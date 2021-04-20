NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for first-quarter 2021. "Johnson & Johnson delivered a strong first quarter performance led by the above market growth of our Pharmaceutical business and continued recovery in Medical Devices," said Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The ability to deliver these results while simultaneously advancing our robust pipeline of life-enhancing medicines, products and solutions during these times is a testament to the strength and resilience of our business and the dedication of the 135,000 employees of Johnson & Johnson who strive every day to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity and make healthier communities for everyone, everywhere."
OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS:
FIRST QUARTER
($ in Millions, except EPS)
2021
2020
% Change
Reported Sales
$ 22,321
$ 20,691
7.9%
Net Earnings
6,197
5,796
6.9
EPS (diluted)
$ 2.32
$ 2.17
6.9%
Non-GAAP*
FIRST QUARTER
($ in Millions, except EPS)
2021
2020
% Change
Operational Sales1,2
5.5%
Adjusted Operational Sales1,3
6.0
Adjusted Net Earnings1,4
6,924
6,154
12.5
Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4
$ 2.59
$ 2.30
12.6%
1
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
2
Excludes the impact of translational currency
3
Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
4
Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
REGIONAL SALES RESULTS:
FIRST QUARTER
% Change
($ in Millions)
2021
2020
Adjusted
U.S.
$ 11,111
$ 10,699
3.9%
3.9
-
3.9
International
11,210
9,992
12.2
7.3
4.9
8.2
Worldwide
$ 22,321
$ 20,691
7.9%
5.5
2.4
6.0
1
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
2
Excludes the impact of translational currency
3
Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
Note: values may have been rounded
SEGMENT SALES RESULTS:
FIRST QUARTER
% Change
($ in Millions)
2021
2020
Adjusted
Consumer Health
$ 3,543
$ 3,625
(2.3)%
(3.3)
1.0
(2.9)
Pharmaceutical
12,199
11,134
9.6
7.1
2.5
7.4
Medical Devices
6,579
5,932
10.9
8.0
2.9
8.8
Worldwide
$ 22,321
$ 20,691
7.9%
5.5
2.4
6.0
1
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
2
Excludes the impact of translational currency
3
Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
Note: values may have been rounded
FIRST-QUARTER 2021 SEGMENT COMMENTARY:
Consumer Health
Consumer Health worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, declined 2.9%* primarily driven by negative prior year comparisons related to the COVID-19 pantry loading in Q1 2020, mainly in over-the counter products. Partially offsetting the decline is growth in LISTERINE in oral care products, JOHNSON'S BABY in baby care products, international skin health/beauty products and NICORETTE in international over-the-counter products.
Pharmaceutical
Pharmaceutical worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, grew 7.4%* driven by DARZALEX (daratumumab), for the treatment of multiple myeloma, STELARA (ustekinumab), a biologic for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, ERLEADA (apalutamide), a next-generation androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer, TREMFYA (guselkumab), a biologic for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, and for adults with active psoriatic arthritis, INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION/INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA (paliperidone palmitate), long-acting, injectable atypical antipsychotics for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults, IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib), an oral, once-daily therapy approved for use in treating certain B-cell malignancies, a type of blood or lymph node cancer. This growth was partially offset by biosimilar and generic competition, with declines primarily in REMICADE (infliximab), a biologic approved for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, and U.S. ZYTIGA (abiraterone acetate), an oral, once-daily medication for use in combination with prednisone for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Medical Devices
Medical Devices worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, grew 8.8%*, and reflects the benefit of market recovery from COVID-19 impacts in the prior year. Contributors to growth were electrophysiology products in the Interventional Solutions business, worldwide biosurgery and energy products, and international endocutters in Advanced Surgery, wound closure products in General Surgery, contact lenses and surgery in the Vision business and trauma products in Orthopaedics; partially offset by knee products in Orthopaedics.
NOTABLE NEW ANNOUNCEMENTS IN THE QUARTER:
The information contained in this section should be read in conjunction with Johnson & Johnson's other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases available online in the Investors section of the company's website at news releases.
Regulatory
PONVORY (ponesimod) approved by U.S. FDA, an oral treatment for adults with relapsing
Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine granted conditional marketing
Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine granted emergency use listing by the
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine authorized by U.S. FDA for emergency use
SPRAVATO (Esketamine Nasal Spray) authorized in Europe for the rapid reduction of
MONOFOCAL INTRAOCULAR LENS - TECNIS EYHANCE AND TECNIS EYHANCE
Regulatory
Submission of supplemental new drug application to U.S. FDA by ViiV Healthcare for
Other
Janssen provides update on Phase 3 ACIS Study in patients with metastatic castration-
Johnson & Johnson announces advance purchase agreement with the African Vaccine
PONVORY (ponesimod) receives positive CHMP opinion for the treatment of adults with
CAR-T Therapy Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel (Cilta-cel) accepted for accelerated assessment
1 Subsequent to the quarter
FULL-YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE:
Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.
($ in Billions, except EPS)
January 2021
April 2021
Adjusted Operational Sales1,2
Change vs. Prior Year
8.0% - 9.5%
8.7% - 9.9%
Operational Sales2
Change vs. Prior Year
$88.8B - $90.0B
7.5% – 9.0%
$89.3B - $90.3B
8.2% – 9.4%
Estimated Reported Sales3
Change vs. Prior Year
$90.5B - $91.7B
9.5% – 11.0%
$90.6B - $91.6B
9.7% – 10.9%
Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4
Change vs. Prior Year
$9.25 - $9.45
15.2% - 17.7%
$9.30 - $9.45
15.8% - 17.7%
Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4
Change vs. Prior Year
$9.40 - $9.60
17.1% - 19.6%
$9.42 - $9.57
17.3% - 19.2%
1
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures
2
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency
3
Calculated using Euro Average Rate: January 2021 = $1.21 and April 2021 = $1.19 (Illustrative purposes only)
4
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.
WEBCAST INFORMATION:
Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investors section of the company's website at events-and-presentations.
ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON:
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:
*Operational sales growth excluding the impact of translational currency, adjusted operational sales growth excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted operational diluted earnings per share excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly-results.
Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company's website at quarterly-results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, a pharmaceutical pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly-results.
NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays and cancellations of medical procedures, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, or on the Company's ability to execute business continuity plans, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2021 including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the Company's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Supplementary Sales Data
(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
FIRST QUARTER
Percent Change
2021
2020
Total
Operations
Currency
Sales to customers by
segment of business
Consumer Health
U.S.
$ 1,611
1,740
(7.4)
%
(7.4)
-
International
1,932
1,885
2.5
0.5
2.0
3,543
3,625
(2.3)
(3.3)
1.0
Pharmaceutical
U.S.
6,446
6,061
6.4
6.4
-
International
5,753
5,073
13.4
7.9
5.5
12,199
11,134
9.6
7.1
2.5
Medical Devices
U.S.
3,054
2,898
5.4
5.4
-
International
3,525
3,034
16.2
10.5
5.7
6,579
5,932
10.9
8.0
2.9
U.S.
11,111
10,699
3.9
3.9
-
International
11,210
9,992
12.2
7.3
4.9
Worldwide
$ 22,321
20,691
7.9
%
5.5
2.4
Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Supplementary Sales Data
(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
FIRST QUARTER
Percent Change
2021
2020
Total
Operations
Currency
Sales to customers by
geographic area
U.S.
$ 11,111
10,699
3.9
%
3.9
-
Europe
5,414
4,827
12.1
4.7
7.4
Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.
1,424
1,502
(5.1)
0.0
(5.1)
Asia-Pacific, Africa
4,372
3,663
19.4
13.7
5.7
International
11,210
9,992
12.2
7.3
4.9
Worldwide
$ 22,321
20,691
7.9
%
5.5
2.4
Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)
FIRST QUARTER
2021
2020
Percent
Percent
Percent
Increase
Amount
to Sales
Amount
to Sales
(Decrease)
Sales to customers
$ 22,321
100.0
$ 20,691
100.0
7.9
Cost of products sold
7,063
31.7
7,062
34.1
0.0
Gross Profit
15,258
68.3
13,629
65.9
12.0
Selling, marketing and administrative expenses
5,432
24.3
5,203
25.1
4.4
Research and development expense
3,178
14.2
2,580
12.5
23.2
Interest (income) expense, net
48
0.2
(42)
(0.2)
Other (income) expense, net
(882)
(3.9)
(679)
(3.3)
Restructuring
53
0.2
58
0.3
Earnings before provision for taxes on income
7,429
33.3
6,509
31.5
14.1
Provision for taxes on income
1,232
5.5
713
3.5
72.8
Net earnings
6,197
27.8
5,796
28.0
6.9
Net earnings per share (Diluted)
$ 2.32
$ 2.17
6.9
Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,672.7
2,671.0
Effective tax rate
16.6
%
11.0
%
Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
Earnings before provision for taxes on income
$ 8,291
37.1
$ 7,244
35.0
14.5
Net earnings
$ 6,924
31.0
$ 6,154
29.7
12.5
Net earnings per share (Diluted)
$ 2.59
$ 2.30
12.6
Effective tax rate
16.5
%
15.0
%
(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
First Quarter
(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data)
2021
2020
Net Earnings, after tax- as reported
$6,197
$5,796
Pre-tax Adjustments
Intangible Asset Amortization expense
1,215
1,118
Litigation expense
-
120
Restructuring related
104
118
Acquisition, integration and divestiture related 1
(538)
(962)
Unrealized (gains)/losses on securities
35
327
Medical Device Regulation
46
14
Tax Adjustments
Tax impact on special item adjustments2
(113)
(267)
Tax legislation and other tax related
(22)
(110)
Adjusted Net Earnings, after tax
$6,924
$6,154
Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,672.7
2,671.0
Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)
$2.59
$2.30
Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)
$2.49
Notes:
1
Acquisition, integration and divestiture related for the first quarter of 2021 primarily includes the gain on the divestiture of 2
2
The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
Adjusted Operational Sales Growth
FIRST QUARTER 2021 ACTUAL vs. 2020 ACTUAL
Segments
Consumer Health
Pharmaceutical
Medical Devices
Total
WW As Reported
(2.3)%
9.6%
10.9%
7.9%
U.S.
(7.4)%
6.4%
5.4%
3.9%
International
2.5%
13.4%
16.2%
12.2%
WW Currency
1.0
2.5
2.9
2.4
U.S.
-
-
-
-
International
2.0
5.5
5.7
4.9
WW Operational
(3.3)%
7.1%
8.0%
5.5%
U.S.
(7.4)%
6.4%
5.4%
3.9%
International
0.5%
7.9%
10.5%
7.3%
General Surgery
Advanced Sterilization Products
0.6
0.2
U.S.
0.0
0.0
International
1.2
0.4
All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures
0.4
0.3
0.1
0.3
U.S.
0.5
(0.2)
0.2
0.0
International
0.4
0.9
0.0
0.5
WW Adjusted Operational
(2.9)%
7.4%
8.8%
6.0%
U.S.
(6.9)%
6.2%
5.6%
3.9%
International
0.9%
8.8%
11.8%
8.2%
Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
FIRST QUARTER
% Change
2021
2020
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
CONSUMER HEALTH SEGMENT (2)
OTC
US
$ 599
689
-13.0%
-13.0%
-
Intl
575
659
-12.8%
-16.6%
3.8%
WW
1,175
1,348
-12.9%
-14.8%
1.9%
SKIN HEALTH / BEAUTY
US
634
659
-3.9%
-3.9%
-
Intl
529
458
15.7%
12.3%
3.4%
WW
1,163
1,117
4.1%
2.8%
1.3%
ORAL CARE
US
163
176
-7.2%
-7.2%
-
Intl
254
219
16.0%
13.9%
2.1%
WW
417
395
5.7%
4.5%
1.2%
BABY CARE
US
96
92
4.2%
4.2%
-
Intl
293
269
8.9%
11.3%
-2.4%
WW
389
361
7.7%
9.5%
-1.8%
WOMEN'S HEALTH
US
3
4
-25.8%
-25.8%
-
Intl
219
228
-3.9%
-2.2%
-1.7%
WW
222
232
-4.3%
-2.6%
-1.7%
WOUND CARE / OTHER
US
115
119
-3.0%
-3.0%
-
Intl
61
52
17.6%
14.2%
3.4%
WW
177
171
3.3%
2.2%
1.1%
TOTAL CONSUMER HEALTH
US
1,611
1,740
-7.4%
-7.4%
-
Intl
1,932
1,885
2.5%
0.5%
2.0%
WW
$ 3,543
3,625
-2.3%
-3.3%
1.0%
See footnotes at end of schedule
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
FIRST QUARTER
% Change
PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (2,3)
2021
2020
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
IMMUNOLOGY
US
$ 2,413
2,410
0.1%
0.1%
-
Intl
1,501
1,228
22.3%
15.9%
6.4%
WW
3,914
3,638
7.6%
5.5%
2.1%
REMICADE
US
489
625
-21.7%
-21.7%
-
US Exports (4)
57
110
-48.4%
-48.4%
-
Intl
232
256
-9.4%
-12.1%
2.7%
WW
777
990
-21.5%
-22.2%
0.7%
SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA
US
255
272
-5.9%
-5.9%
-
Intl
307
258
18.9%
13.8%
5.1%
WW
562
529
6.2%
3.7%
2.5%
STELARA
US
1,331
1,217
9.4%
9.4%
-
Intl
817
603
35.6%
27.6%
8.0%
WW
2,148
1,819
18.1%
15.4%
2.7%
TREMFYA
US
274
187
46.3%
46.3%
-
Intl
143
109
32.0%
23.1%
8.9%
WW
418
296
41.0%
37.8%
3.2%
OTHER IMMUNOLOGY
US
7
-
*
*
-
Intl
2
3
-38.4%
-36.3%
-2.1%
WW
8
3
*
*
*
INFECTIOUS DISEASES
US
512
436
17.4%
17.4%
-
Intl
494
483
2.3%
-2.2%
4.5%
WW
1,007
920
9.5%
7.1%
2.4%
COVID-19 VACCINE
US
100
-
*
*
-
Intl
-
-
-
-
-
WW
100
-
*
*
-
EDURANT / rilpivirine
US
10
12
-12.3%
-12.3%
-
Intl
233
212
9.8%
0.9%
8.9%
WW
243
224
8.6%
0.2%
8.4%
PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA
US
380
396
-3.8%
-3.8%
-
Intl
166
184
-9.9%
-10.4%
0.5%
WW
546
579
-5.8%
-5.9%
0.1%
OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES
US
21
29
-27.0%
-27.0%
-
Intl
96
87
9.7%
7.4%
2.3%
WW
117
116
0.6%
-1.2%
1.8%
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
FIRST QUARTER
% Change
2021
2020
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
NEUROSCIENCE
US
771
748
3.2%
3.2%
-
Intl
949
910
4.3%
0.4%
3.9%
WW
1,721
1,658
3.8%
1.6%
2.2%
CONCERTA / Methylphenidate
US
47
52
-9.6%
-9.6%
-
Intl
123
118
4.5%
-0.4%
4.9%
WW
171
171
0.2%
-3.2%
3.4%
INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /
US
589
544
8.3%
8.3%
-
Intl
376
339
11.0%
4.5%
6.5%
WW
965
883
9.4%
6.9%
2.5%
RISPERDAL CONSTA
US
67
76
-11.8%
-11.8%
-
Intl
89
94
-4.8%
-8.8%
4.0%
WW
157
170
-7.9%
-10.1%
2.2%
OTHER NEUROSCIENCE
US
67
75
-9.8%
-9.8%
-
Intl
361
360
0.2%
-0.9%
1.1%
WW
428
435
-1.5%
-2.5%
1.0%
ONCOLOGY
US
1,377
1,175
17.2%
17.2%
-
Intl
2,193
1,839
19.3%
12.9%
6.4%
WW
3,570
3,013
18.5%
14.6%
3.9%
DARZALEX
US
691
463
49.2%
49.2%
-
Intl
674
474
42.2%
35.3%
6.9%
WW
1,365
937
45.6%
42.2%
3.4%
ERLEADA
US
171
119
44.0%
44.0%
-
Intl
90
24
*
*
*
WW
261
143
82.8%
79.7%
3.1%
IMBRUVICA
US
444
432
2.8%
2.8%
-
Intl
680
599
13.5%
7.6%
5.9%
WW
1,125
1,031
9.0%
5.6%
3.4%
ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate
US
50
139
-64.2%
-64.2%
-
Intl
588
552
6.6%
0.0%
6.6%
WW
638
690
-7.6%
-12.9%
5.3%
OTHER ONCOLOGY(5)
US
21
22
-5.1%
-5.1%
-
Intl
161
190
-15.3%
-19.3%
4.0%
WW
182
212
-14.2%
-17.9%
3.7%
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
FIRST QUARTER
% Change
2021
2020
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
US
573
486
18.0%
18.0%
-
Intl
288
260
10.8%
5.6%
5.2%
WW
861
745
15.5%
13.7%
1.8%
OPSUMIT
US
272
229
18.5%
18.5%
-
Intl
179
160
11.5%
6.3%
5.2%
WW
450
389
15.6%
13.5%
2.1%
UPTRAVI
US
259
212
21.9%
21.9%
-
Intl
46
38
23.0%
15.7%
7.3%
WW
305
250
22.0%
20.9%
1.1%
OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
US
42
44
-3.5%
-3.5%
-
Intl
63
62
1.4%
-2.1%
3.5%
WW
105
106
-0.6%
-2.7%
2.1%
CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER
US
799
806
-0.9%
-0.9%
-
Intl
328
354
-7.2%
-11.3%
4.1%
WW
1,127
1,160
-2.8%
-4.1%
1.3%
XARELTO
US
589
527
11.7%
11.7%
-
Intl
-
-
-
-
-
WW
589
527
11.7%
11.7%
-
INVOKANA / INVOKAMET
US
87
117
-26.1%
-26.1%
-
Intl
63
58
9.2%
4.2%
5.0%
WW
150
175
-14.4%
-16.1%
1.7%
PROCRIT / EPREX
US
62
76
-18.3%
-18.3%
-
Intl
64
79
-18.1%
-22.2%
4.1%
WW
127
155
-18.2%
-20.3%
2.1%
OTHER
US
60
85
-28.8%
-28.8%
-
Intl
201
217
-7.7%
-11.5%
3.8%
WW
261
302
-13.6%
-16.4%
2.8%
TOTAL PHARMACEUTICAL
US
6,446
6,061
6.4%
6.4%
-
Intl
5,753
5,073
13.4%
7.9%
5.5%
WW
$ 12,199
11,134
9.6%
7.1%
2.5%
See footnotes at end of schedule
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
FIRST QUARTER
% Change
MEDICAL DEVICES SEGMENT (2)
2021
2020
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS
US
$ 434
365
19.0%
19.0%
-
Intl
514
362
42.0%
34.0%
8.0%
WW
949
727
30.4%
26.4%
4.0%
ORTHOPAEDICS
US
1,249
1,250
-0.1%
-0.1%
-
Intl
864
788
9.7%
3.1%
6.6%
WW
2,113
2,038
3.7%
1.2%
2.5%
HIPS
US
210
206
2.4%
2.4%
-
Intl
146
132
11.2%
4.5%
6.7%
WW
357
337
5.8%
3.2%
2.6%
KNEES
US
185
214
-13.5%
-13.5%
-
Intl
132
130
2.0%
-4.1%
6.1%
WW
317
343
-7.6%
-9.9%
2.3%
TRAUMA
US
450
407
10.7%
10.7%
-
Intl
282
247
14.4%
7.7%
6.7%
WW
733
654
12.1%
9.5%
2.6%
SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER
US
403
423
-4.8%
-4.8%
-
Intl
303
280
8.4%
1.7%
6.7%
WW
706
703
0.4%
-2.2%
2.6%
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
FIRST QUARTER
% Change
2021
2020
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
SURGERY
US
898
844
6.5%
6.5%
-
Intl
1,474
1,257
17.3%
11.7%
5.6%
WW
2,372
2,100
12.9%
9.6%
3.3%
ADVANCED
US
405
381
6.5%
6.5%
-
Intl
713
567
25.7%
19.5%
6.2%
WW
1,118
948
18.0%
14.3%
3.7%
GENERAL
US
493
463
6.5%
6.5%
-
Intl
761
690
10.3%
5.3%
5.0%
WW
1,254
1,153
8.8%
5.8%
3.0%
VISION
US
472
439
7.4%
7.4%
-
Intl
673
628
7.3%
3.9%
3.4%
WW
1,145
1,067
7.3%
5.4%
1.9%
CONTACT LENSES / OTHER
US
371
346
7.2%
7.2%
-
Intl
486
467
4.0%
0.9%
3.1%
WW
857
814
5.3%
3.5%
1.8%
SURGICAL
US
101
93
8.2%
8.2%
-
Intl
187
160
17.0%
12.9%
4.1%
WW
288
253
13.7%
11.2%
2.5%
TOTAL MEDICAL DEVICES
US
3,054
2,898
5.4%
5.4%
-
Intl
3,525
3,034
16.2%
10.5%
5.7%
WW
$ 6,579
5,932
10.9%
8.0%
2.9%
Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and,
* Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful
(1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency
(2) Unaudited
(3) Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year product disclosures
(4) Reported as U.S. sales
(5) Refer to supplemental schedule
Supplemental Sales Information
(Dollars in Millions)
Prior quarter amounts have been reclassified to
conform to current quarter product disclosure
2019
2020
2020
PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT(1)
Full Year
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full Year
Oncology
OTHER ONCOLOGY(2)
US
70
22
20
21
20
83
Intl
1,087
190
185
181
183
738
WW
1,158
212
204
203
202
821
Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding.
(1) Unaudited
(2) Other Oncology is inclusive of VELCADE, which was previously disclosed separately
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson--johnson-reports-2021-first-quarter-results-301272130.html
