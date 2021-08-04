FAIRFIELD, N.J., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joe, a CPA with more than ten years of experience, is based in Smolin's Fairfield, New Jersey office. He services clients of Smolin Wealth Management and Premier Lifestyle Services. His industry focus centers on Technology, Startups, Real Estate, and Social Media Marketing.
Joe has significant experience in individual and business tax planning. He strives to provide clients with highly personalized services. He was President of the NJCPA Essex Chapter and is currently the President of the SSC Holding Company.
"Joe has been instrumental in assisting us in expanding our practice and has provided exceptional service to each and every client," said Ted Dudek, CPA, Managing Partner. "Joe's passion and determination demonstrate that he will continue to be an important partner in our firm's and his clients' success. He is a valuable member and a great addition to our Partner Group."
Joe is a graduate of Montclair State University and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business with a concentration in accounting.
About Smolin Lupin: Founded in 1947, the accounting practice of Smolin, Lupin & Co., P.A. services approximately 4,000 clients ranging in size from large companies to privately held corporations and individuals out of four offices in the New York, New Jersey and Florida markets. The Firm, which has been named as one of the NJBiz Magazines top NJ accounting firms, provides audit, accounting, and tax services to many industries and professions, including construction, distribution, manufacturing, real estate and retail. The Firm's professionals have experience with business strategies, business succession, international issues, litigation support, contingency and estate planning, fraud detection and prevention and many other business needs and concerns.
