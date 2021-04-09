SHANGRAO, China, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Strategic Business Updates

  • Despite extreme challenges, we experienced significant growth in both revenues and shipments for the full year compared with 2019.
  • As of the end of 2020, JinkoSolar became the world's largest PV manufacturer, with aggregate module of 70GW. We expect shipments to sustain a growth rate of over 30% in 2021.
  • Unrelenting volatility in the industrial value chain underscored the resilience to risk of integrated manufacturers. We adjusted each link of the production process smoothly and flexibly.
  • Our new generation Tiger Pro flagship products will account for 40% to 50% of the total shipments this year, with cumulative orders of over 10 GW.
  • JinkoSolar is leveraging our capacity for technical innovation and our brand reputation built on years of global marketing and excellent service, in order to continue expanding successfully and develop new business models.
  • Uncertainty has had the effect of consolidating the market, with heightened competition among key players. In response we have been optimizing supply chain management throughout the network and partners on an ongoing basis.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Operational and Financial Highlights

  • Quarterly shipments were 5,774 MW, up 27.2% year over year.
  • Total revenues were US$1.44 billion, down 1.1% year over year.
  • Gross profit was US$230.9 million, down 12.9% year over year (or US$206.4 million, down 22.1% year over year[1] if excluding the reversal benefit of Countervailing Duty ("CVD") and Anti-dumping Duty ("ADD")).
  • Gross margin of 16.0%, compared with 17.0% in Q3 2020 and 18.2% in Q4 2019. (Or 14.3%, compared with 17.0% in Q3 2020 and 18.1% in Q4 2019 if excluding the reversal benefit of CVD and ADD).
  • Income from operations of US$11.0 million, down 88.0% year over year. (or loss from operations of US$13.6 million, down 114.9% year over year, if excluding the reversal benefit of CVD and ADD ).
  • Non-GAAP net income of US$5.1 million, down 92.3% year over year.
  • Net loss of US$57.8 million, due to US$65.5 million loss of change in fair value of convertible senior notes and call option, as a result of the sharp rise in stock price for the fourth quarter.

[1] The company recorded the reversal benefit ADD and CVD in aggregate of RMB160.0 million (US$24.5 million) in cost of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1.7 million (US$0.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, based on the final results of the administrative review of the CVD and ADD order published by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Full Year 2020 Operational and Financial Highlights

  • Annual shipments were 18,771 MW, up 31.4% year over year.
  • Total revenues were US$5.38 billion, up 18.1% year over year.
  • Gross profit was US$945.8 million, up 13.6% year over year (or US$921.3 million, up 15.2% year over year[2] if excluding the reversal benefit of CVD and ADD).
  • Gross margin of 17.6%, compared with 18.3% in full year of 2019. (of 17.1% compared with 17.5% in full year 2019 if excluding the reversal benefit of CVD and ADD).
  • Income from operations of US$273.6 million, up 3.2% year over year (or US$249.0 million up 7.2% if excluding the reversal benefit of CVD and ADD).
  • Non-GAAP net income of US$146.9 million, down 1.2% year over year.
  • Net income of US$35.3 million, including US$111.2 million loss of change in fair value of convertible senior notes and call option, given the sharp rise in stock price for 2020.

[2] The company recorded the reversal benefit of anti-dumping (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) of RMB160.0 million (US$24.5 million) in cost of revenues in 2020, compared to RMB213.6 million (US$30.7 million) in the 2019, based on the final results of the administrative review of the CVD and ADD order published by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Mr. Xiande Li, JinkoSolar's Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "2020 was a very challenging year for the solar industry as global markets were shrouded in uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite difficult market conditions, we increased our global market share and captured growth opportunities thanks to our resilient network and strategic partnerships along the industry value chain. Gross margin for the fourth quarter was within our expectations and both revenues and shipments for the full year recorded significant growth compared with 2019. We expect total shipments in 2021 to grow over 30%, to be in the range of 25GW to 30GW. By the end of 2021, we expect our in-house annual production capacity of monocrystalline silicon wafers, high efficiency solar cells and modules to reach 33 GW, 27 GW and 37 GW, respectively."

"Since the fourth quarter of 2020, the mismatch between supply and demand continued to drive volatility upstream and downstream.  We predict this scenario will continue into the second quarter of this year. While there are still supply shortages, there is enough polysilicon to support over 180GW of module production and supply is sufficient in most segments of the supply chain. As global installation levels are still likely to increase this year, demand for modules will revive once market prices are stabilized."

"The continuous volatility in the industrial value chain further highlighted the resilience to risk of integrated manufacturers. Meanwhile, economic uncertainties continued to concentrate key players and heightened competition for "survival of the fittest" and rewarded highly adaptive companies to gain more market share. We have been closely monitoring market trends, adjusting with flexibility each link of the production process, and continuously optimizing our supply chain management throughout our network and partners."

"JinkoSolar has long been committed to promoting the acceleration of carbon neutrality through product innovation, operating excellence and collaboration with various partners. In response to rising demand, we have also been actively deploying innovative solutions for the solar+ industries and are working to promote safe and efficient energy systems."

"As the world enters into the era of grid parity, we continue to leverage years of global marketing experience and excellent service to solidify our foothold in major regions worldwide. We have shipped our energy storage products to the Middle East and Africa, and will launch products specifically designed for the U.S. and Japanese markets in the second half of 2021. Meanwhile, our business in the global distribution market is showing a rapid upward trend, and our products for Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) systems have been installed in a number of commercial real estate projects in China."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB9.42 billion (US$1.44 billion), an increase of 7.5% from RMB8.77 billion in the third quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 1.1% from RMB9.53 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. The sequential increase was mainly attributable to an increase in the shipment of solar modules partially offset by a decline in the average selling price of solar modules.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB1.51 billion (US$230.9 million) (or RMB1.35 billion if excluding the impact from the Countervailing Duty ("CVD") and Anti-dumping Duty ("ADD") reversal benefit, compared with RMB1.49 billion in the third quarter of 2020 and RMB1.73 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Gross margin was 16.0% in the fourth quarter of 2020 (or 14.3% if excluding the impact from the CVD and ADD reversal benefit), compared with 17.0% in the third quarter of 2020 and 18.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019 (or 18.1% if excluding the impact from the CVD and ADD reversal benefit). The sequential and year-over-year decrease was mainly attributable to (i) a decline in the average selling price of solar modules due to the intensified global market competition of solar modules and (ii) an increase in the cost of raw materials.

Income/(Loss) from Operations and Operating Margin

Income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB71.6 million (US$11.0 million) (or RMB (88.4) million if excluding the impact from CVD and ADD reversal benefit), compared with RMB546.0 million in the third quarter of 2020 and RMB594.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 (or RMB593.1 million if excluding the impact from CVD and ADD reversal benefit).

Operating margin was 0.8% (or -0.9% if excluding the impact from CVD and ADD reversal benefit) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with 6.2% in the third quarter of 2020 and 6.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB1.44 billion (US$220.0 million), an increase of 51.3% from RMB948.9 million in the third quarter of 2020 and an increase of 26.5% from RMB1.13 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. The sequential and year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to (i) an increase in disposal and impairment loss on property, plant and equipment as a result of the Company's upgrade of production equipment in the fourth quarter of 2020 with the total amount of RMB230.6 million, (ii) an increase in impairment loss on one overseas solar power project with the amount of RMB93.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 (iii) an increase in shipping costs and (iv) an increase of research and development expenditure. 

Total operating expenses accounted for 15.2% of total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 10.8% in the third quarter of 2020 and 11.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Interest Expense, Net

Net interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB115.2 million (US$17.6 million), a decrease of 10.9% from RMB129.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 and an increase of 37.4% from RMB83.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The sequential decrease was mainly due to a decrease of bank acceptance notes discount expense. The year-over-year increases were mainly due to an increase in interest expense with the increase of interest-bearing debts.

Exchange Loss/(Gain) and Change in Fair Value of Foreign Exchange Derivatives

The Company recorded a net exchange loss (including change in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives) of RMB47.9 million (US$7.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a net exchange loss of RMB63.9 million in the third quarter of 2020 and a net exchange gain of RMB77.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The net exchange loss was mainly due to the depreciation of the U.S. dollars against the RMB (exchange rate of U.S. dollars against RMB dropped from 6.8101 to 6.5249) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Change in Fair Value of Convertible Senior Notes and Call Option

The Company issued US$85.0 million of 4.5% convertible senior notes due 2024 (the "Notes") in May 2019 and has elected to measure the Notes at fair value derived by valuation model, i.e. Binomial Model. The Company recognized a loss from a change in fair value of the Notes of RMB685.4 million (US$105.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a loss of RMB593.7 million in the third quarter of 2020 and RMB152.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The change was primarily due to an increase in the Company's stock price in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Concurrent with the issuance of the Notes in May 2019, the Company entered into a call option transaction with an affiliate of Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The Company accounted for the call option transaction as freestanding derivative assets in its consolidated balance sheets, which is marked to market during each reporting period. The Company recorded a gain from a change in fair value of the call option of RMB257.8 million (US$39.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a gain of RMB280.7 million in the third quarter of 2020 and RMB85.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The change was primarily due to an increase in the Company's stock price in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Equity in Gain/(Loss) of Affiliated Companies

The Company indirectly holds a 20% equity interest in Sweihan PV Power Company P.J.S.C, a developer and operator of solar power projects in Dubai, and accounts for its investment using the equity method. The Company also holds a 30% equity interest in Jiangsu Jinko-Tiansheng Co., Ltd, which processes and assembles PV modules as an OEM manufacturer, and accounts for its investments using the equity method. The Company recorded equity in gain of affiliated companies of RMB19.9 million (US$3.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with a gain of RMB24.7 million in the third quarter of 2020 and a gain of RMB31.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The gain primarily arose from revenue generated from operations in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Income Tax (Expenses)/Benefit

The Company recorded an income tax benefit of RMB23.1 million (US$3.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with an income tax expense of RMB69.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 and an income tax expense of RMB221.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net Income/(loss) and Earnings/(loss) per Share

Net loss attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders was RMB377.0 million (US$57.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders of RMB6.9 million in the third quarter of 2020 and RMB369.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per ordinary share were RMB(2.08) (US$(0.32)) and RMB(3.60) (US$(0.55)), respectively, during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to RMB0.04 and RMB(1.55) in the third quarter of 2020, RMB2.08 and RMB1.67 in the fourth quarter of 2019. This translates into basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per ADS of RMB(8.32) (US$(1.27)) and RMB(14.40) (US$(2.21)), respectively in the fourth quarter of 2020; RMB0.16 and RMB(6.20) in the third quarter of 2020; RMB8.32 and RMB6.68 in the fourth quarter of 2019.  The difference between basic and diluted loss per share in the fourth quarter of 2020 was mainly due to the dilutive impact of call option.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB33.4 million (US$5.1 million), compared with RMB321.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 and RMB 432.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share were both RMB0.19 (US$0.03), during the fourth quarter of 2020; RMB1.81 in the third quarter of 2020 and RMB2.43 in the fourth quarter of 2019. This translates into non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS of both RMB0.74 (US$0.11) in the fourth quarter of 2020; RMB7.22 in the third quarter of 2020 and RMB 9.74 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Financial Position

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had RMB8.07 billion (US$1.24 billion) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, compared with RMB6.23 billion as of December 31, 2019.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company's accounts receivables due from third parties were RMB4.53 billion (US$695.0 million), compared with RMB5.27 billion as of December 31, 2019.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company's inventories were RMB8.38 billion (US$1.28 billion), compared with RMB5.82 billion as of December 31, 2019.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company's total interest-bearing debts were RMB18.28 billion (US$2.80 billion), of which RMB748.8 million (US$114.8 million) was related to the Company's overseas downstream solar projects, compared with RMB13.41 billion, of which RMB2.05 billion was related to the Company's overseas downstream solar projects as of December 31, 2019.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues for full year 2020 were RMB35.13 billion (US$5.38 billion), an increase of 18.1% from RMB29.75 billion for full year 2019. The increase in total revenues was mainly attributable to an increase in the shipment of solar modules, which was partially offset by a decline in the average selling price of solar modules.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit for full year 2020 was RMB6.17 billion (US$945.8 million), an increase of 13.6% from RMB5.43 billion for full year 2019. Gross margin was 17.6% for full year 2020, compared with 18.3% for full year 2019. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to (i) an increase in the shipment of solar modules in 2020, which was partially offset by a decline in the average selling price of solar modules, (ii) an increase in self-produced production volume by increasing shift toward integrated mono-based high-efficiency products capacity, and (iii) the continued reduction of integrated production costs resulting from the Company's industry-leading integrated cost structure.

Excluding the CVD and ADD reversal benefits, gross margin was 17.1% for full year 2020, compared with 17.5% for full year 2019. The year-over-year decrease was attributable to (i) a decline in the average selling price of solar modules due to the intensified global market competition of solar modules and (ii) an increase in the cost of raw materials.

Income from Operations and Operating Margin

Income from operations for full year 2020 was RMB1.78 billion (US$273.6 million), compared with RMB1.73 billion for full year 2019. Operating margin for full year 2020 was 5.1%, compared with 5.8% for full year 2019.

Total operating expenses for full year 2020 were RMB4.39 billion (US$672.3 million), an increase of 18.5% from RMB3.70 billion for full year 2019. As a percentage of total revenues, operating expenses accounted for 12.5% for full year 2020, compared with 12.4% for full year 2019. The increase in total operating expenses was primarily due to (i) an increase in shipping cost, (ii) an increase in disposal loss on property, plant and equipment as a result of the Company's upgrade of production equipment and (iii) an increase in impairment loss on one overseas solar power project with the amount of RMB93.8million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Interest Expense, Net

Net interest expense for full year 2020 was RMB459.2 million (US$70.4 million), an increase of 17.3% from RMB391.6 million for full year 2019. The increase was mainly due to an increase in interest expense with the increase of interest-bearing debts.  

Exchange Loss and Change in Fair Value of Foreign Exchange Derivatives

The Company recorded a net exchange loss (including change in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives) of RMB148.9 million (US$22.8 million) for full year 2020 due primarily to depreciation of US dollars against RMB. The Company recorded a net exchange loss of RMB69.8 million for full year 2019. With the rapid increase in overseas orders, the Company increased its foreign currency hedge ratio to hedge against anticipated cash flow denominated in U.S. dollars over the next six months.

Change in Fair Value of Interest Rate Swap

The Company entered into Interest Rate Swap agreements with several banks for the purpose of reducing interest rate risk exposure. The Company recorded a loss of RMB78.9 million (US$12.1 million) arising from change in fair value of the Interest Rate Swap agreements for full year 2020, compared to a loss of RMB70.0 million for full year 2019. The loss in 2020 was primarily due to a decrease in USD LIBOR rates. The Company did not elect to use hedge accounting for any of its derivatives.

Change in Fair Value of Convertible Senior Notes and Call Option

The Company issued the Notes in May 2019 and has elected to measure them at fair value derived by valuation model, i.e. Binomial Model. The Company recognized a loss from a change in fair value of the Notes of RMB1.20 billion (US$184.2 million) for full year 2020, compared to a loss of RMB114.1 million for full year 2019. The change in 2020 was primarily due to a significant increase in the Company's stock price in 2020.

Concurrent with the issuance of the Notes in May 2019, the Company entered into a call option transaction with an affiliate of Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The Company accounted for the call option transaction as freestanding derivative assets in its consolidated balance sheets, which is marked to market at each reporting period. The Company recorded a gain from a change in fair value of the call option of RMB476.3 million (US$73.0 million) for full year 2020, compared to a gain of RMB84.8 million for full year 2019. The change in 2020 was primarily due to a significant increase in the Company's stock price in 2020.

Equity in (Loss)/Income of Affiliated Companies

The Company indirectly holds a 20% equity interest of Sweihan PV Power Company P.J.S.C, a developer and operator of solar power projects in Dubai, and accounts for its investments using the equity method. The Company also holds a 30% equity interest in Jiangsu Jinko-Tiansheng Co., Ltd, which processes and assembles PV modules as an OEM manufacturer, and accounts for its investments using the equity method. The Company recorded equity in loss of affiliated companies of RMB52.7 million (US$8.1 million) for full year 2020, compared with a loss of RMB48.9 million in 2019. The loss primarily arose from change in fair value of interest rate swap agreements purchased by Sweihan PV Power Company P.J.S.C. due to a continuous decrease in USD LIBOR rates. Hedge accounting was not applied for the derivative.

Income Tax Expense, Net

The Company recognized an income tax expense of RMB178.4 million (US$27.3 million) for full year 2020, compared with an income tax expense of RMB278.0 million in full year 2019.

Net Income and Earnings/(loss) per Share

Net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders for full year 2020 was RMB230.4 million (US$35.3 million), compared with a net income of RMB898.7 million in full year 2019.

Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share for full year 2020 were RMB1.29 (US$0.20) and RMB(1.36) (US$(0.21)), respectively, compared to RMB5.31 and RMB4.85 for full year 2019. This translates into basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per ADS of RMB5.15 (US$0.79) and RMB(5.42) (US$(0.83)), respectively for full year 2020, compared to RMB21.22 and RMB19.40 for full year 2019.

Non-GAAP net income for full year 2020 was RMB958.4 million (US$146.9 million), compared with non-GAAP net income of RMB969.5 million in full year 2019.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share for full year 2020 were both RMB5.36 (US$0.82), compared to RMB5.73 for full year 2019, which translates into non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS of both RMB21.42 (US$3.28) for full year 2020, compared to RMB22.90 for full year 2019.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Operational Highlights

Solar Module Shipments

Total solar module shipments in the fourth quarter of 2020 were 5,774 MW.

Total solar module shipments in full year 2020 were 18.8 GW, compared to 14.3 GW in 2019.

Solar Products Production Capacity

As of December 31, 2020, the Company's in-house annual mono wafer[3], solar cell and solar module production capacity was 22 GW, 11GW (10.2 GW for PERC cells and 800 MW for N type cells) and 31 GW, respectively.

Note:

In addition to the mono wafer, our multi wafer production capacity was 3.5 GW as of September 30, 2020[3]

Operations and Business Outlook

Since installations are still likely to increase, and supply is sufficient in most segments of the supply chain, we anticipate that demand for modules will revive once market prices stabilized. We remain optimistic about global installation levels in 2021.

First Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance

The Company's business outlook is based on management's current views and estimates with respect to market conditions, production capacity, the Company's order book and the global economic environment. This outlook is subject to uncertainty on final customer demand and sale schedules. Management's views and estimates are subject to change without notice.

For the first quarter of 2021, the Company expects total solar module shipments to be in the range of 4.5 GW to 5.0 GW. Total revenue for the first quarter is expected to be in the range of US$1.18 billion to US$1.30 billion. Gross margin for the first quarter is expected to be between 12% and 15%.

For full year 2021, the Company estimates total shipments (including solar cell and wafer) to be in the range of 25 GW to 30 GW.

Solar Products Production Capacity

JinkoSolar expects its annual mono wafer, solar cell and solar module production capacity to reach 33 GW, 27 GW (including 800 MW N-type cells) and 37 GW, respectively, by the end of 2021.

Recent Business Developments

  • In October 2020, JinkoSolar announced the completion of a RMB 3.10 billion equity financing by its principal operating subsidiary Jinko Solar Co., Ltd.
  • In November 2020, JinkoSolar and its subsidiary Sichuan Jinko signed a long-term purchase agreement with second tier subsidiaries of Tongwei Co., Ltd., namely Sichuan Yongxiang Polysilicon Co., Ltd., Sichuan Yongxiang New Energy Co., Ltd., Inner Mongolia Tongwei High-purity Crystalline Silicon Company, and Yunnan Tongwei High-purity Crystalline Silicon Company.
  • In November 2020, JinkoSolar announced the resignation of Mr. Zhiqun Xu as the Company's Chief Operating Officer and the appointment of Dr. Jiun-Hua Allen Guo as the Company's new Chief Operating Officer.
  • In November 2020, JinkoSolar's wholly-owned subsidiary JinkoSolar Sweihan (HK) Limited signed a share and debt purchase agreement with Jinko Power (HK) Company Limited, an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of Jinko Power Technology Co., Ltd.
  • In December 2020, JinkoSolar became the sole PV company given the highest AAA rating for credit quality in the Chinese market.
  • In December 2020, JinkoSolar announced that Mr. Longgen Zhang resigned as a director of the board of directors of the Company and Mr. Haiyun (Charlie) Cao was appointed as a director of the Board.
  • In December 2020, "Weekly Toyo Keizai", an authoritative business and finance magazine in Japan, listed JinkoSolar in its latest ranking of "China's Top 100 New Enterprises".
  • In December 2020, JinkoSolar announced changes to its senior management team, in order to comply with certain business operations and independence requirements of the Shanghai Stock Exchange Science and Technology Innovation Board, in relation to the proposed listing of its principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. on the STAR Market.
  • In December 2020, JinkoSolar filed a prospectus supplement to sell up to an aggregate of US$100,000,000 of the American depositary shares, each representing four ordinary shares of JinkoSolar, through an at-the-market equity offering program, which had been approved by its board of directors. This offering was completed in January 2021.
  • In January 2021, JinkoSolar won the prestigious PV Magazine Award 2020 in the Module category for its Tiger monofacial module.
  • In February 2021, JinkoSolar and its subsidiaries signed a solar glass procurement contract with Flat Glass Group Co. Ltd., securing approximately 338 million square meters of rolled glass to support the production of 59GW of JinkoSolar's high-efficient solar modules for three years from 2021 to 2023.
  • In February 2021, JinkoSolar announced that it intends to sign a "strategic cooperation agreement" with Tongwei Co., Ltd. to jointly invest in a high-purity crystalline silicon project with annual capacity of 45,000 metric tons and a silicon wafer project with an annual production capacity of 15GW, as well as develop a more extensive industrial chain cooperation.
  • In February 2021, JinkoSolar won the Green Builder Media's 2021 Green Innovation award.
  • In March 2021, JinkoSolar adopted a 2021 equity incentive plan with a ten-year term. The plan has a maximum number of 2,600,000 ordinary shares of the Company available for issuance pursuant to all awards under the 2021 Plan, including options, restricted shares and other share-based awards.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of JinkoSolar's website at www.jinkosolar.com.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 20 GW for mono wafers, 11 GW for solar cells, and 30 GW for solar modules, as of December 31, 2020.

JinkoSolar has 9 productions facilities globally, 21 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Kenya, Hong Kong, Denmark, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina, as of September 30, 2020.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), JinkoSolar uses certain non-GAAP financial measures including, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per Share, and non-GAAP earnings per ADS, which are adjusted from the comparable GAAP results to exclude certain expenses or incremental ordinary shares relating to share-based compensation, convertible senior notes and call option:

  • Non-GAAP net income is adjusted to exclude the expenses relating to issuance cost of convertible senior notes, change in fair value of convertible senior notes and call option, interest expenses of convertible senior notes and call option, exchange (gain)/loss on the convertible senior notes and call option, and stock-based compensation (benefit)/expense; given these Non-GAAP net income adjustments above are either related to the Company or its subsidiaries incorporated in Cayman Islands, which are not subject to tax exposures, or related to those subsidiaries with tax loss positions which result in no tax impacts, therefore no tax adjustment is needed in conjunction with these Non-GAAP net income adjustments; and
  • Non-GAAP earnings per share and non-GAAP earnings per ADS are adjusted to exclude the expenses relating to issuance cost of convertible senior notes, change in fair value of convertible senior notes and call option, interest expenses of convertible senior notes and call option, exchange gain on the convertible senior notes and call option, and stock-based compensation. As the Non-GAAP net income is adjusted to exclude the change in fair value of call option, the dilutive impact of call option, if any, is also excluded from the denominator for the calculation of Non-GAAP earnings per share and non-GAAP earnings per ADS.

The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP information is useful for analysts and investors to evaluate JinkoSolar's current and future performances based on a more meaningful comparison of net income and diluted net income per ADS when compared with its peers and historical results from prior periods. These measures are not intended to represent or substitute numbers as measured under GAAP. The submission of non-GAAP numbers is voluntary and should be reviewed together with GAAP results.

Impact of the Recently Adopted Major Accounting Pronouncement

The Company adopted the update of ASU No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments" on January 1, 2020.

Upon adoption of ASC 326 on January 1, 2020, the Company used the modified retrospective transition method through a RMB6.6 million cumulative-effect increase to retained earnings, among which RMB30.9 million was related to the decrease of allowance for accounts receivables-third parties, RMB15.0 million was related to the increase of allowance for accounts receivables- related parties and RMB9.3 million was related to the increase of allowance for other receivables and other current/non-current assets. The adoption of the new guidance did not have a material impact to the Company's consolidated financial statements.

Currency Convenience Translation

The conversion of Renminbi into U.S. dollars in this release, made solely for the convenience of the readers, is based on the noon buying rate in the city of New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as of December 31, 2020, which was RMB6.5250 to US$1.00. No representation is intended to imply that the Renminbi amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized, or settled into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on Renminbi.

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except ADS and Share data)







2019



2020



RMB



RMB



USD

 Revenues from third parties 

29,592,010



35,067,287



5,374,297













 Revenues from related parties 

154,278



62,172



9,528













 Total revenues 

29,746,288



35,129,459



5,383,825













 Cost of revenues 

(24,314,602)



(28,957,798)



(4,437,977)













 Gross profit 

5,431,686



6,171,661



945,848













 Operating expenses: 











   Selling and marketing 

(2,250,336)



(2,473,980)



(379,154)

   General and administrative 

(1,059,025)



(1,409,371)



(215,996)

   Research and development 

(324,435)



(389,192)



(59,646)

   Impairment of long-lived assets 

(68,262)



(114,168)



(17,497)

 Total operating expenses 

(3,702,058)



(4,386,711)



(672,293)













 Income from operations 

1,729,628



1,784,950



273,555

 Interest expenses, net 

(391,582)



(459,234)



(70,381)

 Subsidy income 

63,017



191,981



29,422

 Exchange gain/(loss) 

8,809



(336,523)



(51,574)

 Change in fair value of interest rate

swap 

(69,974)



(78,878)



(12,089)

 Change in fair value of foreign

exchange derivatives 

(78,615)



187,578



28,748

 Convertible senior notes issuance

costs 

(18,646)



-



-

 Change in fair value of convertible

senior notes and call option 

(29,257)



(725,792)



(111,232)

 Other income, net 

17,873



2,292



351

 Gain on disposal of subsidiaries 

19,935



-



-

 Income before income taxes

1,251,188



566,374



86,800

 Income tax expense 

(277,979)



(178,411)



(27,343)

 Equity in loss of affiliated companies 

(48,855)



(52,706)



(8,078)

 Net income 

924,354



335,257



51,379

 Less: Net income attributable to non-

controlling interests 

25,690



104,871



16,072

 Net income attributable to JinkoSolar

 Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary

shareholders 

898,664



230,386



35,307













 Net income/(loss) attributable to

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s

 ordinary shareholders per share: 











   Basic 

5.31



1.29



0.20

   Diluted 

4.85



(1.36)



(0.21)













 Net income/(loss) attributable to

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s

 ordinary shareholders per ADS: 











   Basic 

21.22



5.15



0.79

   Diluted 

19.40



(5.42)



(0.83)













 Weighted average ordinary shares

outstanding: 











   Basic 

169,363,306



178,938,853



178,938,853

   Diluted 

166,567,757



171,438,853



171,438,853













 Weighted average ADS outstanding: 











   Basic 

42,340,827



44,734,713



44,734,713

   Diluted 

41,641,939



42,859,713



42,859,713













UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME













 Net income 

924,354



335,257



51,379

 Other comprehensive income/(loss): 











   -Foreign currency translation

adjustments 

13,741



(251,894)



(38,604)

   -Change in the instrument-specific

credit risk 

(21,090)



60,326



9,245

 Comprehensive income 

917,005



143,689



22,020

 Less: Comprehensive income

attributable to non-controlling

interests 

25,690



104,871



16,072

 Comprehensive income attributable

to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s

ordinary shareholders 

891,315



38,818



5,948













 Reconciliation of GAAP and non-

GAAP Results 























 1. Non-GAAP earnings per share

and non-GAAP earnings per ADS 























 GAAP net income attributable to

ordinary shareholders 

898,664



230,386



35,307













 Convertible senior notes issuance

costs 

18,646



-



-













 Change in fair value of convertible

senior notes and call option 

29,257



725,792



111,232













 Net interest expenses of convertible

senior notes and call option 

15,384



26,614



4,079













 Exchange loss/(gain) on convertible

senior notes and call option 

3,002



(25,347)



(3,885)













 Stock-based compensation

expense 

4,578



923



141













 Non-GAAP net income attributable

to ordinary shareholders 

969,531



958,368



146,874













 Non-GAAP earnings per share

attributable to ordinary shareholders - 











   Basic 

5.73



5.36



0.82

   Diluted 

5.73



5.36



0.82













 Non-GAAP earnings per ADS

attributable to ordinary shareholders - 











   Basic 

22.90



21.42



3.28

   Diluted 

22.90



21.42



3.28













 Non-GAAP weighted average

ordinary shares outstanding  











   Basic 

169,363,306



178,938,853



178,938,853

   Diluted 

169,363,306



178,938,853



178,938,853













 Non-GAAP weighted average ADS

outstanding  











   Basic 

42,340,827



44,734,713



44,734,713

   Diluted 

42,340,827



44,734,713



44,734,713

 

JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. 

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except ADS and Share data)



For the quarter ended



December 31, 2019



September 30, 2020



December 31, 2020



RMB



RMB



RMB



USD

 Revenues from third parties 

9,528,920



8,768,376



9,418,979



1,443,522

















 Revenues from related parties 

538



1,919



5,599



858

















 Total revenues 

9,529,458



8,770,295



9,424,578



1,444,380

















 Cost of revenues 

(7,799,733)



(7,275,366)



(7,917,667)



(1,213,436)

















 Gross profit 

1,729,725



1,494,929



1,506,911



230,944

















 Operating expenses: 















   Selling and marketing 

(632,871)



(498,221)



(652,751)



(100,038)

   General and administrative 

(342,048)



(345,228)



(531,097)



(81,394)

   Research and development 

(91,740)



(105,445)



(137,320)



(21,045)

   Impairment of long-lived assets 

(68,262)



-



(114,168)



(17,497)

 Total operating expenses 

(1,134,921)



(948,894)



(1,435,336)



(219,974)

















 Income from operations 

594,804



546,035



71,575



10,970

 Interest expenses, net 

(83,826)



(129,221)



(115,161)



(17,649)

 Subsidy income 

14,366



62,839



109,702



16,812

 Exchange loss  

(14,003)



(175,650)



(223,439)



(34,243)

 Change in fair value of interest rate

swap 

24,466



-



-



-

 Change in fair value of foreign

exchange derivatives 

91,889



111,710



175,521



26,900

 Change in fair value of convertible

senior notes and call option 

(67,119)



(312,992)



(427,624)



(65,536)

 Other income/(expense), net 

1,432



(1,409)



3,762



577

 Gain on disposal of subsidiaries 

19,935



-



-



-

 Income/(loss) before income taxes

581,944



101,312



(405,664)



(62,169)

 Income Tax (Expenses)/Benefit 

(220,993)



(69,226)



23,089



3,539

 Equity in gain of affiliated companies 

31,780



24,704



19,906



3,051

 Net income/(loss) 

392,731



56,790



(362,669)



(55,579)

 Less: Net income attributable to non-

controlling interests 

23,225



49,937



14,282



2,189

 Net income/(loss) attributable to

JinkoSolar  Holding Co., Ltd.'s

ordinary shareholders 

369,506



6,853



(376,951)



(57,768)

















 Net income/(loss) attributable to

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s

 ordinary shareholders per share: 















   Basic 

2.08



0.04



(2.08)



(0.32)

   Diluted 

1.67



(1.55)



(3.60)



(0.55)

















 Net income/(loss) attributable to

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s

   ordinary shareholders per ADS: 















   Basic 

8.32



0.16



(8.32)



(1.27)

   Diluted 

6.68



(6.20)



(14.40)



(2.21)

















 Weighted average ordinary shares

outstanding: 















   Basic 

177,524,685



177,992,073



181,285,886



181,285,886

   Diluted 

171,509,296



170,492,073



173,785,886



173,785,886

















 Weighted average ADS outstanding: 















   Basic 

44,381,171



44,498,018



45,321,472



45,321,472

   Diluted 

42,877,324



42,623,018



43,446,472



43,446,472

















UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

















 Net income/(loss) 

392,731



56,790



(362,669)



(55,579)

 Other comprehensive income/(loss): 















   -Foreign currency translation

adjustments 

(21,970)



(100,718)



(187,456)



(28,729)

   -Change in the instrument-specific

credit risk 

(26,579)



(36,727)



71,330



10,932

 Comprehensive income/(loss) 

344,182



(80,655)



(478,795)



(73,376)

 Less: Comprehensive income

attributable to non-controlling

interests 

23,225



49,937



14,282



2,189

 Comprehensive income/(loss)

attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co.,

Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders 

320,957



(130,592)



(493,077)



(75,565)

















 Reconciliation of GAAP and non-

GAAP Results 































 1. Non-GAAP earnings per share

and non-GAAP earnings per ADS 































 GAAP net income/(loss) attributable

to ordinary shareholders 

369,506



6,853



(376,951)



(57,768)

















 Convertible senior notes issuance

costs 

-



-



-



-

















 Change in fair value of convertible

senior notes and call option 

67,119



312,992



427,624



65,536

















 Net interest expenses of convertible

senior notes and call option 

6,281



7,217



6,535



1,002

















 Exchange gain on convertible senior

notes and call option 

(4,112)



(5,904)



(23,816)



(3,650)

















 Stock-based compensation

(benefit)/expense 

(6,630)



194



56



9

















 Non-GAAP net income attributable to

ordinary shareholders 

432,164



321,352



33,448



5,129

















 Non-GAAP earnings per share

attributable to ordinary shareholders - 















   Basic 

2.43



1.81



0.19



0.03

   Diluted 

2.43



1.81



0.19



0.03

















 Non-GAAP earnings per ADS

attributable to ordinary shareholders - 















   Basic 

9.74



7.22



0.74



0.11

   Diluted 

9.74



7.22



0.74



0.11

















 Non-GAAP weighted average

ordinary shares outstanding  















   Basic 

177,524,685



177,992,073



181,285,886



181,285,886

   Diluted 

177,524,685



177,992,073



181,285,886



181,285,886

















 Non-GAAP weighted average ADS

outstanding  















   Basic 

44,381,171



44,498,018



45,321,472



45,321,472

   Diluted 

44,381,171



44,498,018



45,321,472



45,321,472

 

JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. 

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)



December 31, 2019



December 31, 2020



RMB



RMB



USD

ASSETS











Current assets:











  Cash and cash equivalents

5,653,854



7,481,678



1,146,617

  Restricted cash 

576,546



593,094



90,896

  Restricted short-term investments

6,930,502



6,400,637



980,941

  Short-term investments

-



570,000



87,356

  Accounts receivable, net - related parties

520,504



410,358



62,890

  Accounts receivable, net - third parties

5,266,351



4,534,758



694,982

  Notes receivable, net - related parties

18,629



33,001



5,058

  Notes receivable, net - third parties

1,529,801



1,051,561



161,159

  Advances to suppliers, net - third parties

2,522,373



1,002,613



153,657

  Inventories, net

5,818,789



8,376,936



1,283,822

  Forward contract receivables

52,281



183,146



28,068

  Prepayments and other current assets, net - related parties

54,318



23,756



3,641

  Prepayments and other current assets, net

1,573,482



3,020,592



462,926

  Held-for-sale assets

1,170,818



-



-

Total current assets

31,688,248



33,682,130



5,162,013













Non-current assets:











  Restricted cash

531,158



1,389,194



212,903

  Accounts receivable, net - third parties

-



26,405



4,047

  Project Assets

798,243



645,355



98,905

  Long-term investments

278,021



194,258



29,771

  Property, plant and equipment, net

10,208,205



12,455,444



1,908,880

  Land use rights, net

597,922



760,962



116,623

  Intangible assets, net

36,395



35,838



5,492

  Financing lease right-of-use assets, net

1,259,713



829,122



127,069

  Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

317,904



316,512



48,507

  Deferred tax assets 

271,286



255,107



39,097

  Call Option - concurrent with issuance of convertible

  senior notes

294,178



756,929



116,004

  Other assets, net - related parties

96,753



107,319



16,447

  Other assets, net - third parties

1,466,692



1,777,799



272,460

Total non-current assets

16,156,470



19,550,244



2,996,205













Total assets

47,844,718



53,232,374



8,158,218













LIABILITIES











Current liabilities:











  Accounts payable - related parties

36,310



14,114



2,163

  Accounts payable - third parties

4,952,630



4,436,495



679,923

  Notes payable - third parties

7,518,570



9,334,876



1,430,632

  Accrued payroll and welfare expenses

879,465



995,054



152,499

  Advances from related parties

749



-



-

  Advances from  third parties

4,350,380



2,451,495



375,708

  Income tax payable

117,422



73,720



11,298

  Other payables and accruals

3,055,928



3,408,391



522,359

  Other payables due to related parties

13,127



71,515



10,960

  Forward contract payables

3,857



17,895



2,743

  Convertible senior notes - current

-



1,831,612



280,707

  Financing lease liabilities - current

227,613



272,330



41,736

  Operating lease liabilities - current

40,043



48,244



7,394

  Short-term borrowings from third parties,

     including current portion of long-term bank

     borrowings

9,047,250



8,238,531



1,262,610

  Guarantee liabilities to related parties

25,688



22,519



3,451

  Held-for-sale liabilities

1,008,196



-



-

Total current liabilities

31,277,228



31,216,791



4,784,183













Non-current liabilities:











  Long-term borrowings

1,586,187



7,301,536



1,119,009

  Convertible senior notes

728,216



-



-

  Accrued warranty costs - non current

651,968



769,332



117,905

  Financing lease liabilities

583,491



313,088



47,983

  Operating lease liabilities

279,534



277,239



42,489

  Deferred tax liability

250,734



328,713



50,377

  Long-term Payables

-



97



15

  Guarantee liabilities to related parties 

   - non current

46,332



34,812



5,335

Total non-current liabilities

4,126,462



9,024,817



1,383,113













Total liabilities

35,403,690



40,241,608



6,167,296













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Ordinary shares (US$0.00002 par value, 500,000,000

shares authorized, 180,653,497 and 190,380,309 shares

issued as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2020,

respectively)

25



26



4

Additional paid-in capital

4,582,850



5,251,245



804,789

Subscription Receivable

-



-



-

Statutory reserves

689,707



692,009



106,055

Accumulated other comprehensive income

62,952



(128,615)



(19,711)

Treasury stock, at cost; 1,723,200 and 2,945,840 ordinary

shares as of  December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2020,

respectively

(13,876)



(43,170)



(6,616)

Accumulated retained earnings

3,981,661



4,216,353



646,184













Total JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity

9,303,319



9,987,848



1,530,705













Non-controlling interests

3,137,709



3,002,918



460,217













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

47,844,718



53,232,374



8,158,218

 

