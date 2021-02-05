CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL Income Property Trust, an institutionally managed daily NAV REIT (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX) with more than $3.4 billion in portfolio assets, today announced the income tax treatment of its dividends paid in 2020. For the tax year ended December 31, 2020, approximately 57 percent of the distributions paid will qualify as non-dividend distribution or return of capital (box 3 on Form 1099) and approximately 43 percent of distributions paid will qualify as tax advantaged long-term capital gain (box 2a).
"Our primary investment objectives remain durability of dividend distributions and preservation of invested capital, and even amid the COVID-induced recession, we believe we delivered on that goal in 2020," said Allan Swaringen, President and CEO of JLL Income Property Trust. "We also strive to be a source of longer-term tax advantaged income for stockholders and for the ninth year in a row we exceeded our target tax efficiency. Further, last year we accelerated the Payment Date of our quarterly dividends and paid five distributions to stockholders who held shares throughout 2020. This resulted in an effective 5.8 percent annualized distribution yield for 2020 on our M-I share class based upon the yearend share price of $11.62, however, this will normalize to four dividend payments in 2021. Finally, the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act continues to provide substantial tax savings to REIT investors."
The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of distributions paid to Class A stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2020:
Record
Date
Payment
Net
Capital Gain
Return of Capital
Unrecaptured
12/30/2019
2/3/2020
$
0.11189
$
0.04867
43.5
%
$
0.06322
56.5
%
$
0.01992
3/25/2020
3/30/2020
0.11211
0.04877
43.5
0.06334
56.5
0.01996
6/24/2020
6/29/2020
0.11239
0.04889
43.5
0.06350
56.5
0.02001
9/24/2020
9/29/2020
0.11282
0.04908
43.5
0.06374
56.5
0.02008
12/23/2020
12/30/2020
0.11280
0.04907
43.5
0.06373
56.5
0.02008
Total
$
0.56201
$
0.24448
43.5
%
$
0.31753
56.5
%
$
0.10005
(1)
Distributions per share are net of dealer manager fees of 0.85%.
(2)
Distributions include 17.8% of Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain.
The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of distributions paid to Class M stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2020:
Record
Payment
Net
Capital Gain
Return of Capital
Unrecaptured
12/30/2019
2/3/2020
$
0.12600
$
0.05481
43.5
%
$
0.07119
56.5
%
$
0.02243
3/25/2020
3/30/2020
0.12649
0.05502
43.5
0.07147
56.5
0.02252
6/24/2020
6/29/2020
0.12683
0.05517
43.5
0.07166
56.5
0.02258
9/24/2020
9/29/2020
0.12661
0.05508
43.5
0.07153
56.5
0.02254
12/23/2020
12/30/2020
0.12719
0.05533
43.5
0.07186
56.5
0.02264
Total
$
0.63312
$
0.27541
43.5
%
$
0.35771
56.5
%
$
0.11271
(1)
Distributions per share are net of dealer manager fees of 0.30% of NAV.
(2)
Distributions include 17.8% of Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain.
The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of distributions paid to Class A-I stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2020:
Record
Payment
Net
Capital Gain
Return of Capital
Unrecaptured
12/30/2019
2/3/2020
$
0.12674
$
0.05513
43.5
%
$
0.07161
56.5
%
$
0.02256
3/25/2020
3/30/2020
0.12681
0.05516
43.5
0.07165
56.5
0.02257
6/24/2020
6/29/2020
0.12753
0.05548
43.5
0.07205
56.5
0.02270
9/24/2020
9/29/2020
0.12632
0.05495
43.5
0.07137
56.5
0.02248
12/23/2020
12/30/2020
0.12715
0.05531
43.5
0.07184
56.5
0.02263
Total
$
0.63455
$
0.27603
43.5
%
$
0.35852
56.5
%
$
0.11294
(1)
Distributions per share are net of dealer manager fees of 0.30% of NAV.
(2)
Distributions include 17.8% of Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain.
The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of distributions paid to Class M-I stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2020:
Record
Payment
Net
Capital Gain
Return of Capital
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
12/30/2019
2/3/2020
$
0.13500
$
0.05873
43.5
%
$
0.07628
56.5
%
$
0.02403
3/25/2020
3/30/2020
0.13500
0.05873
43.5
0.07628
56.5
0.02403
6/24/2020
6/29/2020
0.13500
0.05873
43.5
0.07628
56.5
0.02403
9/24/2020
9/29/2020
0.13500
0.05873
43.5
0.07628
56.5
0.02403
12/23/2020
12/30/2020
0.13500
0.05873
43.5
0.07628
56.5
0.02403
Total
$
0.67500
$
0.29365
43.5
%
$
0.38140
56.5
%
$
0.12015
(1)
Distributions include 17.8% of Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain.
The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of distributions paid to Class D stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2020:
Record
Payment
Net
Capital Gain
Return of Capital
Unrecaptured
12/30/2019
2/3/2020
$
0.13500
$
0.05873
43.5
%
$
0.07628
56.5
%
$
0.02403
3/25/2020
3/30/2020
0.13500
0.05873
43.5
0.07628
56.5
0.02403
6/24/2020
6/29/2020
0.13500
0.05873
43.5
0.07628
56.5
0.02403
9/24/2020
9/29/2020
0.13500
0.05873
43.5
0.07628
56.5
0.02403
12/23/2020
12/30/2020
0.13500
0.05873
43.5
0.07628
56.5
0.02403
Total
$
0.67500
$
0.29365
43.5
%
$
0.38140
56.5
%
$
0.12015
(1)
Distributions include 17.8% of Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain.
The dollar amount reported on each investor's respective 1099-DIV will depend on the total amount of distributions received throughout the year which can be affected by the share class held and the length of time the shares were owned.
This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the company's tax filings and may be subject to adjustment. The income tax allocation for the distributions discussed above has been calculated using the best available information as of the date of the release. The company is releasing information at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on the company's distributions. Tax treatment of distributions is dependent on a number of factors and there is no guarantee that future distributions will qualify as a non-dividend distribution, return of capital or long-term capital gain.
