SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StorCentric, provider of the world's most comprehensive and proven portfolio of secure data management solutions, today announced that John P. Coughlan has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), reporting directly to StorCentric CEO, Mihir Shah. StorCentric's current CFO, Rob Eggers, has stepped down for personal reasons, but will remain to aid in the transition.
Prior to joining StorCentric, Coughlan served as Chief Financial Officer of CoreBTS, a sponsor-backed, value-added reseller of Cisco- and Microsoft-centric software, technology, security services and related IT infrastructure, with revenue approaching $200 million and over 300 employees. Previously, Coughlan held the position of Chief Financial Officer at Penthera Partners, an early-stage SaaS venture focused on addressing the challenges of moving large data files between wireless devices and the cloud. During his tenure, he recapitalized the balance sheet and completed a Series A round led by Liberty Global Ventures. Before that, Coughlan held the position of Vice President, Finance and Treasurer of Insight Communications, a Carlyle Group portfolio company, which at the time was the nation's ninth largest cable operator with about 767 thousand customers and over $1 billion in revenues, through to its sale for $3 billion. Coughlan began his career in investment banking, first at Goldman Sachs and then at Morgan Stanley. He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago with concentrations in accounting and finance, and a BA in economics from Wesleyan University.
"John is an ideal addition to StorCentric's senior executive team," said Shah. "His demonstrated vision and foresight, big picture thinking and results-oriented mindset will be crucial in synergizing our business and finance strategies. Furthermore, his background will lend itself well in our ability to continue to balance the pursuit of innovation, particularly in accelerating the development of our software platforms, while ensuring long-term growth."
Shah continued, "We appreciate Rob's invaluable contributions, as well as his help during this transition. Rob will be involved with StorCentric in a consulting capacity moving forward and will continue to help in achieving our future milestones."
"I am delighted to join StorCentric, a company that is redefining the data management and protection space," said Coughlan. "I look forward to the opportunity to assist such an enviable world-class executive team in working across all areas of the company to generate ideas and implement strategies, create value and build revenue, and also importantly - ensure our partners enjoy unparalleled revenue opportunities, while our end customers enjoy dramatic and long-term ROI."
About StorCentric
StorCentric provides world-class, award-winning, and security focused data management solutions. Between its Drobo, Nexsan, Retrospect, Vexata and Violin Systems divisions, the company has shipped over 1M storage solutions and has won over 100 awards for technology innovation and service excellence. StorCentric innovation is centered around customers and their specific data requirements, and delivers quality solutions with unprecedented flexibility, data protection, performance and expandability. For further information, please visit: http://www.storcentric.com.
