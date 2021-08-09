(PRNewsfoto/Johnson & Johnson)

 By Johnson & Johnson, Barclays Global Consumer Staples Virtual Conference

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Virtual Conference on Friday, September 10thThibaut Mongon, Executive Vice President Worldwide Chairman, Consumer Health will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 9:20 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast replay will be available approximately 48-hours after the live webcast.

 

