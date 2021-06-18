LEHI, Utah, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JobNimbus has announced the dates and location of the JobNimbus Solutions Summit (JNSS) 2021 to be December 6-9, 2021 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The exclusive event will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos and will feature educational sessions to benefit contractors using the software.
"We're excited to be hosting JNSS again after a year off due to COVID, and we're making it the biggest and best event we've ever held," said Mark Olson, VP of Marketing and Business Development at JobNimbus. "My team has been responsible for planning and executing the event and we see it as an opportunity to meet users in a very personal way, which helps us understand them and their businesses so much better. Customers can gain education, give feedback, and learn from each other in a very focused environment, and it can be really influential for the growth of an organization."
JobNimbus first held the summit in 2018 in Austin, TX, followed by Orlando, FL in 2019 before taking a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic. The highly anticipated event has become a must for many JobNimbus users to further improve the organization, efficiency, and profitability of their business.
JNSS has also become an opportunity for JobNimbus to show appreciation for customers. "We are so grateful for our customers and this gives us the chance to show them," said JobNimbus co-founder and CEO Ben Hodson.
Those attending the event can look forward to:
- Keynote speakers that include JobNimbus executives, industry leaders, and business experts
- The Jenius Bar, which includes one-on-one sessions with JobNimbus specialists to enhance individual use of the product
- Breakout sessions to learn practical business and CRM skills
- Customer appreciation events for all attendees
For more information on the summit, including location information and the agenda, visit https://www.jnss2021.com/.
###
About JobNimbus:
JobNimbus is a Lehi, Utah-based software company that serves contractors and business owners in the home services construction industry with its project management, CRM platform, and growth services. Since being founded in 2013, JobNimbus has expanded its offerings across 11 home service industries, specializing in roofing, solar install, and exterior renovations. For more information about JobNimbus, visit https://www.jobnimbus.com/.
Media Contact
Taylor Edwards, JobNimbus, +1 (855) 964-6287 Ext: 041, taylor.edwards@jobnimbus.com
SOURCE JobNimbus