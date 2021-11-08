GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grand Rapids personal injury lawyer John D. Tallman has been named a 2021 Elite Lawyer for his work and dedication to accident and injury victims in Michigan. Utilizing a multi-phase selection process to select and nominate lawyers across the United States, Elite Lawyer acts as a rating service for attorneys and a user-friendly directory for their clients. Attorney John Tallman has been recognized by the legal community for his commitment to Michigan clients for over 40 years.
John D. Tallman is a Grand Rapids native. Equipped with expansive knowledge and experience in personal injury cases, Attorney Tallman personally represents accident victims across the state of Michigan. Mr. Tallman works with clients who have suffered injuries in accidents such as car, truck, and motorcycle crashes. He is also adept at handling cases involving premises liability, defective products, hazardous chemical exposure, animal bites, nursing home negligence, and construction site injuries. John Tallman is prepared to achieve results for his clients through the means of settlement or trial.
One of the most tenured personal injury attorneys in Western Michigan, Mr. Tallman was admitted to the Michigan State Bar in 1981. He holds membership with the Trial Lawyers College and the Michigan Association of Justice. In 1980, Mr. Tallman earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Detroit Law School.
Prior to receiving the Elite Lawyer award, John Tallman earned the status of Lead Counsel Verified and has maintained that status since 2020.
For four decades, Attorney Tallman and his team have been helping to ease the burden faced by injury victims in the Grand Rapids area. They understand and appreciate their role in aiding their clients on the path to recovery, and the firm works closely with clients through every step of the process. John D. Tallman, PLC, Attorney at Law has a comprehensive understanding of Michigan laws and assists clients in collecting evidence, negotiating settlements, and strategizing litigation.
