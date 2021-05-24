CLEVELAND, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cascade Partners is pleased to announce that Jon Doehr will be leading its growth in Ohio and will be based in their Cleveland office, effective June 1.
Jon joined Cascade Partners in 2019 as Managing Director and has developed a strong network in Ohio and throughout the Midwest. His 25 years of investment banking experience will help provide Cascade's unrivaled M&A and corporate finance advisory services to middle-market companies throughout Ohio.
"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead our efforts in Ohio and build upon our past success in Northeast Ohio. The Buckeye state is home to many great companies, and we are excited to share our unique capabilities and experience with business leaders in Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati and all points in between. We will continue adding resources in Ohio to meet the growing demand for our unique approach to providing world-class investment banking services," said Jon when asked about why this opportunity was appealing to him.
"We remain excited to be able to offer such experienced leadership to our clients throughout Ohio. Jon will provide an active presence to serve this community in which we have had great success for nearly a decade." – Rajesh Kothari, Chairman, Cascade Partners
About: Cascade Partners (https://linkedin.com/company/cascade-partners) is a mid-west investment banking firm with expertise assisting companies in healthcare, industrials, business services and technology. With over 200 years of combined experience as operators, investors and advisors, Cascade brings a holistic approach to the transaction experience, whether acquiring, selling or financing a business.
