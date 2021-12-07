MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Betterworks today announced that John Schneider has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Schneider brings with him vast experience and a proven track record of leading large-scale business transformations for growth and position in the marketplace.
Prior to joining Betterworks, Schneider was Vice President of Platform and Solutions Marketing at Intapp. In this role, he was responsible for evolving product positioning to a platform-based solution that drove increased value for customers, expanded the business into new markets, and led to successful acquisitions of adjacent technologies to fulfill Intapp's position as the market leader. His work at Intapp directly contributed to accelerated revenue growth, which ultimately resulted in a $1 billion+ IPO. John gained a passion for technology solutions that seamlessly integrate into the lives of employees with the aim of building culture and encouraging collaboration, while delivering exceptional business results when he served as Vice President of Product Marketing and a thought leader at Jive Software. Additionally, Schneider served as Director of Strategy as well as a founding member at eBay Enterprise.
Schneider earned his Bachelor of Science degree, cum laude with a concentration in management information systems, from California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo. He also obtained his master's degree in Business Administration from Santa Clara University. He has been published in numerous publications and taught at the Santa Clara University's Leavey School of Business for six years.
"We are excited to have John join the Betterworks team," said Doug Dennerline, CEO and Chairman, Betterworks. "He has an impressive professional and academic background, and his previous accomplishments further support Betterworks' commitment to helping HR leaders navigate these difficult times through state-of-the-art performance enablement product offerings, while strengthening its position in the marketplace."
The Betterworks continuous performance management, employee engagement, OKRs (objectives and key results), and goal setting platform ensures better manager-employee communication, heightened collaboration between teams, and ultimately, better job satisfaction and return on investment (ROI) for HR and business leaders. In addition to better supporting the new hybrid workplace, Betterworks helps fulfill the essential and increasing demand to reskill the workforce by helping managers and leaders identify skill gaps, leverage strengths, and expand and fine-tune hard and soft skills.
Betterworks closes the loop between people, strategy, and results, enabling organizations to align even their most sprawling, dynamic teams. Industry leaders such as Intuit, Freddie Mac, Asurion, Udemy, Vertiv, HCSC, and the University of Phoenix rely on Betterworks to accelerate strategic growth by supporting transparent goal-setting, enabling continuous performance, and gleaning real-time employee engagement insights.
Betterworks is backed by Kleiner Perkins and Emergence Capital. John Doerr, iconic investor, OKR pioneer, and author of New York Times Best Seller "Measure What Matters," is a board member, and Josh Bersin, global HR thought leader, serves as an advisor. For more information, visit http://www.betterworks.com.
