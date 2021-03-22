MARIETTA, Ga., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grab a Real Estate Auction Deal at John Dixon & Associates Multi-Seller Auction!
Come join our next Multi-Seller Auction happening on Wednesday, March 31 at 2:00pm. There will be 16 offerings across five states. Most of the properties will be selling at absolute auction, to the last & highest bidder, with no minimums, and no reserves! The auction will be held by the John Dixon & Associates team using their time tested and proven "live in-person"/"simulcast online" format. You can conveniently bid live at the auction or online from the comfort of your home or office. The live auction will be held at Home 2 Suites (off Delk Road), at 2168 Kingston Court, Marietta, GA 30067.
The JDA team is very mindful of the safety of the bidders in this pandemic environment, with socially distanced seating in the sale venue and contract room. They also take the temperature of all in-person participants and provide face masks for all needed.
Achieving continued success with their Multi-Seller Auctions, this is an event you will want to participate in. JDA will be selling a variety of residential and commercial lots through out Georgia, South Carolina & North Carolina. A waterfront development site in Georgia; and a stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in California. For the investment minded, an incredible income producing offer of 5 apartment buildings, consisting of 4-plexes with 2,970 SF each selling at absolute auction in Alabama.
John Dixon & Associates is a Real Estate Auction & Marketing Company based in the Metro Atlanta area. They have been in business since 1996 and auction all sorts of real estate from Homes, Land, Commercial Properties and more. JDA can quickly liquidate your assets in a competitive bidding environment and eliminate future market uncertainties.
The JDA team conducts weekly podcasts to help educate the public and make bidding at auction an easy process. If you have any question about how auctions work from beginning to end, they have a team ready to assist any concern you may have.
Plan now, be there live or online on Wednesday, March 31 at 2:00pm and make an investment into your future. Most properties will sell at absolute auction, to the last & highest bidder, with no minimums, and no reserves. All 16 offerings will be sold!
The next JDA sale is planned for May/June 2021, and is already generating excitement amidst sellers!
