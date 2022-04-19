(PRNewsfoto/Johnson & Johnson)

  • Total sales growth of 5.0% to $23.4 Billion with operational growth of 7.7%* and adjusted operational growth of 7.9%*
  • Earnings per share of $1.93 decreasing 16.8% and adjusted earnings per share of $2.67 increasing 3.1%*
  • Company maintaining 2022 full-year guidance for adjusted operational earnings per share and base business operational sales
  • Given global supply surplus and demand uncertainty, the Company is suspending COVID-19 Vaccine sales guidance, with no impact to adjusted operational earnings per share guidance

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for first-quarter 2022. "Our first quarter results demonstrate strong performance across the enterprise, despite macro-economic headwinds. I am incredibly proud of Johnson & Johnson's 144,000 employees for their relentless passion and Credo-based commitment to delivering transformative healthcare solutions to patients and customers around the world," said Joaquin Duato, Chief Executive Officer.  "Looking ahead, I remain confident in the future of Johnson & Johnson as we continue advancing our portfolio and innovative pipeline."

OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS





Q1

($ in Millions, except EPS)

2022

2021

%  Change

Reported Sales

$       23,426

$       22,321

5.0%

Net Earnings

5,149

6,197

(16.9)%

EPS (diluted)

$           1.93

$           2.32

(16.8)%











Q1

Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS)

2022

2021

%  Change

Operational Sales1,2





7.7%

Adjusted Operational Sales1,3





7.9%

Adjusted Net Earnings1,4

7,129

6,924

3.0%

Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4

$           2.67

$           2.59

3.1%





1

Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 

2

Excludes the impact of translational currency

3

Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

4

Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items



Note: values may have been rounded

 

REGIONAL SALES RESULTS



Q1



%  Change

($ in Millions)

2022

2021

Reported

Operational1,2

Currency

Adjusted

Operational1,3

U.S.

$      11,414

$      11,111

2.7%

2.7

-

2.8

International

12,012

11,210

7.2%

12.6

(5.4)

12.9

Worldwide

$      23,426

$      22,321

5.0%

7.7

(2.7)

7.9





1

Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules

2

Excludes the impact of translational currency

3

Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency



Note: values may have been rounded

 

SEGMENT SALES RESULTS



Q1



%  Change

($ in Millions)

2022

2021

Reported

Operational1,2

Currency

Adjusted

Operational1,3

Consumer Health4

$         3,586

$         3,641

(1.5)%

0.8

(2.3)

1.6

Pharmaceutical4

12,869

12,101

6.3%

9.3

(3.0)

9.3

MedTech

6,971

6,579

5.9%

8.5

(2.6)

8.6

Worldwide

$       23,426

$      22,321

5.0%

7.7

(2.7)

7.9





1

Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules

2

Excludes the impact of translational currency

3

Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

4

Certain international OTC products, primarily in China, were reclassified from the Pharmaceutical segment to the Consumer Health segment based on operational changes in their respective regions           



Note: The MedTech segment was previously referred to as the Medical Devices segment



     Values may have been rounded

   

FIRST QUARTER 2022 SEGMENT COMMENTARY:

Consumer Health

Consumer Health worldwide adjusted operational sales, which exclude the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, increased 1.6%* primarily driven by over-the-counter (OTC) products. Major contributors to growth in OTC were upper respiratory products, TYLENOL and MOTRIN analgesics, and IMODIUM in digestive health products. Growth was partially offset by external supply constraints mainly impacting Skin Health / Beauty.

Pharmaceutical

Pharmaceutical worldwide adjusted operational sales, which exclude the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, grew 9.3%* driven by DARZALEX (daratumumab), a biologic for the treatment of multiple myeloma, STELARA (ustekinumab), a biologic for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, TREMFYA (guselkumab), a biologic for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, and for adults with active psoriatic arthritis, ERLEADA (apalutamide), a next-generation androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer, and INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION and INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA (paliperidone palmitate), long-acting, injectable atypical antipsychotics for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. Also contributing to growth were sales of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S) for the prevention of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This growth was partially offset by declines in sales of REMICADE (infliximab), a biologic approved for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, XARELTO (rivaroxaban), a direct oral anticoagulant, and ZYTIGA (abiratone acetate), an oral, once-daily medication for use in combination with prednisone for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

MedTech

MedTech worldwide adjusted operational sales, which exclude the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, grew 8.6%*, driven by electrophysiology products in Interventional Solutions, contact lenses and surgical vision products in Vision, wound closure products in General Surgery, biosurgery in Advanced Surgery, and hips, trauma, and knees in Orthopaedics.

NOTABLE NEW ANNOUCEMENTS IN THE QUARTER:

The information contained in this section should be read in conjunction with Johnson & Johnson's other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K.

Regulatory Decisions

U.S. FDA Approves CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel), Janssen's First Cell Therapy, a BCMA-Directed CAR-T Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

(press release)

U.S. FDA Approves CABENUVA (rilpivirine and cabotegravir) for Use Every Two Months, Expanding the Label of the First and Only Long-Acting HIV Treatment

(press release)

U.S. FDA Approves CABENUVA (cabotegravir and rilpivirine) for Adolescents, Expanding the Indication of the First and Only Complete Long-Acting Injectable HIV Regimen1

(press release)

U.S. FDA Approves Streamlined Process for Initiating HIV Therapy with CABENUVA (cabotegravir and rilpivirine), the First and Only Complete Long-Acting Injectable HIV Treatment

(press release)

Regulatory Submissions

Janssen Submits Marketing Authorisation Application to the European Medicines Agency Seeking Approval of Bispecific Antibody Teclistamab for the Treatment of Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

(press release)

Janssen Seeks Approval of a New Indication for IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) for Use in Patients with Untreated Mantle Cell Lymphoma

(press release)

Other

Janssen Presents New Data Demonstrating the Combination of Niraparib and Abiraterone Acetate Plus Prednisone Significantly Improved Radiographic Progression-Free Survival as a First-Line Therapy in Patients with HRR Gene-Mutated Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer

(press release)

Johnson & Johnson Statement on Nationwide Opioid Settlement Agreement

(press release)

DePuy Synthes Further Reimagines Knee Restoration with the Addition of Two New Innovations to the ATTUNE Knee Portfolio

(press release)

Janssen Initiates First-of-its-Kind Clinical Study to Bridge Critical Gaps in Care for People of Color with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis

(press release)

Johnson & Johnson Statement on War in Ukraine

(press release)

1Subsequent to the quarter

   

FULL-YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE:

Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Please note that the Company has suspended guidance on its COVID-19 Vaccine sales. The table below excludes COVID-19 Vaccine sales from Adjusted Operational Sales, Operational Sales, and Estimated Reported Sales.

($ in Billions, except EPS)           

April 2022

January 2022

Adjusted Operational Sales1,2,5

Change vs. Prior Year

6.5% – 7.5%

6.5% – 7.5%

Operational Sales2,5

Change vs. Prior Year

$97.3B – $98.3B

6.5% – 7.5%

$97.3B – $98.3B

6.5% – 7.5%

Estimated Reported Sales3,5

Change vs. Prior Year

$94.8B – $95.8B

3.8% – 4.8%

$95.9B - $96.9B

5.0% – 6.0%







Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4

Change vs. Prior Year

$10.60 - $10.80

8.2% – 10.2%

$10.60 - $10.80

8.2% – 10.2%

Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4

Change vs. Prior Year

$10.15 - $10.35

3.6% – 5.6%

$10.40 - $10.60

6.1% – 8.2%





1

Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures

2

Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency

3

Calculated using Euro Average Rate: January 2022 = $1.14 and April = $1.09 (Illustrative purposes only)

Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

5

Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine



Note: percentages may have been rounded

 

Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.

WEBCAST INFORMATION:

Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investors section of the company's website at events-and-presentations

ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON:

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

* "Operational sales growth" excluding the impact of translational currency, "adjusted operational sales growth" excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted diluted earnings per share" and "adjusted operational diluted earnings per share" excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly-results.

Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company's website at quarterly-results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, a pharmaceutical pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly-results.

NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy, and the anticipated separation of the Company's Consumer Health business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the company to successfully execute strategic plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies; the Company's ability to satisfy the necessary conditions to consummate the separation of the Company's Consumer Health business on a timely basis or at all; the Company's ability to successfully separate the Company's Consumer Health business and realize the anticipated benefits from the separation; the New Consumer Health Company's ability to succeed as a standalone publicly traded company; and risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays and cancellations of medical procedures, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, or on the company's ability to execute business continuity plans, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2022, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

 

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries



















Supplementary Sales Data







































(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)

FIRST QUARTER











 Percent Change



2022



2021



Total



Operations



Currency

Sales to customers by



















segment of business







































Consumer Health (1)



















    U.S.

$   1,557



1,611



(3.4)

%

(3.4)



-

    International

2,029



2,030



0.0



4.1



(4.1)



3,586



3,641



(1.5)



0.8



(2.3)





















Pharmaceutical (1)



















    U.S.

6,632



6,446



2.9



2.9



-

    International

6,237



5,655



10.3



16.7



(6.4)



12,869



12,101



6.3



9.3



(3.0)





















MedTech (2)



















    U.S.

3,225



3,054



5.6



5.6



-

    International

3,746



3,525



6.3



11.1



(4.8)



6,971



6,579



5.9



8.5



(2.6)





















U.S.

11,414



11,111



2.7



2.7



-

International

12,012



11,210



7.2



12.6



(5.4)

Worldwide

$ 23,426



22,321



5.0

%

7.7



(2.7)





















Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.





(1) Certain international OTC products, primarily in China, were reclassified from the Pharmaceutical segment to the Consumer Health segment based on operational

changes in their respective regions   

(2) Previously referred to as Medical Devices

 

 

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries



















Supplementary Sales Data







































(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)

FIRST QUARTER











Percent Change



2022



2021



Total



Operations



Currency

Sales to customers by



















geographic area







































U.S.

$  11,414



11,111



2.7

%

2.7



-





















Europe

6,024



5,414



11.3



19.5



(8.2)

Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.

1,482



1,424



4.1



5.1



(1.0)

Asia-Pacific, Africa

4,506



4,372



3.1



6.6



(3.5)

International

12,012



11,210



7.2



12.6



(5.4)





















Worldwide

$  23,426



22,321



5.0

%

7.7



(2.7)





















Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

 

 

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries



















Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings 







































(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)

FIRST QUARTER























2022



2021



Percent







Percent







Percent



Increase



Amount



to Sales



Amount



to Sales



(Decrease)

Sales to customers

$      23,426



100.0



$         22,321



100.0



5.0

Cost of products sold

7,598



32.4



7,063



31.7



7.6

Gross Profit

15,828



67.6



15,258



68.3



3.7

Selling, marketing and administrative expenses

5,938



25.4



5,432



24.3



9.3

Research and development expense

3,462



14.8



3,178



14.2



8.9

In-process research and development

610



2.6



-



-





Interest (income) expense, net

(12)



(0.1)



48



0.2





Other (income) expense, net

(102)



(0.4)



(882)



(3.9)





Restructuring

70



0.3



53



0.2





Earnings before provision for taxes on income

5,862



25.0



7,429



33.3



(21.1)

Provision for taxes on income

713



3.0



1,232



5.5



(42.1)

Net earnings

5,149



22.0



6,197



27.8



(16.9)





















Net earnings per share (Diluted)

$          1.93







$             2.32







(16.8)





















Average shares outstanding (Diluted)

2,666.5







2,672.7





























Effective tax rate

12.2

%





16.6

%



























Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)



















Earnings before provision for taxes on income

$        8,218



35.1



$           8,291



37.1



(0.9)

Net earnings

$        7,129



30.4



$           6,924



31.0



3.0

Net earnings per share (Diluted)

$          2.67







$             2.59







3.1

Effective tax rate

13.3

%





16.5

%



























(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.



















 

 

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 















First Quarter



(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data)



2022



2021



Net Earnings, after tax- as reported



$5,149



$6,197















Pre-tax Adjustments 











Intangible Asset Amortization expense



1,108



1,215



IPR&D



610



-



Restructuring related



72



104



Acquisition, integration and divestiture related ¹



-



(538)



(Gains)/losses on securities 



411



35



Medical Device Regulation 2



60



46



Consumer Health separation costs



102



-



Other



(7)



-















Tax Adjustments











Tax impact on special item adjustments 3



(393)



(113)



Consumer Health separation tax related costs



96



-



Tax legislation and other tax related



(79)



(22)



Adjusted Net Earnings, after tax



$7,129



$6,924



Average shares outstanding (Diluted)



2,666.5



2,672.7



Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)



$2.67



$2.59



Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)



$2.75































Notes:









1

Acquisition, integration and divestiture related for the first quarter of 2021 primarily includes the gain on the divestiture of 2 Pharmaceutical brands outside of the U.S.  

2

European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) costs represent one-time compliance costs for the Company's previously registered products. MDR is a replacement of the existing European Medical Devices Directive regulatory framework, and manufacturers of currently marketed medical devices were required to comply with EU MDR beginning in May 2021. The Company considers the adoption of EU MDR to be a significant one-time regulatory change and is not indicative of on-going operations.  The Company has excluded only external third-party regulatory and consulting costs from its MedTech operating segments' measures of profit and loss used for making operating decisions and assessing performance which is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

3

The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.

 

 

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure



































Adjusted Operational Sales Growth

 FIRST QUARTER 2022 ACTUAL vs. 2021 ACTUAL 



 Segments 





 Consumer Health 



 Pharmaceutical 



 MedTech 



 Total 

 WW As Reported 



(1.5)%



6.3%



5.9%



5.0%

 U.S. 



(3.4)%



2.9%



5.6%



2.7%

 International 



0.0%



10.3%



6.3%



7.2%



















 WW Currency 



(2.3)



(3.0)



(2.6)



(2.7)

 U.S. 



-



-



-



-

 International 



(4.1)



(6.4)



(4.8)



(5.4)



















 WW Operational 



0.8%



9.3%



8.5%



7.7%

 U.S. 



(3.4)%



2.9%



5.6%



2.7%

 International 



4.1%



16.7%



11.1%



12.6%



















Skin Health / Beauty

















Dr. Ci Labo - Sedona



0.6











0.1

 U.S. 



0.0











0.0

 International 



1.1











0.2



















All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures



0.2



0.0



0.1



0.1

 U.S. 



0.2



0.0



0.1



0.1

 International 



0.1



0.0



0.1



0.1



















WW Adjusted Operational



1.6%



9.3%



8.6%



7.9%

 U.S. 



(3.2)%



2.9%



5.7%



2.8%

 International 



5.3%



16.7%



11.2%



12.9%



















Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum.





 

 



REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)



FIRST QUARTER











% Change





2022



2021

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

CONSUMER HEALTH SEGMENT (2,3) 















OTC (5)















US



$             670



599

11.8%

11.8%

-

Intl



791



673

17.5%

21.7%

-4.2%

WW



1,461



1,273

14.8%

17.1%

-2.3%

SKIN HEALTH / BEAUTY















US



544



634

-14.2%

-14.2%

-

Intl



468



529

-11.6%

-7.1%

-4.5%

WW



1,012



1,163

-13.0%

-11.0%

-2.0%

ORAL CARE















US



143



163

-12.6%

-12.6%

-

Intl



223



254

-12.0%

-8.6%

-3.4%

WW



366



417

-12.2%

-10.2%

-2.0%

BABY CARE















US



85



96

-11.5%

-11.5%

-

Intl



270



293

-7.7%

-4.8%

-2.9%

WW



355



389

-8.6%

-6.4%

-2.2%

WOMEN'S HEALTH















US



3



3

7.2%

7.2%

-

Intl



224



219

2.5%

8.3%

-5.8%

WW



228



222

2.6%

8.3%

-5.7%

WOUND CARE / OTHER















US



112



115

-3.3%

-3.3%

-

Intl



52



61

-15.3%

-14.5%

-0.8%

WW



164



177

-7.4%

-7.2%

-0.2%

















TOTAL CONSUMER HEALTH















US



1,557



1,611

-3.4%

-3.4%

-

Intl



2,029



2,030

0.0%

4.1%

-4.1%

WW



$          3,586



3,641

-1.5%

0.8%

-2.3%

































See footnotes at end of schedule















 

 



REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)



FIRST QUARTER











% Change

PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (2,3)



2022



2021

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

















IMMUNOLOGY















US



$          2,501



2,413

3.7%

3.7%

-

Intl



1,617



1,501

7.7%

13.7%

-6.0%

WW



4,119



3,914

5.2%

7.5%

-2.3%

REMICADE















US 



358



489

-26.8%

-26.8%

-

US Exports (4)



80



57

40.5%

40.5%

-

Intl



225



232

-2.6%

-1.0%

-1.6%

WW



663



777

-14.7%

-14.2%

-0.5%

SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA















US



287



255

12.5%

12.5%

-

Intl



283



307

-7.6%

-1.9%

-5.7%

WW



571



562

1.5%

4.7%

-3.2%

STELARA















US



1,379



1,331

3.6%

3.6%

-

Intl



909



817

11.2%

17.8%

-6.6%

WW



2,288



2,148

6.5%

9.0%

-2.5%

TREMFYA















US



391



274

42.7%

42.7%

-

Intl



199



143

38.8%

47.9%

-9.1%

WW



590



418

41.3%

44.5%

-3.2%

OTHER IMMUNOLOGY















US



6



7

-3.2%

-3.2%

-

Intl



0



2

*

*

   * 

WW



6



8

-22.0%

-22.0%

-

INFECTIOUS DISEASES (5)















US



461



512

-10.0%

-10.0%

-

Intl



836



485

72.3%

78.6%

-6.3%

WW



1,297



998

30.0%

33.1%

-3.1%

COVID-19 VACCINE















US



75



100

-24.9%

-24.9%

-

Intl



382



0

*

*

   * 

WW



457



100

*

*

   * 

EDURANT / rilpivirine















US



9



10

-12.6%

-12.6%

-

Intl



239



233

2.5%

10.5%

-8.0%

WW



248



243

1.8%

9.6%

-7.8%

PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA















US



369



380

-3.1%

-3.1%

-

Intl



132



166

-20.3%

-15.9%

-4.4%

WW



501



546

-8.3%

-6.9%

-1.4%

OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES















US



8



21

-62.5%

-62.5%

-

Intl



83



87

-3.8%

1.6%

-5.4%

WW



91



108

-15.3%

-11.0%

-4.3%

 

 



REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)



FIRST QUARTER











% Change





2022



2021

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

NEUROSCIENCE (5)















US



843



771

9.3%

9.3%

-

Intl



898



943

-4.8%

1.5%

-6.3%

WW



1,741



1,715

1.5%

5.0%

-3.5%

CONCERTA / Methylphenidate















US



35



47

-26.5%

-26.5%

-

Intl



122



123

-1.3%

3.5%

-4.8%

WW



157



171

-8.3%

-4.8%

-3.5%

INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /

INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA















US



661



589

12.2%

12.2%

-

Intl



387



376

3.0%

9.9%

-6.9%

WW



1,048



965

8.6%

11.3%

-2.7%

RISPERDAL CONSTA















US



63



67

-6.4%

-6.4%

-

Intl



66



89

-26.1%

-19.6%

-6.5%

WW



129



157

-17.6%

-13.9%

-3.7%

OTHER NEUROSCIENCE















US



84



67

25.5%

25.5%

-

Intl



323



355

-8.9%

-2.8%

-6.1%

WW



408



422

-3.5%

1.7%

-5.2%

ONCOLOGY















US



1,582



1,377

14.9%

14.9%

-

Intl



2,369



2,193

8.0%

15.0%

-7.0%

WW



3,950



3,570

10.6%

14.9%

-4.3%

DARZALEX















US



953



691

37.9%

37.9%

-

Intl



903



674

34.0%

42.7%

-8.7%

WW



1,856



1,365

36.0%

40.3%

-4.3%

ERLEADA















US



206



171

20.3%

20.3%

-

Intl



194



90

*

*

   * 

WW



400



261

53.0%

57.5%

-4.5%

IMBRUVICA















US



370



444

-16.7%

-16.7%

-

Intl



668



680

-1.8%

4.5%

-6.3%

WW



1,038



1,125

-7.7%

-3.9%

-3.8%

ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate















US



19



50

-62.1%

-62.1%

-

Intl



520



588

-11.6%

-5.7%

-5.9%

WW



539



638

-15.6%

-10.1%

-5.5%

OTHER ONCOLOGY















US



34



21

63.1%

63.1%

-

Intl



84



161

-47.7%

-44.6%

-3.1%

WW



118



182

-35.1%

-32.3%

-2.8%

 

 



REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)



FIRST QUARTER











% Change





2022



2021

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

PULMONARY HYPERTENSION















US



572



573

-0.2%

-0.2%

-

Intl



279



288

-2.9%

4.0%

-6.9%

WW



852



861

-1.1%

1.2%

-2.3%

OPSUMIT















US



273



272

0.5%

0.5%

-

Intl



170



179

-4.8%

2.0%

-6.8%

WW



443



450

-1.6%

1.1%

-2.7%

UPTRAVI















US



269



259

3.9%

3.9%

-

Intl



56



46

20.9%

28.8%

-7.9%

WW



325



305

6.5%

7.7%

-1.2%

OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION















US



30



42

-29.0%

-29.0%

-

Intl



53



63

-15.2%

-8.4%

-6.8%

WW



83



105

-20.8%

-16.8%

-4.0%

CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER (5)















US



672



799

-15.8%

-15.8%

-

Intl



238



245

-3.0%

0.9%

-3.9%

WW



910



1,044

-12.8%

-11.9%

-0.9%

XARELTO















US



508



589

-13.8%

-13.8%

-

Intl



-



-

-

-

-

WW



508



589

-13.8%

-13.8%

-

INVOKANA / INVOKAMET















US



60



87

-30.7%

-30.7%

-

Intl



68



63

7.5%

11.1%

-3.6%

WW



128



150

-14.6%

-13.1%

-1.5%

OTHER















US



104



122

-14.9%

-14.9%

-

Intl



170



182

-6.6%

-2.6%

-4.0%

WW



274



305

-10.0%

-7.5%

-2.5%

TOTAL PHARMACEUTICAL















US



6,632



6,446

2.9%

2.9%

-

Intl



6,237



5,655

10.3%

16.7%

-6.4%

WW



$        12,869



12,101

6.3%

9.3%

-3.0%

































See footnotes at end of schedule















 

 



REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)



FIRST QUARTER











% Change

MEDTECH SEGMENT (2,3,6)



2022



2021

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

















INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS















US



$             494



434

13.8%

13.8%

-

Intl



597



514

16.2%

20.4%

-4.2%

WW



1,092



949

15.1%

17.4%

-2.3%

ORTHOPAEDICS















US 



1,289



1,249

3.2%

3.2%

-

Intl



899



864

4.1%

9.1%

-5.0%

WW



2,188



2,113

3.5%

5.6%

-2.1%

HIPS















US



225



209

7.3%

7.3%

-

Intl



164



146

12.2%

17.0%

-4.8%

WW



389



356

9.3%

11.3%

-2.0%

KNEES















US



201



185

8.6%

8.6%

-

Intl



138



132

4.1%

9.1%

-5.0%

WW



339



317

6.7%

8.8%

-2.1%

TRAUMA















US



475



450

5.5%

5.5%

-

Intl



273



282

-3.3%

2.2%

-5.5%

WW



748



733

2.1%

4.2%

-2.1%

SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER















US



387



404

-4.1%

-4.1%

-

Intl



324



303

7.0%

11.7%

-4.7%

WW



712



707

0.6%

2.7%

-2.1%

 

 



REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)





FIRST QUARTER













% Change







2022



2021

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency



SURGERY

















US



921



898

2.5%

2.5%

-



Intl



1,513



1,474

2.7%

6.6%

-3.9%



WW



2,434



2,372

2.6%

5.0%

-2.4%



ADVANCED

















US



417



405

3.0%

3.0%

-



Intl



729



713

2.2%

5.4%

-3.2%



WW



1,146



1,118

2.5%

4.5%

-2.0%



GENERAL

















US



504



493

2.1%

2.1%

-



Intl



784



761

3.1%

7.7%

-4.6%



WW



1,288



1,254

2.7%

5.5%

-2.8%



VISION

















US



521



472

10.4%

10.4%

-



Intl



736



673

9.4%

16.4%

-7.0%



WW



1,257



1,145

9.8%

13.9%

-4.1%



CONTACT LENSES / OTHER

















US



400



371

7.7%

7.7%

-



Intl



511



486

5.1%

12.9%

-7.8%



WW



910



857

6.2%

10.6%

-4.4%



SURGICAL

















US



121



101

20.2%

20.2%

-



Intl



226



187

20.5%

25.7%

-5.2%



WW



347



288

20.4%

23.8%

-3.4%





















TOTAL MEDTECH

















US



3,225



3,054

5.6%

5.6%

-



Intl



3,746



3,525

6.3%

11.1%

-4.8%



WW



$          6,971



6,579

5.9%

8.5%

-2.6%







































Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and,

 therefore, may not recalculate precisely. 



* Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful

















(1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency











(2) Unaudited

















(3) Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year product disclosures



(4) Reported as U.S. sales

















(5) Refer to supplemental sales information schedule



(6) Previously referred to as Medical Devices

















 

 

Supplemental Sales Information



(Dollars in Millions)

Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to

conform to current year product disclosures





2020



2021



2021

















































Full Year







Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4







Full Year







CONSUMER HEALTH SEGMENT (1)















































































OTC (2)







































US



2,460







599



675



686



633







2,594







Intl



2,761







673



752



798



811







3,034







WW



5,221







1,273



1,426



1,484



1,444







5,627















































PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (1)















































































INFECTIOUS DISEASES (2)







































OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES







































US



104







21



16



18



11







66







Intl



292







87



71



82



57







297







WW



396







108



88



99



68







363















































NEUROSCIENCE (2)







































OTHER NEUROSCIENCE







































US



298







67



91



81



99







338







Intl



1,312







355



373



298



342







1,368







WW



1,610







422



464



379



441







1,706















































CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER (2,3)







































OTHER







































US



600







122



116



98



110







446







Intl



794







182



178



173



140







673







WW



1,394







305



293



271



250







1,119























































































Note : Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding





































































(1) Unaudited







































(2) Certain international OTC products, primarily in China, were reclassified from the Pharmaceutical segment to the Consumer Health segment

based on operational changes in their respective regions













(3) Other is inclusive of PROCRIT / EPREX, which was previously disclosed separately





















 

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson--johnson-reports-q1-2022-results-301527545.html

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson

