Bringing deep enterprise sales experience to scale Jivox's revenue growth
SAN MATEO, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jivox, the personalized digital marketing technology leader, today announced the appointment of Michael Duff to senior vice president of global sales. Duff will be responsible for scaling Jivox's global sales efforts, delivering growth that will fuel innovation and ensure that modern brands harness the power of personalization.
With over 20 years of experience across a range of technology industries, Duff brings a wealth of knowledge on building high-performing teams, sales strategies and new partnerships from both a start-up and enterprise perspective. Duff's appointment to head up global sales is an important part of Jivox's next phase of growth. As the market matures and personalization becomes a must-have for brands, more customers are moving towards deploying Jivox as core infrastructure for personalization in the enterprise. Duff's previous experience in the enterprise space will be vital as these trends continue.
"After having established ourselves as the premium provider of personalized marketing technology to the Fortune 1000, we are very excited to welcome Michael to Jivox as we scale our sales efforts globally," said Diaz Nesamoney, president and CEO of Jivox. "Michael is a proven sales leader with an innate ability to create a winning sales culture. His experience in building, developing and inspiring enterprise sales teams will play an integral role in growing global sales. We are thrilled to have him lead the sales team during this continuing growth period at Jivox."
Duff was a commercial leader at world-renowned companies Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Businessweek prior to Jivox. Most recently, as sales lead for Liftoff Mobile, he focused on revenue, sales strategy and high growth of re-engagement solutions.
"It's exciting to join the Jivox team in an era where marketers experience exponential changes, especially in the areas of digital commerce and consumer privacy. With the recent announcement of 43% growth in annual recurring revenue for 2021, alongside 96% gross and 140% net revenue retention, there is no doubt Jivox has a strong growth trajectory," said Duff. "Leading the sales team here is a true honor. I look forward to forming new partnerships and contributing to the company's ongoing growth."
About Jivox
Jivox is transforming the way the world experiences digital marketing by connecting brands with their audiences in the most personalized way. Jivox's Dynamic Canvas technology drives engagement and digital commerce across paid and owned media, delivering ROI by reducing production costs and increasing media performance using big data, AI/machine learning, Dynamic Content Optimization (DCO), and identity technologies. Jivox personalized commerce marketing innovation drives sales by matching the right products with consumers that have the highest purchase intent. Jivox is SOC 2® Type 2 certified and trusted by hundreds of leading companies including Electronic Arts, Marriott International, Mazda, Nestle, T-Mobile, Unilever and more.
