32 and RMB2.67, respectively, in the first quarter of 2020. The difference between basic earning and diluted loss per share in the first quarter of 2021 was mainly due to the dilutive impact of convertible senior notes.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders in the first quarter of 2021 was RMB49.3 million (US$7.5 million), compared with RMB33.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and RMB227.5 million in the first quarter of 2020.
Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share were RMB0.26 (US$0.04) and RMB0.24 (US$0.04), respectively, during the first quarter of 2021; both RMB0.19 in the fourth quarter of 2020, and RMB1.27 and RMB1.15 respectively, in the first quarter of 2020. This translates into non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB1.04 (US$0.16) and RMB0.96 (US$0.15), respectively, in the first quarter of 2021; both RMB0.74 in the fourth quarter of 2020, and RMB5.09 and RMB4.59, respectively, in the first quarter of 2020.
Because of the dilutive impact of call option arrangement during the fourth quarter of 2020, potential shares underlying the call option arrangement were removed from weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding since their issuance date, and changes in income of the assumed exercise of call option, including the change in fair value of the call option, foreign exchange gain /(loss) on the call option, and the issuance costs of the call option were also recorded as the adjustment to the Company's consolidated net income to arrive at the diluted net income available to the Company's ordinary shareholders. Under that situation, the Company implemented the same denominator for both non-GAAP basic and dilutive earnings per ordinary share.
Financial Position
As of March 31, 2021, the Company had RMB7.04 billion (US$1.07 billion) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, compared with RMB8.07 billion as of December 31, 2020.
As of March 31, 2021, the Company's accounts receivables due from third parties were RMB4.59 billion (US$700.3 million), compared with RMB4.53 billion as of December 31, 2020.
As of March 31, 2021, the Company's inventories were RMB9.10 billion (US$1.39 billion), compared with RMB8.38 billion as of December 31, 2020.
As of March 31, 2021, the Company's total interest-bearing debts were RMB17.48 billion (US$2.67 billion), of which RMB458.5 million (US$70.0 million) was related to the Company's overseas downstream solar projects, compared with RMB18.28 billion, of which RMB748.8 million was related to the Company's overseas downstream solar projects as of December 31, 2020.
First Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights
Solar Module, Cell and Wafer Shipments
Total shipments in the first quarter of 2021 were 5,354 MW, including 4,562 MW for solar module shipments and 792 MW for cell and wafer shipments.
Solar Products Production Capacity
As of March 31, 2021, the Company's in-house annual mono wafer, solar cell and solar module production capacity was 22 GW, 11.5 GW (940 MW for N type cells) and 31 GW, respectively.
Operations and Business Outlook
We remain optimistic about global installation demand and expect the imbalance of upstream and downstream demand to stabilize in the second half of 2021, which will in turn drive up demand. We are well positioned to navigate through supply chain volatility and continue to manage market risks by fine-tuning our operations and shipment deliveries in 2021.
Second Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance
The Company's business outlook is based on management's current views and estimates with respect to market conditions, production capacity, the Company's order book and the global economic environment. This outlook is subject to uncertainty on final customer demand and sale schedules. Management's views and estimates are subject to change without notice.
For the second quarter of 2021, the Company expects total shipments to be in the range of 5.1 GW to 5.3 GW (solar module shipments to be in the range of 4.0 GW to 4.2 GW). Total revenue for the second quarter is expected to be in the range of US$1.2 billion to US$1.25 billion. Gross margin for the second quarter is expected to be between 12% and 15%.
For full year 2021, the Company estimates total shipments (including solar modules, cells and wafers) to be in the range of 25 GW to 30 GW.
Solar Products Production Capacity
Taking into account this year's supply chain and market conditions, Jinkosolar has adjusted its capacity expansion plan and currently expects its annual mono wafer, solar cell and solar module production capacity to reach 30 GW, 24 GW (including 940 MW N-type cells) and 33 GW, respectively, by the end of 2021, from previous guidance of 33 GW, 27 GW, 37 GW, respectively.
Recent Business Developments
- In February 2021, JinkoSolar became the first international solar company to have signed on to the Global Framework Principles for Decarbonizing Heavy Industry, as part of its efforts to continue supporting the decarbonization of the heavy industry sector in favor of a transition towards clean energy.
- In March 2021, JinkoSolar's R&D Center module laboratory obtained satisfactory results in the latest national assessment of PV Modules Testing Accuracy.
- In March 2021, JinkoSolar was recognized as "Overall High Achiever" in the 2020 PV Module Index Report published by the Renewable Energy Testing Center (RETC).
- In March 2021, JinkoSolar launched a new series of ultra-efficient Tiger Pro modules with higher power capacity targeted for distributed generation market.
- In April 2021, JinkoSolar joined the United Nations (U.N.) Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative. Under the U.N. Global Compact, signatories are encouraged to align their operations and strategies with key principles.
- In April 2021, JinkoSolar won the award for "Asia's Best Employer" for the third consecutive year.
- In April 2021, JinkoSolar won the 7th All Quality Matters Award for Green Module Efficiency at the Solar Congress 2021 held by TÜV Rheinland.
- In May 2021, JinkoSolar officially updated its new value-based strategy to redefine the incorporation of principles, social responsibility and profitability.
- In May 2021, JinkoSolar was awarded Top 1 Prestigious Module PV Brand in Vietnamese Market 2020 voting jointly organized by the National Steering Committee for electricity Development of Vietnam, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT), and Vietnam Energy Magazine.
- In May 2021, JinkoSolar received the award for Best HR Strategy of the Year at the Energy HR Summit India 2021.
- In May 2021, Mr. Mengmeng (Pan) Li became the new chief financial officer of the Company as Mr. Haiyun (Charlie) Cao resigned as chief financial officer of the Company.
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except ADS and Share data)
For the quarter ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Revenues from third parties
8,431,213
9,418,979
7,940,050
1,211,888
Revenues from related parties
52,710
5,599
544
83
Total revenues
8,483,923
9,424,578
7,940,594
1,211,971
Cost of revenues
(6,827,045)
(7,917,667)
(6,582,222)
(1,004,643)
Gross profit
1,656,878
1,506,911
1,358,372
207,328
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing
(613,821)
(652,751)
(614,856)
(93,846)
General and administrative
(238,594)
(531,097)
(363,872)
(55,538)
Research and development
(71,784)
(137,320)
(107,144)
(16,353)
Impairment of long-lived assets
-
(114,168)
(123,405)
(18,835)
Total operating expenses
(924,199)
(1,435,336)
(1,209,277)
(184,572)
Income from operations
732,679
71,575
149,095
22,756
Interest expenses, net
(108,613)
(115,161)
(156,535)
(23,892)
Subsidy income
5,061
109,702
130,315
19,889
Exchange (loss)/gain
10,951
(223,439)
(71,543)
(10,919)
Change in fair value of interest rate swap
(78,878)
-
-
-
Change in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives
(117,787)
175,521
44,904
6,854
Change in fair value of convertible senior notes and call option
65,990
(427,624)
179,104
27,337
Other income/(expense), net
(2,187)
3,762
3,239
494
Income/(loss) before income taxes
507,216
(405,664)
278,579
42,519
Income tax (expenses)/benefit
(109,520)
23,089
(52,210)
(7,969)
Equity in earnings/(loss) of affiliated companies
(101,527)
19,906
43,448
6,631
Net income/(loss)
296,169
(362,669)
269,817
41,181
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling
13,728
14,282
48,725
7,437
Net income/(loss) attributable to JinkoSolar
282,441
(376,951)
221,092
33,744
Net income/(loss) attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s
Basic
1.58
(2.08)
1.16
0.18
Diluted
0.67
(3.60)
(0.90)
(0.14)
Net income/(loss) attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s
Basic
6.32
(8.32)
4.64
0.71
Diluted
2.67
(14.40)
(3.61)
(0.55)
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding:
Basic
178,743,903
181,285,886
190,427,792
190,427,792
Diluted
198,081,276
173,785,886
205,142,801
205,142,801
Weighted average ADS outstanding:
Basic
44,685,976
45,321,472
47,606,948
47,606,948
Diluted
49,520,319
43,446,472
51,285,700
51,285,700
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Net income/(loss)
296,169
(362,669)
269,817
41,181
Other comprehensive income/(loss):
-Foreign currency translation adjustments
45,040
(187,456)
89,001
13,584
-Change in the instrument-specific credit risk
39,202
71,330
22,638
3,455
Comprehensive income/(loss)
380,411
(478,795)
381,456
58,220
Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
13,728
14,282
48,725
7,437
Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co.,
366,683
(493,077)
332,731
50,783
Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results
1. Non-GAAP earnings per share and non-GAAP earnings per ADS
GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders
282,441
(376,951)
221,092
33,744
Change in fair value of convertible senior notes and call option
(65,990)
427,624
(179,104)
(27,337)
Net interest expenses of convertible senior notes and call option
6,128
6,535
5,423
828
Exchange loss/(gain) on convertible senior notes and call option
4,664
(23,816)
1,785
272
Stock-based compensation expense
249
56
84
13
Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
227,492
33,448
49,280
7,520
Non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders -
Basic
1.27
0.19
0.26
0.04
Diluted
1.15
0.19
0.24
0.04
Non-GAAP earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders -
Basic
5.09
0.74
1.04
0.16
Diluted
4.59
0.74
0.96
0.15
Non-GAAP weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
Basic
178,743,903
181,285,886
190,427,792
190,427,792
Diluted
198,081,276
181,285,886
205,142,801
205,142,801
Non-GAAP weighted average ADS outstanding
Basic
44,685,976
45,321,472
47,606,948
47,606,948
Diluted
49,520,319
45,321,472
51,285,700
51,285,700
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
December 31,
March 31, 2021
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
7,481,678
6,131,281
935,816
Restricted cash
593,094
910,790
139,014
Restricted short-term investments
6,400,637
6,861,314
1,047,241
Short-term investments
570,000
720,000
109,893
Accounts receivable, net - related parties
410,358
306,197
46,735
Accounts receivable, net - third parties
4,534,758
4,588,124
700,285
Notes receivable, net - related parties
33,001
524
80
Notes receivable, net - third parties
1,051,561
1,089,179
166,241
Advances to suppliers, net - third parties
1,002,613
1,403,042
214,146
Inventories, net
8,376,936
9,104,790
1,389,662
Forward contract receivables
183,146
92,629
14,138
Prepayments and other current assets, net - related parties
23,756
26,239
4,005
Prepayments and other current assets, net
3,020,592
2,819,432
430,329
Total current assets
33,682,130
34,053,541
5,197,585
Non-current assets:
Restricted cash
1,389,194
1,350,668
206,152
Accounts receivable, net - third parties
26,405
26,835
4,096
Project Assets
645,355
529,903
80,879
Long-term investments
194,258
218,439
33,340
Property, plant and equipment, net
12,455,444
13,601,945
2,076,062
Land use rights, net
760,962
776,107
118,457
Intangible assets, net
35,838
35,594
5,433
Financing lease right-of-use assets, net
829,122
774,781
118,255
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
316,512
299,910
45,775
Deferred tax assets
255,107
255,107
38,937
Call Option - concurrent with issuance of convertible
756,929
419,497
64,028
Other assets, net - related parties
107,319
88,934
13,574
Other assets, net - third parties
1,777,799
2,369,571
361,667
Total non-current assets
19,550,244
20,747,291
3,166,655
Total assets
53,232,374
54,800,832
8,364,240
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable - related parties
14,114
10,861
1,658
Accounts payable - third parties
4,436,495
4,583,676
699,606
Notes payable - third parties
9,334,876
10,674,734
1,629,283
Accrued payroll and welfare expenses
995,054
900,995
137,519
Advances from third parties
2,451,495
2,979,143
454,706
Income tax payable
73,720
98,737
15,070
Other payables and accruals
3,408,391
2,994,841
457,100
Other payables due to related parties
71,515
3,716
567
Forward contract payables
17,895
22,345
3,411
Convertible senior notes - current
1,831,612
1,042,943
159,184
Financing lease liabilities - current
272,330
231,888
35,393
Operating lease liabilities - current
48,244
47,925
7,315
Short-term borrowings from third parties,
8,238,531
8,314,861
1,269,096
Guarantee liabilities to related parties
22,519
22,092
3,372
Total current liabilities
31,216,791
31,928,757
4,873,280
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term borrowings
7,301,536
7,303,187
1,114,684
Accrued warranty costs - non current
769,332
765,499
116,838
Financing lease liabilities
313,088
271,093
41,377
Operating lease liabilities
277,239
268,066
40,915
Deferred tax liability
328,713
328,713
50,171
Long-term Payables
97
176,813
26,987
Guarantee liabilities to related parties
34,812
31,817
4,856
Total non-current liabilities
9,024,817
9,145,188
1,395,828
Total liabilities
40,241,608
41,073,945
6,269,108
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Ordinary shares (US$0.00002 par value, 500,000,000
26
26
4
Additional paid-in capital
5,251,245
5,605,911
855,629
Statutory reserves
692,009
692,009
105,621
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(128,615)
(16,977)
(2,591)
Treasury stock, at cost; 2,945,840 ordinary shares as of
(43,170)
(43,170)
(6,589)
Accumulated retained earnings
4,216,353
4,437,445
677,286
Total JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity
9,987,848
10,675,244
1,629,360
Non-controlling interests
3,002,918
3,051,643
465,772
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
53,232,374
54,800,832
8,364,240
