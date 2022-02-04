CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: 

Jonathan Jackson, the middle son of the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Jacqueline Jackson, will announce his intentions regarding the House seat representing the 1st congressional district in Chicago.  Jackson, 56, a local businessman, cares deeply about creating jobs and increasing workforce skills, family economic security, improving public transportation, increasing access and affordability of health care and expanding daycare so parents can work without having to worry about their children.

WHAT:

An announcement regarding the 1st congressional seat in Chicago.                           

WHERE:                     

ATU Local 308 Hall

11204 S. Western Ave

Chicago, IL 60643

WHEN:         

Monday, February 7, 2022

11 AM CST  

MEDIA CONTACT:   Michael K. Frisby 202-625-4382 or mike@frisbyassociates.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jonathan-jackson-to-make-campaign-announcement-regarding-1st-district-congressional-seat-in-chicago-301475971.html

SOURCE Jonathan Jackson

