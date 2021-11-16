WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ChurnZero, a leading Customer Success platform that helps SaaS companies fight churn, is hosting its second annual BIG RYG virtual conference, a free half-day event on how to drive Customer Success and improve net retention revenue.
The keynote session features Jason Lemkin, the founder and CEO of SaaStr, the world's largest community of business software and You Mon Tsang, founder and CEO of ChurnZero, for an Ask Me Anything discussion around Customer Success.
Jason Lemkin has been named by Business Insider to the 32 Most Powerful People in Business Technology and SaaStr, one of the Top 100 Blogs for Entrepreneurs by Forbes, one of the 50 Best Websites for Entrepreneurs by Inc. Magazine, and a Top Writer on Quora six times. You Mon Tsang, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® Mid-Atlantic Award finalist by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) in 2021, and was recognized with a Minority Business Leader Award from the Washington Business Journal in 2019.
Other speakers include industry leaders from Intellum, Pendo, Higher Logic, ESG, Catalina, The Success League, G2, Affise, Vanilla, Solink, Aclaimant, Red Canary, ZoomInfo and LawGeex.
Schedule session topics address how to:
- Choose the right Customer Success tech stack
- Capitalize on the C-Suite's attention on CS
- Make Customer Success a profit center
- Use customer advocacy as a growth engine
- Drive desired team behavior with a variable compensation plan
- Build long-term value through community
- Establish a partner ecosystem to drive revenue
- Use force field analysis to optimize processes
Last year's BIG RYG conference drew more than 5,000 Customer Success professionals from around the world.
"Our goal with the BIG RYG Virtual conference is to move past problem adoration and discuss and deliver real answers to Customer Success challenges," said You Mon Tsang. This year's lineup of speakers and topics will dig into tactical best practices for all levels of your CS team that can be implemented in their day-to-day immediately to drive revenue and retention for their organizations."
The virtual conference will run from 11:30 AM to 4:30 PM EST on November 18, 2021. Attendance is free. Register for ChurnZero's BIG RYG conference.
About ChurnZero
ChurnZero is a real-time Customer Success platform that helps subscription businesses fight customer churn. Its software solutions allow businesses to understand how their customers use their product, assess their health and their likelihood to renew, and give businesses the means to personalize the customer experience through timely and relevant touchpoints. ChurnZero is headquartered in Washington, DC and is backed by leading investment firms such as JMI Equity, Baird Capital, Grotech Ventures and Middleland Capital. For more information visit https://churnzero.net/.
Media Contact
Cori Pearce, ChurnZero, Inc, +1 (443) 492-9860, pr@churnzero.net
SOURCE ChurnZero, Inc