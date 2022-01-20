NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jencap Group LLC (Jencap) is pleased to announce that John LaCava has been named Chief Operating Officer and will assume his new role effective immediately. LaCava currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Jencap Program Administrators (JPA), a division of Jencap. LaCava's strategic planning and organizational leadership were instrumental in executing several agency acquisitions to grow the JPA product portfolio.
With over 35 years of industry experience, LaCava has extensive underwriting, operational and technical expertise. He co-founded Aran Insurance Services Group, now part of JPA, and has held various C-level positions and directorships at insurance and reinsurance companies.
"With John's past experience of leading large insurance organizations, coupled with his deep understanding of the many facets of running a startup operation, he is uniquely suited to excel in this role," said John F. Jennings, Chief Executive Officer of Jencap.
"I am excited to partner with Jencap's senior leadership team to further unify the organization operationally and maximize the cross-selling efforts between each of our divisions," stated John LaCava, Chief Operating Officer of Jencap. "It's critical that we leverage our collective size and strength in the marketplace to the benefit of our client and carrier partners."
About Jencap
Jencap Group LLC (Jencap) is one of the largest wholesalers in the U.S. with notable industry leading expertise in wholesale brokerage, binding authority and program management. Its specialized divisions and affiliate organizations provide niche underwriting prowess, broad market access, and nationwide influence. Headquartered in New York, Jencap leverages its collective power to exceed the expectations of more than 17,000 independent agency partners. For more information, visit JencapGroup.com.
