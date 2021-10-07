NEW YORK and BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FundGuard, the AI-powered investment management and asset servicing enterprise SaaS platform, continues its accelerated growth program with the appointment of John Lehner as President.
Lehner, who previously served as Global Head of State Street's Investment Manager Services and CEO of BNY Mellon Technology Solutions, is responsible for driving the firm's go-to-market strategy and client-facing activities including broader expansion globally, onboarding and servicing new clients, establishing new client relationships and working closely with product teams to build and roll out product strategy and marketing.
Commenting on Lehner's appointment, Lior Yogev, FundGuard CEO and Co-Founder said, "FundGuard was created on the basis that the industry is ripe for disruption with legacy market infrastructure in investment management simply insufficient for today's needs. John brings deep experience working with multiple technologies and operating models that have been transformative within the industry. As FundGuard continues to grow, his knowledge, skills and relationships will facilitate how we interact with clients and the wider industry to drive meaningful change."
Lehner has over 30 years experience in the investment management technology and asset servicing industry across technology, data and services, successfully building and transforming global businesses. He joins FundGuard from State Street where he was most recently Global Head of the Asset Management and Insurance Segments, Investment Manager Services and a member of the Management Committee, instrumental in State Street's shift to the provision of technology-enabled services. Prior to that he was CEO of BNY Mellon Technology Solutions, Chairman of Eagle Investment Systems and a member of the Operating Committee.
Lehner said, "Joining FundGuard is an exciting opportunity to drive industry-wide transformation and help clients solve long-standing problems, address their total cost of ownership and future proof their operating models, particularly around digitization, security and scalability. FundGuard has the right technology, at the right time, to address the increasing risks the industry faces as a result of out-of-date services and processes that weren't designed to manage the speed and volume of data clients need today, or to meet institutional clients' requirements for new assets, and real-time insights."
This appointment is a further step in FundGuard's development and follows its Series A funding round which brought total funding to $16 million. FundGuard offers a fully automated, scalable solution that improves operational efficiency and reduces costs via an AI-powered, cloud-native platform.
About FundGuard
FundGuard is a next-generation, AI-powered SaaS platform for investment management and administration. FundGuard helps asset managers and fund administrators to manage mutual funds, ETFs, hedge funds, insurance products, and pension funds, supporting digital transformation, operations automation, AI-based insights, resiliency, and migration to the cloud. FundGuard is backed by venture firms Blumberg Capital, LionBird Ventures, and Team8 Capital among others, as well as industry executives Heidi Miller, Jack Klinck, Jay Mandelbaum and others. Please visit http://www.fundguard.com.
