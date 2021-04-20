(PRNewsfoto/Johnson & Johnson)

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for first-quarter 2021. "Johnson & Johnson delivered a strong first quarter performance led by the above market growth of our Pharmaceutical business and continued recovery in Medical Devices," said Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The ability to deliver these results while simultaneously advancing our robust pipeline of life-enhancing medicines, products and solutions during these times is a testament to the strength and resilience of our business and the dedication of the 135,000 employees of Johnson & Johnson who strive every day to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity and make healthier communities for everyone, everywhere."

OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS: 



FIRST QUARTER



($ in Millions, except EPS)

2021

2020

%  Change

Reported Sales

$        22,321

$        20,691

7.9%

Net Earnings

6,197

5,796

6.9

EPS (diluted)

$            2.32

$            2.17

6.9%









Non-GAAP*

FIRST QUARTER



($ in Millions, except EPS)

2021

2020

%  Change

Operational Sales1,2





5.5%

Adjusted Operational Sales1,3





6.0

Adjusted Net Earnings1,4

6,924

6,154

12.5

Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4

$            2.59

$            2.30

12.6%





1

Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 

2

Excludes the impact of translational currency

3

Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

4

Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

REGIONAL SALES RESULTS: 



FIRST QUARTER

%  Change

 

 

($ in Millions)

2021

2020



Reported



Operational1,2



Currency

Adjusted

Operational1,3

U.S.

$        11,111

$        10,699

3.9%

3.9

-

3.9

International

11,210

9,992

12.2

7.3

4.9

8.2

Worldwide

$        22,321

$        20,691

7.9%

5.5

2.4

6.0





1

Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules

2

Excludes the impact of translational currency

3

Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency



Note: values may have been rounded

SEGMENT SALES RESULTS:



FIRST QUARTER

%  Change

($ in Millions)

2021

2020



Reported



Operational1,2



Currency

Adjusted

Operational1,3

Consumer Health

$          3,543

$          3,625

(2.3)%

(3.3)

1.0

(2.9)

Pharmaceutical

12,199

11,134

9.6

7.1

2.5

7.4

Medical Devices

6,579

5,932

10.9

8.0

2.9

8.8

Worldwide

$        22,321

$        20,691

7.9%

5.5

2.4

6.0





 1

Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules

 2

Excludes the impact of translational currency

 3

Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency



Note: values may have been rounded

FIRST-QUARTER 2021 SEGMENT COMMENTARY:

Consumer Health

Consumer Health worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, declined 2.9%* primarily driven by negative prior year comparisons related to the COVID-19 pantry loading in Q1 2020, mainly in over-the counter products.  Partially offsetting the decline is growth in LISTERINE in oral care products, JOHNSON'S BABY in baby care products, international skin health/beauty products and NICORETTE in international over-the-counter products.

Pharmaceutical

Pharmaceutical worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, grew 7.4%* driven by DARZALEX (daratumumab), for the treatment of multiple myeloma, STELARA (ustekinumab), a biologic for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, ERLEADA (apalutamide), a next-generation androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer, TREMFYA (guselkumab), a biologic for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, and for adults with active psoriatic arthritis,  INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION/INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA (paliperidone palmitate), long-acting, injectable atypical antipsychotics for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults, IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib), an oral, once-daily therapy approved for use in treating certain B-cell malignancies, a type of blood or lymph node cancer. This growth was partially offset by biosimilar and generic competition, with declines primarily in REMICADE (infliximab), a biologic approved for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, and U.S. ZYTIGA (abiraterone acetate), an oral, once-daily medication for use in combination with prednisone for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Medical Devices

Medical Devices worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, grew 8.8%*, and reflects the benefit of market recovery from COVID-19 impacts in the prior year. Contributors to growth were electrophysiology products in the Interventional Solutions business, worldwide biosurgery and energy products, and international endocutters in Advanced Surgery, wound closure products in General Surgery, contact lenses and surgery in the Vision business and trauma products in Orthopaedics; partially offset by knee products in Orthopaedics.

NOTABLE NEW ANNOUNCEMENTS IN THE QUARTER:  

The information contained in this section should be read in conjunction with Johnson & Johnson's other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases available online in the Investors section of the company's website at news releases.

Regulatory

Decisions

PONVORY (ponesimod) approved by U.S. FDA, an oral treatment for adults with relapsing

multiple sclerosis proven superior to (teriflunomide) in reducing annual relapses and brain

lesions

(press release)

Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine granted conditional marketing

authorization by European Commission

(press release)

Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine granted emergency use listing by the

World Health Organization

(press release)

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine authorized by U.S. FDA for emergency use

(press release)

SPRAVATO (Esketamine Nasal Spray) authorized in Europe for the rapid reduction of

depressive symptoms in a psychiatric emergency for patients with major depressive disorder

(press release)

MONOFOCAL INTRAOCULAR LENS - TECNIS EYHANCE AND TECNIS EYHANCE

TORIC II IOLS - receives FDA approval for a next generation treatment for cataract patients

(press release)

Regulatory

Submission

Submission of supplemental new drug application to U.S. FDA by ViiV Healthcare for

expanded use of CABENUVA (rilpivirine and cabotegravir) as an HIV treatment for use

every two months

(press release)

Other

Janssen provides update on Phase 3 ACIS Study in patients with metastatic castration-

resistant prostate cancer treated with ERLEADA (apalutamide) and ZYTIGA (abiraterone

acetate) plus prednisone combination ¹

(press release)

Johnson & Johnson announces advance purchase agreement with the African Vaccine

Acquisition Trust for the Company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate

(press release)

PONVORY (ponesimod) receives positive CHMP opinion for the treatment of adults with

relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis with active disease defined by clinical or imaging features

(press release)

CAR-T Therapy Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel (Cilta-cel) accepted for accelerated assessment

in Europe for the treatment of patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma

(press release)

1 Subsequent to the quarter

FULL-YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE:

Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

($ in Billions, except EPS)

January 2021

April 2021

Adjusted Operational Sales1,2

Change vs. Prior Year

8.0% - 9.5%

8.7% - 9.9%

Operational Sales2

Change vs. Prior Year

$88.8B - $90.0B

7.5% – 9.0%

$89.3B - $90.3B

8.2% – 9.4%

Estimated Reported Sales3

Change vs. Prior Year

$90.5B - $91.7B

 9.5% – 11.0%

$90.6B - $91.6B

9.7% – 10.9%







Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4

Change vs. Prior Year

$9.25 - $9.45

15.2% - 17.7%

$9.30 - $9.45

15.8% - 17.7%

Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4

Change vs. Prior Year

$9.40 - $9.60

17.1% - 19.6%

$9.42 - $9.57

17.3% - 19.2%





1 

Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures

2 

Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency

3 

Calculated using Euro Average Rate: January 2021 = $1.21 and April 2021 = $1.19 (Illustrative purposes only)

Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.

WEBCAST INFORMATION:

Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investors section of the company's website at events-and-presentations

ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON:

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity. 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

*Operational sales growth excluding the impact of translational currency, adjusted operational sales growth excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted operational diluted earnings per share excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly-results.

Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company's website at quarterly-results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, a pharmaceutical pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly-results.

NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays and cancellations of medical procedures, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, or on the Company's ability to execute business continuity plans, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2021 including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the Company's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries





















Supplementary Sales Data











































(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)



FIRST QUARTER













 Percent Change





2021



2020



Total



Operations



Currency

Sales to customers by





















segment of business











































Consumer Health





















    U.S.



$     1,611



1,740



(7.4)

%

(7.4)



-

    International



1,932



1,885



2.5



0.5



2.0





3,543



3,625



(2.3)



(3.3)



1.0























Pharmaceutical





















    U.S.



6,446



6,061



6.4



6.4



-

    International



5,753



5,073



13.4



7.9



5.5





12,199



11,134



9.6



7.1



2.5























Medical Devices





















    U.S.



3,054



2,898



5.4



5.4



-

    International



3,525



3,034



16.2



10.5



5.7





6,579



5,932



10.9



8.0



2.9























U.S.



11,111



10,699



3.9



3.9



-

International



11,210



9,992



12.2



7.3



4.9

Worldwide



$   22,321



20,691



7.9

%

5.5



2.4























Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.









 

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries



















Supplementary Sales Data







































(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)

FIRST QUARTER











Percent Change



2021



2020



Total



Operations



Currency

Sales to customers by



















geographic area







































U.S.

$    11,111



10,699



3.9

%

3.9



-





















Europe

5,414



4,827



12.1



4.7



7.4

Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.

1,424



1,502



(5.1)



0.0



(5.1)

Asia-Pacific, Africa

4,372



3,663



19.4



13.7



5.7

International

11,210



9,992



12.2



7.3



4.9





















Worldwide

$    22,321



20,691



7.9

%

5.5



2.4





















Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.



 

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries



















Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings 







































(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)

FIRST QUARTER























2021



2020



Percent







Percent







Percent



Increase



Amount



to Sales



Amount



to Sales



(Decrease)

Sales to customers

$      22,321



100.0



$      20,691



100.0



7.9

Cost of products sold

7,063



31.7



7,062



34.1



0.0

Gross Profit

15,258



68.3



13,629



65.9



12.0

Selling, marketing and administrative expenses

5,432



24.3



5,203



25.1



4.4

Research and development expense

3,178



14.2



2,580



12.5



23.2

Interest (income) expense, net

48



0.2



(42)



(0.2)





Other (income) expense, net

(882)



(3.9)



(679)



(3.3)





Restructuring

53



0.2



58



0.3





Earnings before provision for taxes on income

7,429



33.3



6,509



31.5



14.1

Provision for taxes on income

1,232



5.5



713



3.5



72.8

Net earnings

6,197



27.8



5,796



28.0



6.9





















Net earnings per share (Diluted)

$          2.32







$          2.17







6.9





















Average shares outstanding (Diluted)

2,672.7







2,671.0





























Effective tax rate

16.6

%





11.0

%



























Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)



















Earnings before provision for taxes on income

$        8,291



37.1



$        7,244



35.0



14.5

Net earnings

$        6,924



31.0



$        6,154



29.7



12.5

Net earnings per share (Diluted)

$          2.59







$          2.30







12.6

Effective tax rate

16.5

%





15.0

%



























(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.



















 

 

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 















First Quarter



(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data)



2021



2020



Net Earnings, after tax- as reported



$6,197



$5,796















Pre-tax Adjustments 











Intangible Asset Amortization expense



1,215



1,118



Litigation expense



-



120



Restructuring related



104



118



Acquisition, integration and divestiture related 1



(538)



(962)



Unrealized (gains)/losses on securities 



35



327



Medical Device Regulation 



46



14















Tax Adjustments











Tax impact on special item adjustments2



(113)



(267)



Tax legislation and other tax related



(22)



(110)



Adjusted Net Earnings, after tax



$6,924



$6,154



Average shares outstanding (Diluted)



2,672.7



2,671.0



Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)



$2.59



$2.30



Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)



$2.49



















Notes:









1

Acquisition, integration and divestiture related for the first quarter of 2021 primarily includes the gain on the divestiture of 2

Pharmaeutical brands outside of the U.S.  The first quarter of 2020 primarily includes a $983M Contingent Consideration reversal

related to the timing of certain developmental milestones associated with the Auris Health acquisition. 

2

The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax

special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.





 

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure



































Adjusted Operational Sales Growth

 FIRST QUARTER 2021 ACTUAL vs. 2020 ACTUAL 



 Segments 





 Consumer Health 



 Pharmaceutical 



 Medical Devices 



 Total 

 WW As Reported 



(2.3)%



9.6%



10.9%



7.9%

 U.S. 



(7.4)%



6.4%



5.4%



3.9%

 International 



2.5%



13.4%



16.2%



12.2%



















 WW Currency 



1.0



2.5



2.9



2.4

 U.S. 



-



-



-



-

 International 



2.0



5.5



5.7



4.9



















 WW Operational 



(3.3)%



7.1%



8.0%



5.5%

 U.S. 



(7.4)%



6.4%



5.4%



3.9%

 International 



0.5%



7.9%



10.5%



7.3%



















General Surgery

















Advanced Sterilization Products











0.6



0.2

 U.S. 











0.0



0.0

 International 











1.2



0.4



















All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures



0.4



0.3



0.1



0.3

 U.S. 



0.5



(0.2)



0.2



0.0

 International 



0.4



0.9



0.0



0.5



















WW Adjusted Operational



(2.9)%



7.4%



8.8%



6.0%

 U.S. 



(6.9)%



6.2%



5.6%



3.9%

 International 



0.9%



8.8%



11.8%



8.2%



















Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum





 





REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)





FIRST QUARTER















% Change









2021



2020

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency





CONSUMER HEALTH SEGMENT (2) 



















OTC



















US



$              599



689

-13.0%

-13.0%

-





Intl



575



659

-12.8%

-16.6%

3.8%





WW



1,175



1,348

-12.9%

-14.8%

1.9%





SKIN HEALTH / BEAUTY



















US



634



659

-3.9%

-3.9%

-





Intl



529



458

15.7%

12.3%

3.4%





WW



1,163



1,117

4.1%

2.8%

1.3%





ORAL CARE



















US



163



176

-7.2%

-7.2%

-





Intl



254



219

16.0%

13.9%

2.1%





WW



417



395

5.7%

4.5%

1.2%





BABY CARE



















US



96



92

4.2%

4.2%

-





Intl



293



269

8.9%

11.3%

-2.4%





WW



389



361

7.7%

9.5%

-1.8%





WOMEN'S HEALTH



















US



3



4

-25.8%

-25.8%

-





Intl



219



228

-3.9%

-2.2%

-1.7%





WW



222



232

-4.3%

-2.6%

-1.7%





WOUND CARE / OTHER



















US



115



119

-3.0%

-3.0%

-





Intl



61



52

17.6%

14.2%

3.4%





WW



177



171

3.3%

2.2%

1.1%

























TOTAL CONSUMER HEALTH



















US



1,611



1,740

-7.4%

-7.4%

-





Intl



1,932



1,885

2.5%

0.5%

2.0%





WW



$           3,543



3,625

-2.3%

-3.3%

1.0%













































See footnotes at end of schedule



















































































REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)



FIRST QUARTER















% Change





PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (2,3)



2021



2020

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

























IMMUNOLOGY



















US



$           2,413



2,410

0.1%

0.1%

-





Intl



1,501



1,228

22.3%

15.9%

6.4%





WW



3,914



3,638

7.6%

5.5%

2.1%





REMICADE



















US 



489



625

-21.7%

-21.7%

-





US Exports (4)



57



110

-48.4%

-48.4%

-





Intl



232



256

-9.4%

-12.1%

2.7%





WW



777



990

-21.5%

-22.2%

0.7%





SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA



















US



255



272

-5.9%

-5.9%

-





Intl



307



258

18.9%

13.8%

5.1%





WW



562



529

6.2%

3.7%

2.5%





STELARA



















US



1,331



1,217

9.4%

9.4%

-





Intl



817



603

35.6%

27.6%

8.0%





WW



2,148



1,819

18.1%

15.4%

2.7%





TREMFYA



















US



274



187

46.3%

46.3%

-





Intl



143



109

32.0%

23.1%

8.9%





WW



418



296

41.0%

37.8%

3.2%





OTHER IMMUNOLOGY



















US



7



-

*

*

-





Intl



2



3

-38.4%

-36.3%

-2.1%





WW



8



3

*

*

*





INFECTIOUS DISEASES



















US



512



436

17.4%

17.4%

-





Intl



494



483

2.3%

-2.2%

4.5%





WW



1,007



920

9.5%

7.1%

2.4%





COVID-19 VACCINE



















US



100



-

*

*

-





Intl



-



-

-

-

-





WW



100



-

*

*

-





EDURANT / rilpivirine



















US



10



12

-12.3%

-12.3%

-





Intl



233



212

9.8%

0.9%

8.9%





WW



243



224

8.6%

0.2%

8.4%





PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA



















US



380



396

-3.8%

-3.8%

-





Intl



166



184

-9.9%

-10.4%

0.5%





WW



546



579

-5.8%

-5.9%

0.1%





OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES



















US



21



29

-27.0%

-27.0%

-





Intl



96



87

9.7%

7.4%

2.3%





WW



117



116

0.6%

-1.2%

1.8%





































































REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)





FIRST QUARTER















% Change









2021



2020

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency





NEUROSCIENCE



















US



771



748

3.2%

3.2%

-





Intl



949



910

4.3%

0.4%

3.9%





WW



1,721



1,658

3.8%

1.6%

2.2%





CONCERTA / Methylphenidate



















US



47



52

-9.6%

-9.6%

-





Intl



123



118

4.5%

-0.4%

4.9%





WW



171



171

0.2%

-3.2%

3.4%





INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /

INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA



















US



589



544

8.3%

8.3%

-





Intl



376



339

11.0%

4.5%

6.5%





WW



965



883

9.4%

6.9%

2.5%





RISPERDAL CONSTA



















US



67



76

-11.8%

-11.8%

-





Intl



89



94

-4.8%

-8.8%

4.0%





WW



157



170

-7.9%

-10.1%

2.2%





OTHER NEUROSCIENCE



















US



67



75

-9.8%

-9.8%

-





Intl



361



360

0.2%

-0.9%

1.1%





WW



428



435

-1.5%

-2.5%

1.0%





ONCOLOGY



















US



1,377



1,175

17.2%

17.2%

-





Intl



2,193



1,839

19.3%

12.9%

6.4%





WW



3,570



3,013

18.5%

14.6%

3.9%





DARZALEX



















US



691



463

49.2%

49.2%

-





Intl



674



474

42.2%

35.3%

6.9%





WW



1,365



937

45.6%

42.2%

3.4%





ERLEADA



















US



171



119

44.0%

44.0%

-





Intl



90



24

*

*

*





WW



261



143

82.8%

79.7%

3.1%





IMBRUVICA



















US



444



432

2.8%

2.8%

-





Intl



680



599

13.5%

7.6%

5.9%





WW



1,125



1,031

9.0%

5.6%

3.4%





ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate



















US



50



139

-64.2%

-64.2%

-





Intl



588



552

6.6%

0.0%

6.6%





WW



638



690

-7.6%

-12.9%

5.3%





OTHER ONCOLOGY(5)



















US



21



22

-5.1%

-5.1%

-





Intl



161



190

-15.3%

-19.3%

4.0%





WW



182



212

-14.2%

-17.9%

3.7%





































































REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)







FIRST QUARTER















% Change









2021



2020

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency





PULMONARY HYPERTENSION



















US



573



486

18.0%

18.0%

-





Intl



288



260

10.8%

5.6%

5.2%





WW



861



745

15.5%

13.7%

1.8%





OPSUMIT



















US



272



229

18.5%

18.5%

-





Intl



179



160

11.5%

6.3%

5.2%





WW



450



389

15.6%

13.5%

2.1%





UPTRAVI



















US



259



212

21.9%

21.9%

-





Intl



46



38

23.0%

15.7%

7.3%





WW



305



250

22.0%

20.9%

1.1%





OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION



















US



42



44

-3.5%

-3.5%

-





Intl



63



62

1.4%

-2.1%

3.5%





WW



105



106

-0.6%

-2.7%

2.1%





CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER



















US



799



806

-0.9%

-0.9%

-





Intl



328



354

-7.2%

-11.3%

4.1%





WW



1,127



1,160

-2.8%

-4.1%

1.3%





XARELTO



















US



589



527

11.7%

11.7%

-





Intl



-



-

-

-

-





WW



589



527

11.7%

11.7%

-





INVOKANA / INVOKAMET



















US



87



117

-26.1%

-26.1%

-





Intl



63



58

9.2%

4.2%

5.0%





WW



150



175

-14.4%

-16.1%

1.7%





PROCRIT / EPREX



















US



62



76

-18.3%

-18.3%

-





Intl



64



79

-18.1%

-22.2%

4.1%





WW



127



155

-18.2%

-20.3%

2.1%





OTHER



















US



60



85

-28.8%

-28.8%

-





Intl



201



217

-7.7%

-11.5%

3.8%





WW



261



302

-13.6%

-16.4%

2.8%





TOTAL PHARMACEUTICAL



















US



6,446



6,061

6.4%

6.4%

-





Intl



5,753



5,073

13.4%

7.9%

5.5%





WW



$         12,199



11,134

9.6%

7.1%

2.5%

























See footnotes at end of schedule







































































































REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)







FIRST QUARTER















% Change





MEDICAL DEVICES SEGMENT (2)



2021



2020

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

























INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS



















US



$              434



365

19.0%

19.0%

-





Intl



514



362

42.0%

34.0%

8.0%





WW



949



727

30.4%

26.4%

4.0%





ORTHOPAEDICS



















US 



1,249



1,250

-0.1%

-0.1%

-





Intl



864



788

9.7%

3.1%

6.6%





WW



2,113



2,038

3.7%

1.2%

2.5%





HIPS



















US



210



206

2.4%

2.4%

-





Intl



146



132

11.2%

4.5%

6.7%





WW



357



337

5.8%

3.2%

2.6%





KNEES



















US



185



214

-13.5%

-13.5%

-





Intl



132



130

2.0%

-4.1%

6.1%





WW



317



343

-7.6%

-9.9%

2.3%





TRAUMA



















US



450



407

10.7%

10.7%

-





Intl



282



247

14.4%

7.7%

6.7%





WW



733



654

12.1%

9.5%

2.6%





SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER



















US



403



423

-4.8%

-4.8%

-





Intl



303



280

8.4%

1.7%

6.7%





WW



706



703

0.4%

-2.2%

2.6%

























































































REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)







FIRST QUARTER















% Change









2021



2020

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency





SURGERY



















US



898



844

6.5%

6.5%

-





Intl



1,474



1,257

17.3%

11.7%

5.6%





WW



2,372



2,100

12.9%

9.6%

3.3%





ADVANCED



















US



405



381

6.5%

6.5%

-





Intl



713



567

25.7%

19.5%

6.2%





WW



1,118



948

18.0%

14.3%

3.7%





GENERAL



















US



493



463

6.5%

6.5%

-





Intl



761



690

10.3%

5.3%

5.0%





WW



1,254



1,153

8.8%

5.8%

3.0%





VISION



















US



472



439

7.4%

7.4%

-





Intl



673



628

7.3%

3.9%

3.4%





WW



1,145



1,067

7.3%

5.4%

1.9%





CONTACT LENSES / OTHER



















US



371



346

7.2%

7.2%

-





Intl



486



467

4.0%

0.9%

3.1%





WW



857



814

5.3%

3.5%

1.8%





SURGICAL



















US



101



93

8.2%

8.2%

-





Intl



187



160

17.0%

12.9%

4.1%





WW



288



253

13.7%

11.2%

2.5%

























TOTAL MEDICAL DEVICES



















US



3,054



2,898

5.4%

5.4%

-





Intl



3,525



3,034

16.2%

10.5%

5.7%





WW



$           6,579



5,932

10.9%

8.0%

2.9%













































Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and,

 therefore, may not recalculate precisely.





















* Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful















(1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency











(2) Unaudited



















(3) Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year product disclosures







(4) Reported as U.S. sales



















(5) Refer to supplemental schedule

























































Supplemental Sales Information



(Dollars in Millions)

Prior quarter amounts have been reclassified to 

conform to current quarter product disclosure





2019



2020



2020









































PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT(1)



Full Year







Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4





Full Year







Oncology





































OTHER ONCOLOGY(2)





































US



70







22



20



21



20





83







Intl



1,087







190



185



181



183





738







WW



1,158







212



204



203



202





821

























































































































Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. 































































(1) Unaudited





































(2) Other Oncology is inclusive of VELCADE, which was previously disclosed separately



















 

 

